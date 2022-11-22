Read full article on original website
Related
kalkinemedia.com
FOREX-Dollar down as U.S. data weighs; traders await Fed minutes
NEW YORK, Nov 23 (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar fell across the board on Wednesday, after data showed U.S. business activity weakened further in November and as traders remained on edge ahead of the impending release of minutes from the Federal Reserve's November meeting. "Fed minutes will be the focus...
kalkinemedia.com
Stocks churn ahead of Fed minutes as oil tumbles on price cap plan
SYDNEY (Reuters) - Global shares churned on Wednesday ahead of minutes of a Federal Reserve meeting that could shed light on whether the U.S. central bank was considering moderating interest rate hikes. Crude oil prices tumbled as the Group of Seven (G7) nations looked at a price cap of $65...
kalkinemedia.com
LIVE MARKETS-Europe seen cautious on Thanksgiving
Welcome to the home for real-time coverage of markets brought to you by Reuters reporters. You can share your thoughts with us at . EUROPE SEEN CAUTIOUS ON THANKSGIVING (0750) European shares seen opening flat amid a surge in COVID cases rising in China, while trading volumes are expected to be light with U.S. markets closed for the Thanksgiving holiday.
kalkinemedia.com
Gold subdued as traders strap in for Fed minutes
(Reuters) - Gold edged lower on Wednesday with most investors on the sidelines ahead of minutes from the U.S. Federal Reserve's November policy meeting that could offer hints on its tightening path. Spot gold was 0.1% lower at $1,738.93 per ounce by 1207 GMT, while U.S. gold futures were little...
kalkinemedia.com
EMERGING MARKETS-Stocks slip on growth concerns, set to end week flat
Nov 25 (Reuters) - Emerging market stocks fell on Friday on mounting worries about economic growth, while a less-hawkish rhetoric from the U.S. Federal Reserve dulled the dollar and put an index of risky currencies on course for a weekly gain. MSCI's index of emerging market shares fell 0.3%, set...
kalkinemedia.com
BRIEF-JPMorgan's Long Position In H-Shares Of CALB Rises To 5.22% - HKEX Filing
* JPMORGAN CHASE & CO'S LONG POSITION IN H-SHARES OF CALB INCREASED TO 5.22% ON NOV 18 FROM 2.98% - HKEX FILING. Source text Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom) Disclaimer. The above content is directly sourced from Reuters under a contractual arrangement. The content is being provided...
kalkinemedia.com
Why is Jiayin Group (JFIN) stock soaring in morning trading today?
The JFIN stock was up nearly 10 per cent in the morning trading on November 23. The company reported its Q3 FY22 earnings results before the opening bell on Wednesday. Revenue of Jiayin Group Inc. surged 55 per cent YoY in the latest quarter. The stocks of the major Chinese...
kalkinemedia.com
CANADA RESEARCH ROUNDUP-Calfrac Well Services, Dentalcorp Holdings, George Weston
Nov 23 (Reuters) - Securities analysts revised their ratings and price targets on several Canadian companies, including Calfrac Well Services, Dentalcorp Holdings and George Weston, on Wednesday. HIGHLIGHTS * Calfrac Well Services Ltd : ATB Capital Markets raises target to C$13 from C$11.50 * Dentalcorp Holdings Ltd : TD Securities raises target to C$14.50 from C$13 * George Weston Ltd : CIBC raises target price to C$204 from C$193 Following is a summary of research actions on Canadian companies reported by Reuters on Wednesday. Stock entries are in alphabetical order. * Amex Exploration Inc : Haywood Securities starts with buy rating and C$4 PT * BRP Inc : National Bank of Canada cuts target price to C$130 from C$136 * Calfrac Well Services Ltd : ATB Capital Markets raises target to C$13 from C$11.50 * Dentalcorp Holdings Ltd : TD Securities raises target to C$14.50 from C$13 * DRI Healthcare Trust : CIBC initiates coverage with outperformer rating * DRI Healthcare Trust : CIBC initiates coverage with C$11.50 price target * EverGen Infrastructure Corp : RBC cuts to sector perform from outperform * EverGen Infrastructure Corp : RBC cuts target price to C$3 from C$5 * George Weston Ltd : CIBC raises target price to C$204 from C$193 * George Weston Ltd : Scotiabank raises target price to C$175 from C$168 * Good Natured Products Inc : Canaccord Genuity cuts target to C$0.75 from C$1.20 * Think Research Corporation : Canaccord Genuity cuts target to C$0.60 from C$1.50 (Compiled by Bengaluru Newsroom)
kalkinemedia.com
5 major US earnings to explore from this week
Revenue of Agilent Technologies (A) rose 11 per cent YoY in Q4 FY22. Diluted EPS of Analog Devices (ADI) jumped 1038 per cent YoY in Q4 FY22. Sales of Deere & Company (DE) soared 37 per cent YoY in the final quarter of the year. The ongoing year hasn't been...
kalkinemedia.com
U.S. RESEARCH ROUNDUP-Avalonbay Communities, Healthpeak Properties, Workday
Nov 25 (Reuters) - Wall Street securities analysts revised their ratings and price targets on several U.S.-listed companies, including Avalonbay Communities, Healthpeak Properties, and Workday, on Friday. HIGHLIGHTS * Automatic Data Processing Inc : Mizuho raises target price to $276 from $257 * Avalonbay Communities Inc : Citigroup cuts price target to $185 from $220 * Healthpeak Properties Inc : Citigroup cuts price target to $30 from $31 * Universal Health Services Inc : Credit Suisse raises PT to $157 from $129 * Workday Inc : Societe Generale cuts target price to $212 from $255 Following is a summary of research actions on U.S. companies reported by Reuters on Friday. Stock entries are in alphabetical order. * Automatic Data Processing Inc : Mizuho raises target price to $276 from $257 * Avalonbay Communities Inc : Citigroup cuts price target to $185 from $220 * Chargepoint Holdings Inc : Cowen and Company cuts target price to $20 from $23 * Fidelity National Information Services Inc : Mizuho cuts PT to $90 from $105 * Healthpeak Properties Inc : Citigroup cuts price target to $30 from $31 * National Retail Properties Inc : Citigroup cuts price target to $45 from $47 * Pure Storage Inc : JP Morgan cuts target price to $40 from $43 * Realty Income Corp : Citigroup cuts price target to $65 from $75 * Universal Health Services Inc : Credit Suisse raises PT to $157 from $129 * Workday Inc : Societe Generale cuts target price to $212 from $255 (Compiled by Bengaluru Newsroom)
kalkinemedia.com
Gold in tight range as traders brace for Fed minutes
(Reuters) - Gold was hemmed into a narrow trading range on Wednesday as investors positioned for the U.S. Federal Reserve's latest policy meeting minutes, which could offer clues on further interest rate hikes. Spot gold ticked 0.1% lower to $1,737.79 per ounce by 06:47 GMT, while U.S. gold futures were...
kalkinemedia.com
WRAPUP 1-China COVID infections hit record as economic outlook darkens
BEIJING, Nov 24 (Reuters) - China reported a record high number of COVID-19 infections on Thursday, with cities nationwide imposing localised lockdowns and other curbs that are darkening the outlook for the world's second largest economy. The surge in the number of infections, at record highs not seen since an...
kalkinemedia.com
Gold set to snap three-session gaining run on dollar rebound
(Reuters) - Gold prices retreated on Friday as the U.S. dollar regained ground, after the non-yielding metal posted gains in the previous three sessions on expectations the U.S. Federal Reserve would scale back its rate-hiking stance. Spot gold fell 0.3% to $1,749.96 per ounce by 10:43 a.m. ET (1543 GMT),...
kalkinemedia.com
Market Updates
Australian shares opened marginally lower on Friday, even as investors remain upbeat on the US Federal Reserve's lesser hawkish stance on rising interest rates.
kalkinemedia.com
5 TSX travel & tourism stocks to watch ahead of holidays
Air Canada’s operating income in Q3 2022 was C$ 644 million. Gamehost’s EBITDA was reported at C$ 17.6 million in Q3 2022. Clarke’s posted Q3 2022 net income of C$ 3.9 million. During the pandemic, the travel and tourism industry was adversely impacted. After the lockdowns were...
kalkinemedia.com
INSTANT VIEW 3-'Substantial majority" of Fed officials see rate hikes slowing 'soon,' -minutes
NEW YORK, Nov 23 (Reuters) - A "substantial majority" of policymakers at the Federal Reserve's meeting early this month agreed it would "likely soon be appropriate" to slow the pace of interest rate hikes as debate broadened over the implications of the U.S. central bank's rapid tightening of monetary policy, according to the minutes from the session. MARKET REACTION: STOCKS: U.S. stocks rose after the Fed minutes. BONDS: U.S. Treasury two-year, 10-year yields slipped. FOREX: The dollar extended losses versus the yen and euro. COMMENTS: RHYS WILLIAMS, CHIEF STRATEGIST, SPOUTING ROCK ASSET MANAGEMENT, BRYN MAWR, PENNSYLVANIA "It's hard to say it was dovish but it was more like the statement they did and a lot less like (Powell's) press conference, when he got in touch with his inner Paul Volcker and went very macho. The minutes were more representative of what their statement was, which is we are still going to raise rates but we recognize monetary policy works with a lag and we have been pretty aggressive so we are going to raise rates slower so that is really why the market feels a bit of a sense of relief. Secondly, this is seasonally a great week for stocks so there was nothing in there that was going to upset anybody. It almost always goes higher Thanksgiving week, it is more that, I don't think there was anything revolutionary in these minutes. And clearly the economic data this morning was supportive of things are slowing but not falling off a cliff so that is probably a bit of a Goldilocks scenario that potentially gives the bulls an argument that maybe we can somehow engineer a soft landing." JORDAN KAHN, CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER, ACM FUNDS, LOS ANGELES "I didn't really think there was any surprises. They seem to still be pointing out that the risk to inflation are still high and recent data has been more persistent than they thought. People are going to get excited when they saw that some participants who were mentioning the need to slow the pace of rate hikes. But the market was already pricing in a 50-basis point rate hike for December and the odds in the Fed futures market of a 50-basis point hike was already 70% going into the minutes. The Fed has been hiking rates at 75-basis points and it was just unrealistic for them to continue at that pace." KARL SCHAMOTTA, CHIEF MARKET STRATEGIST, CORPAY, TORONTO "No surprises here. Fed officials are setting the stage for a more gradual pace of tightening in months ahead, and are expecting to raise rates beyond the levels contemplated in September. This aligns with post-meeting guidance from Chair Powell, and with commentary delivered by a number of policymakers over the last two months." "It should be noted that a tail risk has been removed however - some were expecting a more formal articulation of the eventual peak in rates, but officials instead said there was 'considerable uncertainty' around where the terminal level would land, with 'incoming data' likely to dictate shifts in expectations. This has helped bring market-implied terminal rates back below the 5 percent mark, and is leading to broad-based weakness in the dollar." BRIAN JACOBSEN, SENIOR INVESTMENT STRATEGIST, ALLSPRING GLOBAL INVESTMENTS, MENOMONEE FALLS, WISCONSIN "The path forward for monetary policy is a battle between the various and the several. It was only 'various' officials that thought they should revise higher their terminal rate projections while several thought plowing ahead raised the risks of financial instability. Chair Powell is clearly in the camp of the various, but he really oversold what sort of consensus there was for revising higher their peak rate guesses." MOEZ KASSAM, PORTFOLIO MANAGER, ANSON FUNDS, TORONTO "The Fed minutes confirm what we've suspected for some time. We're moving from a world of 75 basis-point rises to one of 50 and then soon no rises at all. The Fed has raised rates faster than in any period in recent history and now they want more time to judge the impacts of their actions." "Investors need to read all the fine print and caveats in the Fed statements, and in the wider economic indicators. Even a 50 basis-point rise will raise the cost of capital throughout the economy, and non-monetary risks are also plentiful. Frankly, it is a little puzzling why the market has rallied so much." "What I think you're seeing is renewed investor enthusiasm fueled by those who see that beautiful light at the end of what has been a very dark tunnel. And there has been so much money on the sidelines that is rushing back into the markets and waiting to get back into the action." JEFFREY ROACH, CHIEF ECONOMIST, LPL FINANCIAL, CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA (VIA EMAIL) "No surprises here: inflation is expected to cool next year and the Fed is set to slow down the pace of rate hikes." "Bottom Line: Investors can reasonably assume that the Fed will hike rates by 50 basis points at the upcoming meeting. Recession looks more and more likely for the upcoming year and if the Fed responds accordingly, a recession may turn out to be short and shallow." PETER CARDILLO, CHIEF MARKET ECONOMIST, SPARTAN CAPITAL SECURITIES, NEW YORK.
kalkinemedia.com
Kalkine: How do cryptocurrencies function in Australia?
In Australia, Bitcoin or any other cryptocurrency is not recognised as money. But this does not mean the government and/or regulators have not addressed the subject matter. In an explanation on its website, the Australian Taxation Office clearly states that cryptos are capital gains tax assets. Now, the latest October Budget shines a light on the subject.
kalkinemedia.com
Kalkine : How is the Toronto market riding the global wave to notch a 3 month high? | Kalkine Media
Toronto market rides the global wave to notch a 3-month high. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index ended up 242.88 points, or 1.2%, at 20,220.01, its highest closing level since Aug'18.
kalkinemedia.com
Stock Market
By Sarah McFarlane and Clara Denina LONDON (Reuters) - It's the best of times, it's the worst of times. At least when it comes to mining coal. After years of decline, demand for the polluting fossil. September 21, 2018 09:41 AM AEST |. September 13, 2018 08:04 AM AEST |
kalkinemedia.com
Foxconn unrest risks iPhone shipments, weighs on Apple shares
TAIPEI (Reuters) -Foxconn's flagship iPhone plant in China is set to see a further reduction in November shipments after the latest bout of worker unrest this week, a source with direct knowledge of the matter said on Friday, as thousands of employees quit. The world's largest Apple iPhone factory has...
Comments / 0