US Navy Pilot Matt Driskell Was Fiercely Loyal to Friends, Had Many Passions

Lieutenant Matthew Driskell, 32, born in Saline, Michigan, passed away November 18, 2022. Matt was born April 6, 1990 to Donald Blair Driskell and Gretchen Demarest Driskell. Matt is survived by his siblings, Ryan and Marielle, grandmother Marilyn Roper Driskell, uncles Glenn Driskell and Scott Demarest, aunts Leslie (Bill) Ashford, Jill (Bruce) Black, and Rachel Spivey, cousins Hannah (Russ) Butts, Caroline (Hunter) Harrison, Alford Driskell, Daniel Ashford, Mary Liz Black, Madeline (Will) Leifeste, Harrison Porter, Carlisle Porter, Lydia Spivey, Barnabas Spivey, Jennifer Demarest, and Conrad Demarest, his best friend Catherine Noble, and his dog Bo. He was preceded in death by Don Driskell, Doug Demarest, and Ruth Demarest.
Brenda Camp Was a Crafter Who Loved Her Cats

Brenda Sue Camp, age 54, passed away on Monday, November 21, 2022 peacefully at home. She was born on May 25, 1968 the daughter of Robert and Janice (Seeger) Camp. Brenda is survived by her parents and sister Tracy Camp, uncles Richard Seeger of New York City, Dave and Diane Seeger of Saline, cousins Steve, Eric (Tyler and Parker), and Tim and Danica (Emma and Elliot) Seeger.
Today is Small Business Saturday. Here's Some of What You'll Find in Saline

Today is Small Business Saturday - the local, mom-and-pop shop alternative to the big-box shopping event known as Black Friday. Here's some of what you'll find if you decide to shop local in Saline today:. From Saline's downtown confectionary shop:. From McPherson Local:. From The Cobblestone Rose:. From Fine Print...
