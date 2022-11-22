The City of Cannon Falls will receive $591,675 for owner-occupied housing rehabilitation, Gov. Tim Walz’s office announced on Tuesday, Nov. 15. The money will cover 21 projects that will be available to Cannon Falls residents in the first few months of 2023 on a first-come, first-serve basis, as long as they meet income requirements. An approved applicant can receive up to $25,000 in the form of a 10-year forgivable loan. As long as they stay in the home that receives the project for 10 years, the loan is forgiven.

CANNON FALLS, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO