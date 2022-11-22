Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Eagan Police Department announces the unexpected passing of Retired K9 Officer BadgerLimitless Production Group LLCEagan, MN
Buck Hill and Hyland Hills Ski Area open today in the Twin CitiesLimitless Production Group LLCBloomington, MN
Multiple accidents on southbound Cedar Ave near McAndrews Rd - Apple Valley, MinnesotaLimitless Production Group LLCApple Valley, MN
Vehicle fire catches townhome on fire - Eagan, MinnesotaLimitless Production Group LLCEagan, MN
Eagan, Minnesota home catches fire - November 2, 2022Limitless Production Group LLCEagan, MN
ccxmedia.org
Maple Grove Elects New Council Members, Passes Sales Tax
In a city known for a high retention rate among its elected officials, Maple Grove will soon welcome two new members to its council chambers. Kristy Janigo and Rachelle Johnson will replace seats held by retiring council member Phil Leith, and long-time council member Karen Jaeger. “They’ll be sworn in...
Red Wing Republican Eagle
Dr. Susan Betcher files for Goodhue County Special Election
Lifelong Goodhue County District 5 resident, Dr. Susan Betcher, filed for candidacy in the upcoming special election. The Goodhue County special election is required by law due to the death of Commissioner Paul Drotos in August of this year. The special election is scheduled for Feb. 14 and will determine...
Best Places to Live in Minnesota Include a Rice County City, According to This Article
As Minnesotans, we all love our state so much! We take so much pride and love in where we live, but have you ever wondered what the best cities to live in, are in Minnesota are?. I was wondering that this afternoon, and in Googling this article came up and...
cannonfallsbeacon.com
Cannon Falls receives almost $600,000 for housing rehabilitation
The City of Cannon Falls will receive $591,675 for owner-occupied housing rehabilitation, Gov. Tim Walz’s office announced on Tuesday, Nov. 15. The money will cover 21 projects that will be available to Cannon Falls residents in the first few months of 2023 on a first-come, first-serve basis, as long as they meet income requirements. An approved applicant can receive up to $25,000 in the form of a 10-year forgivable loan. As long as they stay in the home that receives the project for 10 years, the loan is forgiven.
steeledodgenews.com
County warns about high tax bills
Many Steele County homeowners are experiencing a bit of sticker shock as they open their mail this week, as rising home values have also driven up property taxes. County officials said Friday that some Steele County residents may see a 20% increase over their 2021 tax bills. The process for...
Hastings Star Gazette
Hastings School Board Member-elect Mark Zuzek arrested for DWI
Hastings School Board-elect Mark Zuzek was arrested on DWI charges on Nov. 17. According to the criminal complaint, Zuzek was stopped by Woodbury police on the morning of Nov. 17. Police responded to a report of a vehicle that had run over a stop sign and was driving recklessly, and they stopped Zuzek after witnessing him swerving across the road.
fox9.com
Mail delivery issues persist in Prior Lake
PRIOR LAKE, Minn. (FOX 9) - Every trip to the mailbox seems to end with Mary and Roger Anderson leaving empty-handed. The longtime Prior Lake residents say their mail troubles have been ongoing for more than a year. "We were getting mail service maybe once or twice a week if...
cannonfallsbeacon.com
Local author talks about historic weather disasters
Three large weather disasters shook the Red Wing area and the people who lived here many years ago. Local author Steve Gardiner researched the three natural disasters for his newest book “Historic Disasters in Southeast Minnesota” and came across interesting stories and findings. Gardiner recently presented pieces of...
ccxmedia.org
Golden Valley Will Build Affordable Homes on City-Owned Lots
The city of Golden Valley has chosen the first three locations for affordable housing program, the Home Ownership Program for Equity, or HOPE, to break ground. The program will utilize fifteen city-owned lots to build single family homes. The three vacant lots are located at: 1605 Douglas Dr., 208 Meander Rd., and 4707 Circle Down.
cannonfallsbeacon.com
Goodhue County Sheriff reports
This week's Cannon Falls Beacon Goodhue County Sheriff's Office reports:. Pha Xiong reported on Nov. 12 that items were taken from his vehicle while he was hunting in Welch. The theft occurred between 4:30 and 10:30 a.m. Items stolen included a set of keys, three trail cameras, a handgun and tools. The vehicle was locked but no forced entry was found (value: $610).
MN Attorney General Ellison opens public comment on proposed Fairview-Sanford merger
New Minneapolis police chief spots man waving replica machine gun at cars in downtown
MINNEAPOLIS – A scary situation was spotted Wednesday night by the new Minneapolis police chief. Police say Chief Brian O'Hara saw a man waving what appeared to be a machine gun at cars near 7th Street and Hennepin Avenue in downtown.O'Hara called for backup, and officers made an arrest. He is expected to be charged with making terroristic threats.
voiceofalexandria.com
Birds found dead on Minnesota lake, officials investigating
(Waseca, MN)--Officials say that more than 100 Canada geese and 25 mallard ducks were found dead on a Minnesota lake. The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources says since the more than 125 dead birds were found last Sunday in Waseca, several hundred geese continue to use the lake. The DNR is testing the dead birds for diseases. Results are pending.
Prior Lake standoff ends peacefully
PRIOR LAKE, Minn. — Prior Lake police say a standoff in Prior Lake ended peacefully after almost nine hours. A post to the city's Facebook page says officers responded to the Kwik Trip on Fish Point Road around 1:20 p.m. after reports of a man digging through the convenience store's dumpster.
kfgo.com
luxury-houses.net
Listing for $2.88M in Edina, MN, This is an Extraordinary Property in Every Sense of the Word
The Property in Edina is Thoughtfully nicknamed “Little Tuscany” the combination of luscious landscaping, golf course views and entertainment area, now available for sale. This home located at 27 Circle W, Edina, Minnesota; offering 5 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with 6,418 square feet of living spaces. Call Nicoli Holm – Keller Williams Integrity Realty – (Phone: (612) 286-6813) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the Property in Edina.
Seven Steakhouse in downtown Minneapolis permanently closes
MINNEAPOLIS — Editor's note: The video above first aired on KARE 11 on Nov. 20, 2022. After a fit of stops and starts that began during the COVID-19 pandemic, downtown Minneapolis fixture Seven Steakhouse and Sushi has closed its doors for good. Managing partner Ken Sherman, who has long...
Dayton's Santa Bears return with a blast from the past
MINNEAPOLIS — After 15 years, the Dayton's Santa Bears are finally back. There's a universal charm to the fluffy teddy bears. Adults and kids like them so, but the best part for grown ups is that they bring in a rush of nostalgia. "I was so excited," said Andrea...
One Injured in Thursday Morning Crash Near Blooming Prairie
Blooming Prairie, MN (KROC-AM News) - One person was injured in a single-vehicle crash in Steele County Thursday morning. The Minnesota State Patrol crash report indicates the car was traveling south on Highway 218 near 123rd Street when it went into the ditch and struck a tree around 6:20 a.m.
