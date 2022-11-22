Read full article on original website
GLASGOW — A woman charged in connection to her father’s death has been released from jail after her bond was reduced. Cheryl Leighanne Bennett, 45, of McMinnville, Tenn., was arrested Nov. 3 and charged with the murder of her 75-year-old father, Michael Logsdon. The arrest came several weeks after Logsdon was discovered dead inside his Tangle Wood Drive home in August. He died by suffocation and asphyxiation after his BIPAP machine was allegedly turned off for several hours, according to an arrest citation.
BOWLING GREEN — Kentucky State Police announced last week that 38 cadets have graduated the agency’s basic training academy and are ready to report for duty. Among those were four cadets from the Post 3 area and a Glasgow native. Landon Key was one of the four cadets...
GLASGOW — The following property transfers were recorded at the Barren County Clerk’s Office from Nov. 14 – Nov. 18, 2022. Tax information is not reported when money is not exchanged. Such instances include foreclosures, master commissioner deeds, divorce settlements and transfers made within a family. Nov....
