Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This is the Oldest City in MassachusettsTy D.Plymouth, MA
Thousands flock to Plymouth for America’s Hometown Thanksgiving ParadeLauren JessopPlymouth, MA
The 53rd National Day of Mourning Protest to be Held at Plymouth Rock on ThanksgivingThe Maine WriterPlymouth, MA
This Day in History: November 21William Saint ValPlymouth, MA
The Fastest Growing Cookie Company in America is Opening in Plymouth!Dianna CarneyPlymouth, MA
Related
Jamestown Press
Bridges to be studied for suicide barrier feasibility
The board of directors for the Rhode Island Turnpike and Bridge Authority approved a task order to study the feasibility of suicide barriers on the Jamestown Verrazzano and Mount Hope bridges. The task order from the British multinational engineering company Atkins is expected to cost roughly $1 million. Melissa Cotta,...
New Bedford Election Commissioner: I Was Victim of a Hate Crime Outside City Hall
NEW BEDFORD (1420 AM) — The Chair of the New Bedford Board of Elections said he was the victim of a hate crime recently in front of City Hall. This morning at 8:33 a.m., Manny DeBrito posted the following on his personal Facebook page:. “I was the victim of...
This is the Oldest City in Massachusetts
It is widely believed that Plymouth is the oldest city in Massachusetts. Plymouth, Massachusetts (1620) Photo by(Joes Retirement Blog) Plymouth is a city in Plymouth County, Massachusetts, United States. The city is important in American history, folklore, and culture and is known as "America's Hometown." Plymouth is the site of a colony founded by the Mayflower Pilgrims in 1620 and where New England was first established. It is the oldest community in New England and one of the oldest in the United States. Located on the southwest shore of Massachusetts Bay, what is now Plymouth has been inhabited by indigenous peoples for centuries. Settlers may not have survived the winter of 1621 without the help of Squanto and other members of the Wampanoag tribe.
onthewater.com
Rhode Island Fishing Report- November 23, 2022
“Happy Thanksgiving to everyone from us here at The Saltwater Edge! Tautog fishing remains the best thing going. There seems to be no end to double-digit fish! White leggers on heavy jigs have been the key to success. Patience pays off right now, let that bite build and you’ll be catching some truly great fish.
multihousingnews.com
Providence-Area Community Receives $18M in Financing
The Retirement Housing Foundation will use the funding provided by MassHousing to refinance, renovate and preserve the property’s affordability. MassHousing has provided $18 million in affordable housing financing for the refinancing, preservation of affordability and renovation of Hillcrest Acres Apartments, a 100-unit community in Attleboro, Mass. The affordable housing property is restricted to tenants earning up to 30, 50, 60 and 80 percent of the area median income.
ABC6.com
Fall River police find missing Fall River woman
FALL RIVER, Mass. (WLNE) — A woman who was previously missing in Fall River was found Friday afternoon. Sgt. Moses Pereira said 55-year-old Cheryl Kemp was found at the Southcoast Marketplace. She was then transported to a local hospital for evaluation. Police said Kemp had last been seen at...
Barnstable Patriot
Which Cape Cod intersections have the most crashes? What the data says
With its annual swell of summer tourists, Cape Cod is no stranger to car crashes. Longtime residents know what roads to avoid during peak traffic hours, but which white-knuckle-inducing intersections are the worst? Now, we have the numbers. The Cape Cod Commission, a regional land use planning, economic development and...
Cheryl Andrews-Maltais re-elected as Wampanoag Tribe of Gay Head chair
Cheryl Andrews-Maltais was elected to her fifth term as chairperson of the Wampanoag Tribe of Gay Head (Aquinnah) tribal council, news outlets reported Monday. “I am so grateful to have the confidence and support of my people,” Andrews-Maltais said in a press release obtained by the Vineyard Gazette. “Their continued support energizes me and makes the hard work and long hours all worth it.”
whatsupnewp.com
Cities with the fastest growing home prices in Providence-metro area
It goes without saying that the coronavirus pandemic has sparked a wave of uncertainty across myriad industries, and no other market has quite felt its impact like that of real estate. The pandemic has become a driving force behind the continued real estate boom, with high demand for vacation homes...
Turnto10.com
Rhode Island medical marijuana dispensary application rescinded by state
(WJAR) — The NBC 10 I-Team learned regulators have pulled back the application of a potential medical marijuana dispensary in Rhode Island. Green Wave compassion center was one of the companies selected during a lottery last year awarding five new compassion center licenses. The state rescinded the application selection...
mybackyardnews.com
LTE: MAYOR JORGE O. ELORZA PROVIDENCE
The last couple of years have brought us many challenges, and as we look forward to celebrating Thanksgiving this year with friends and family, I am reminded how much we have to be thankful for here in our capital city. First, as I reflect on my time in office, I...
Turnto10.com
Vanished: Eerie evidence left behind in the disappearance of Taunton's Ralph Robbins
(WJAR) — Vicki Davis was just a teenager when her father, Ralph Robbins, vanished from Taunton. “He was fun, funny,” Davis said. “I never in the 15 years that I had him can say that I’ve seen him upset or mad, he was just a really good time.”
Motorcyclist killed in New Bedford crash
Police said the 49-year-old man was riding his motorcycle on Route 18 North near I-195 when he lost control and slammed into a guardrail.
ABC6.com
Fire breaks out in New Bedford apartment building, displaces 12 tenants
NEW BEDFROD, Mass. (WLNE) — A fire broke out in an apartment building in New Bedford, displacing 12 tenants a day before Thanksgiving. The fire happened just after 10 a.m. Wednesday on Acushnet Avenue. New Bedford Fire Chief Scott Kruger said the fire started in the attic and that...
NP employees found using town equipment on mayor’s private property
The second in command at the No. Providence DPW was suspended after Target 12 uncovered town employees working on property owned by the mayor.
ABC6.com
Roger Williams, Fatima hospitals to be sold to nonprofit corporation
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Roger Williams Medical Center in Providence and Our Lady of Fatima Hospital in North Providence are among several medical facilities that are involved in a tentative sale to a nonprofit corporation. Currently, both hospitals are owned by Prospect Medical Holdings, Inc, a for-profit company. CharterCARE...
Massachusetts Thanksgiving High School Football scoreboard
BOSTON -- The Patriots play Thanksgiving night, but the day belongs to the high schoolers around the region.People love their turkey and the fixins, and most people are pretty excited to sit around the table with their extended family. But it isn't Thanksgiving without some high school football, and the table is set with another 100+ games on Thursday morning and afternoon (plus a few games on Tuesday and Wednesday). Related: Watch all of the HS Super Bowls live on CBS News BostonCheck back throughout the week for the latest on the gridiron!TEAM 1TEAM 2WINNERFINAL SCOREO'Bryant vs.Boston LatinBoston Latin 32-6Malden vs.MedfordMalden ...
MassLive.com
After Taunton student got rope burn on neck, probe finds need for changes
Taunton school officials said Tuesday that they will need to improve their diversity awareness and professional development training in the wake of an incident in which a young girl returned home with a rope burn on her neck, to her mother’s confusion and concern. In a Facebook post that...
Valley Breeze
Ban on left turns off Greenville Avenue 'a disaster' so far
SMITHFIELD – The temporary ban on left turns from Greenville Avenue onto Route 44 is creating a headache for people who live in the neighborhood, according to Rep. Gregory Costantino, who said he hopes to come up with a solution soon. Last week, the State Traffic Safety Commission began...
Turnto10.com
Firefighters battle flames at New Bedford home
NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WJAR) — Firefighters made quick work of a house fire in New Bedford Friday morning, but the cause was still under investigation. The New Bedford Fire Department responded at about 6 a.m. to a vacant home on Purchase Street. Responding firefighters noticed smoke coming from the...
1420 WBSM
Fairhaven, MA
12K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
WBSM News Talk Sports has the best news and sports coverage New Bedford, Massachusetts. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0