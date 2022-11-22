Read full article on original website
KCRG.com
Vehicle pursuit ends with arrest in Iowa County
IOWA COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - On Thanksgiving night, around 8:10 pm, the Iowa County Sheriff’s Office was made aware of a police pursuit south of Watkins. Benton County Police were pursuing a black Chevy pickup in relation to a criminal incident that had previously occurred. The police chase entered...
1650thefan.com
One Person Dies in Waterloo Shooting
One man is dead following a shooting in Waterloo on Monday night. Waterloo Police were dispatched to 215 Miriam Drive around 11:30PM on a call that a person had been shot. Police say that the body was found in a parking area. It’s confirmed that the victim was an adult male. Investigation efforts continue and no arrests have been made. The shooting is the eighth homicide this year in the city. Police say the man’s identity will be revealed at a later time.
1650thefan.com
Waterloo Teen Charged with Arson
A teenager has been arrested and charged with arson in connection with a Waterloo house fire that broke out early Tuesday morning. Waterloo Police say the fire broke out around 2:20AM at 328 Edwards St. A 16-year-old girl was charged with second-degree arson. She will be charged as a juvenile. No injuries were reported in the incident. The house received damage to the second floor.
KCRG.com
Cedar Rapids crews respond to house fire near Cherry Hill Park
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Friday evening at approximately 5:26pm, the Cedar Rapids Fire Department responded to the 100 block of Broadmore Road NW for a report of a residential fire. Upon arrival, crews found a heavy amount of smoke coming from the front door and fire in the basement....
iheart.com
One Dead After Monday Night Shooting in Waterloo
(Waterloo, IA) -- Police in Waterloo say one man is dead after a shooting Monday night. Police say they received reports of the shooting around 11:30pm. When officers arrived at the scene in the 200 block of Miriam Drive, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to an area hospital but was later pronounced dead. So far, no suspects have been identified, and no arrests have been made in the case. The victim's name has not yet been released.
KCRG.com
Multiple Marion businesses cited after selling alcohol to person under 21
MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - On Wednesday, November 23rd, 2022, the Marion Police Department conducted alcohol compliance checks at 29 Marion businesses that sell alcohol. The person attempting to purchase the alcohol was an adult and under 21 years of age. The following businesses sold alcohol to the underage individual:. Beans,...
KCRG.com
Four-wheeler crash leaves 13-year-old dead in Delaware County
DELAWARE COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - At approximately 3:10 p.m. on Wednesday, the Iowa State Patrol responded to the 1500 block of 240th Street in Manchester for a report of an ATV accident. Investigators say a four-wheeler was traveling westbound on 240th st when it lost control and entered the north...
cbs2iowa.com
One person dead after ATV crash in Manchester on Wednesday afternoon
MANCHESTER, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — One person is dead after an ATV crash on Wednesday in Manchester. The Iowa State Patrol says the crash happened in the 1500 block of 240th Street just after 3 pm. The four-wheeler was heading westbound when the driver lost control. The riders...
KIMT
One person dead after ATV accident in NE Iowa
DELAWARE COUNTY, Iowa – One person is dead after an ATV accident near Manchester Wednesday afternoon. Iowa State Patrol hasn't released the name of the victim at this time. The accident happened on 240th Street, south of Manchester, Wednesday afternoon. The operator was riding the ATV west, went into a ditch and was thrown from the ATV.
1650thefan.com
Two Injured After Early Sunday Waterloo Shooting
Two people were shot early Sunday morning in Waterloo. Police say the shooting happened around 2:30 a.m. in the area of Logan Avenue and Harrison Street. Both were inside a vehicle, and Police said someone started shooting at the car. Neither victim had life-threatening injuries. Waterloo Police said they have not made any arrests in connection with the shooting and that the investigation is continuing.
KCRG.com
Vehicle strikes and kills man in Fayette County
FAYETTE COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - On November 21st, 2022, the Fayette County Sheriff's Office received a report of a motor vehicle collision involving a pedestrian on the 27000 Block of Lincoln Road, north of West Union, at approximately 6:28 pm. Investigators say 54-year-old Guadalupe Salgado Bernal had put his...
KCRG.com
Motor vehicle accident leads to fatality in Fayette County
FAYETTE COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - On November 21st, 2022, the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a motor vehicle collision involving a pedestrian on the 27000 Block of Lincoln Road, north of West Union, at approximately 6:28 pm. Investigators say 54-year-old Guadalupe Salgado Bernal had put his...
KCRG.com
Two injured in Waterloo shooting
WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - Two people were injured in a shooting in Waterloo early Sunday morning. The Waterloo Police Department said officers were called to the area of Logan Avenue and Harrison Street at around 2:30 a.m. on Sunday, November 27, 2022. Investigators say two people were inside a vehicle when someone started shooting at the car. Both victims were taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. No arrests have been made at this time.
iheart.com
Cedar Rapids Man Pleads Guilty To Drug, Gun Charges
(Cedar Rapids, IA) -- A Cedar Rapids man, found with more than $123,000 and drugs, has pleaded guilty to weapon and drug charges. Thirty-seven-year-old Joshua Gorrell called 911 and reported a drug overdose in his home in July of this year. Police found a person, dead as well as cash, meth, fentanyl, heroin, marijuana, and T-H-C wax at the home, some of it stuffed in the ductwork of his Cedar Rapids home.
KIMT
3 dead following 2-vehicle crash in northern Iowa
WRIGHT COUNTY, Iowa - Three people were killed Monday in a two-vehicle crash in northern Iowa involving a Mack truck. The Iowa State Patrol said Jorge Lopez, 27, of Britt, and two passengers were killed in the crash. The names of the other two people have not been released. The...
1650thefan.com
Early Morning Semi Crash Injures Driver
A semi crash on Highway 218 in Waterloo early Monday morning scattered a significant amount of debris and left the driver with minor injuries. The crash happened around 4:00 a.m. near the San Marnan Drive exit. Police say the driver was traveling north and lost control of the semi on a curve. The driver hit a pylon that powers an electronic sign. The unidentified driver was transported to MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center with minor injuries, but is expected to recover. The semi was carrying processed ground turkey in bags.
littlevillagemag.com
Man who drove his truck into abortion rights protesters in Cedar Rapids wants assault charge dismissed and trial moved out of Linn County
The man who drove his pickup truck into protesters crossing a street in Cedar Rapids in June pleaded not guilty to both crimes with which he has been charged. Several weeks after the incident, David Huston of Swisher was charged with Assault While Displaying a Dangerous Weapon and Leaving the Scene of a Personal Injury Accident.
Iowa Police Warn Against Car Theft Due to Social Media Challenge
TikTok challenges are making the news a lot these days but many of them can cause a great deal of significant damage or injury...if not death. Be careful if you own a Kia or Hyundai in Iowa, and tell your incoming friends and relatives over the holiday to do the same. The Cedar Rapids Police Department is urging citizens that Kia and Hyundai models from 2010-2021 are becoming ripe for theft in the Cedar Rapids area due to a new social media challenge called "The Kia Challenge". Last summer it was highly prevalent in other parts of the midwest, and now it's arrived in Iowa.
stormlakeradio.com
Man Wanted in Another County Arrested in Storm Lake ; Additionally Received Drug Charge
A wanted Storm Lake man was arrested over the weekend. According to the Storm Lake Police Department, officers recognized 30-year-old Damien Fisher at approximately 12:30 Sunday afternoon. Fisher was found to have a warrant for his arrest through Franklin County for Felon in Possession of a Firearm, a class D felony. Fisher was taken into custody on the warrant without incident. Police allege that upon searching him, they located a small amount of suspected methamphetamine.
kwayradio.com
Hauer First Female CF Police CPT
Brooke Heuer has been named Cedar Falls Police Captain, becoming the first woman to ever hold that rank, according to the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier. She was promoted to the position after Mark Howard was promoted to Police Chief. Heuer has been with the Cedar Falls force since 2000. She has worked every patrol shift and has held roles that include certified law enforcement fitness specialist, field training officer program supervisor, CPR instructor, and reserve officer supervisor, among several others. She is also an instructor at Hawkeye Community College and the Iowa Law Enforcement Academy.
