Franklin Township police Photo Credit: Facebook/ Franklin Township Police

A vehicle overturned in South Jersey, authorities said.

The crash occurred at about 8:20 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 22 on Route 55 southbound in Franklin Township, according to the New Jersey Department of Transportation.

One lane of the highway south of Exit 43 was closed, 511nj.org reported.

An unconfirmed report said that numerous ambulances were called.

