El Dorado, AR

beckersdental.com

Arkansas college gets green light for state's 1st dental program

Batesville, Ark.-based Lyon College was recently approved to offer a doctor of medical dentistry by the Higher Learning Commission Institutional Actions Council, Talk Business & Politics reported Nov. 22. The school announced its plans to launch a dental school in Little Rock, Ark., in April. It would be the first...
BATESVILLE, AR
talkbusiness.net

Los Angeles entrepreneur’s comeback story leads to NWA

Chris Thompson took his first drink when he was 19. Over the next five years, he began cutting himself off from friends and family, and the isolation fueled his alcohol addiction. He eventually hit rock bottom in suburban Philadelphia. During his final few weeks as a binge drinker, Thompson often...
LOS ANGELES, CA
magnoliareporter.com

Family thankful for Drake Souter's leukemia recovery

This Thanksgiving, one Magnolia family’s Cornucopia, also known as the horn of plenty, runneth over. That’s because Drake Souter’s parents, Steven and Kelli Souter, and sister, Clara Beth Souter, and wife Kimberly Souter, won’t spend another Thanksgiving fretting about their son, brother, and husband, facing another year battling acute leukemia.
MAGNOLIA, AR
magnoliareporter.com

Mark Dodd Knight

Mark Dodd Knight, 70, of Magnolia passed away Monday, November 21, 2022 at his home. Mark was born on September 7, 1952 in Magnolia, Arkansas to the late Dodd and Gloria Jean (Nipper) Knight. He was an industrial mechanic for Arkla Gas Hamilton Plant and a truck driver for Miller Transportation. He was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed fly fishing and squirrel hunting.
MAGNOLIA, AR
magnoliareporter.com

COVID-19 cases up slightly in South Arkansas

Columbia, Nevada, Ouachita and Union counties reported new active COVID-19 cases on Thursday, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. There were no new virus-related deaths in the five-county area of South Arkansas. COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County. Total Cumulative Cases: 6,428. Total Active Cases: 17. Up one since Wednesday.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, AR
earnthenecklace.com

Hunter Hoagland Leaving KARK-TV: Where Is the Arkansas Anchor Going?

Hunter Hoagland started working at KARK 4 News just before the pandemic. The anchor’s personality added a great atmosphere to the morning show. And now, the Emmy Award-winning journalist is set to depart the station. Hunter Hoagland is leaving KARK-TV in November 2022. Viewers have many questions, one of which is whether he’ll also be departing Arkansas. Here’s what the anchor has to say about his departure from KARK-TV.
ARKANSAS STATE
magnoliareporter.com

Fred Hutcheson

Fred Hutcheson, 74, of Emerson passed away Wednesday, November 23, 2022 at his home. Fred was born on September 12, 1948 in Magnolia, Arkansas to the late Bennie Dick and Glenda Jean (Gunnels) Hutcheson. He worked for Weyerhaeuser Co. for 10 years and retired as a chemical operator from Albemarle Corporation. He was a member of the Antioch East Baptist Church.
EMERSON, AR
txktoday.com

Low Cost Spay/Neuter Clinics for Arkansas Residents

Earlier this year an ordinance was passed on the Arkansas side of Texarkana stating all animals need to be spayed/neutered unless owners are licensed breeders. To help alleviate any unwanted fees, the Animal Care and Adoption center will be hosting several low cost spay/neuter clinics in 2023 to help with the new ordinance that was passed for Texarkana Arkansas City limits.
TEXARKANA, AR
agfc.com

Arkansas Wildlife Weekly Fishing Report

Jim Harris Managing Editor Arkansas Wildlife Magazine. Reports are updated weekly, although some reports may be published for two weeks if updates are not received promptly or if reporters say conditions haven’t changed. Contact the reporter for current news for the lake or stream you plan to fish. TOP:
ARKANSAS STATE
KHBS

Northwest Arkansas residents shopping ahead of Thanksgiving

— The Wednesday before Thanksgiving can be a busy day for last-minute shoppers. “The parking lot looks full when you pull up but it's not bad," Thanksgiving shopper Olivia Havens said. Havens was at Harp's in Lowell and grabbing some last-minute items. "We're picking up some last-minute Thanksgiving...
LOWELL, AR
farmtalknews.com

Fire ant quarantine expands to include seven new Arkansas counties

The U.S. Department of Agriculture has expanded an Imported Fire Ant quarantine in Arkansas to include seven new counties, bringing the quarantined area in the state to 50 counties. Test. The quarantine, issued through USDA’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service, confirms the presence of the invasive species in Cross,...
ARKANSAS STATE

