Lieutenant Matthew Driskell, 32, born in Saline, Michigan, passed away November 18, 2022. Matt was born April 6, 1990 to Donald Blair Driskell and Gretchen Demarest Driskell. Matt is survived by his siblings, Ryan and Marielle, grandmother Marilyn Roper Driskell, uncles Glenn Driskell and Scott Demarest, aunts Leslie (Bill) Ashford, Jill (Bruce) Black, and Rachel Spivey, cousins Hannah (Russ) Butts, Caroline (Hunter) Harrison, Alford Driskell, Daniel Ashford, Mary Liz Black, Madeline (Will) Leifeste, Harrison Porter, Carlisle Porter, Lydia Spivey, Barnabas Spivey, Jennifer Demarest, and Conrad Demarest, his best friend Catherine Noble, and his dog Bo. He was preceded in death by Don Driskell, Doug Demarest, and Ruth Demarest.

SALINE, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO