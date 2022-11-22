ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

ESPN’s Ben Watson walks off set after Peter Burns ‘crossed the line’ with wife joke

By Jenna Lemoncelli
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=274VOQ_0jJvJDXs00

Well, this is awkward.

Tensions appeared to escalate on the set of SEC’s halftime show Saturday during the Florida-Vanderbilt game, after analyst Peter Burns cracked a joke about the wife of co-analyst and former NFL tight end, Ben Watson.

Things began to turn south when Burns jokingly asked Watson if he didn’t get “the memo” about the hosts, including Chris Doering and Takeo Spikes, wearing dark-colored suits.

😲 Not sure if this just turned into a random bit, but Benjamin Watson looks legit upset that Peter Burns made a joke about his wife. pic.twitter.com/XxLvhgrnx5

— Cork Gaines (@CorkGaines) November 19, 2022

Watson, who was dressed in a light blue suit with a pink tie, went along with the banter, saying, “As long as I get a text from my wife [Kirsten Watson] that says I look good. Send me the text, baby. Send me the text.”

Burns then chimed in, saying, “That’s not the text she sent me.”

That’s when the broadcast cut to highlights of Vanderbilt’s eventual 31-24 win over Florida. When the show returned from a commercial break, however, Doering and Spikes were the only ones sitting at the desk, while Burns and Watson’s chairs remained vacant.

Previous 1 of 2 Next
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MW1cu_0jJvJDXs00
ESPN's SEC Network broadcast on Nov. 19, 2022.
Twitter/Cork Gaines
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28H4sF_0jJvJDXs00
Peter Burns' chair remains vacant after a commercial break on Nov. 19, 2022.
Twitter/Cork Gaines

“Just you and I here, Takeo, not sure what happened to Peter Burns,” Doering said as Watson made his way back to the desk.

“Did you have him keep your wife’s name out of his mouth?” Doering asked Watson, who replied with, “Huh?” as he sat down and slammed his phone on the desk.

“We’ll see how Peter Burns is with that smart mouth in the second half,” Doering joked.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rb1Zi_0jJvJDXs00
Former NFL tight end-turned ESPN-SEC analyst Ben Watson and his wife Kirsten.
Instagram/Kirsten Watson

Later in the day, Burns tweeted a selfie with Watson , along with the hashtag “friendship.” The image itself featured Burns sporting a smile while Watson appeared stoic on the SEC Network set.

Watson reposted Burns’ tweet, writing , “Moving on. But you still owe Mrs [sic] Watson a public apology.”

Burns posted a public apology to Watson and his wife Monday on Twitter, sharing his message alongside a tweet from a user, who considered Burns’ original comments to be “a joke,” adding, “it wasn’t that bad at all.”

Moving on. But you still owe Mrs Watson a public apology. https://t.co/nNASqU5A6P

— Benjamin Watson (@BenjaminSWatson) November 20, 2022

Apology accepted. We are moving on. See you Saturday man. We have some big games to discuss! https://t.co/KbdtQANpv7

— Benjamin Watson (@BenjaminSWatson) November 22, 2022

“While it was a joke, the truth is that I crossed the line, you should never joke about family so that I owe a public apology to Ben & Kirsten 100%,” Burns wrote . “@BenjaminSWatson couldn’t have handled it better with his humor and class. We all good & proud to call him a friend & coworker.”

Watson then reposted Burns’ tweet, writing , “Apology accepted. We are moving on. See you Saturday man. We have some big games to discuss!”

Although things seemed to be resolved between the co-hosts, Watson appeared to throw shade at Burns after the fact, when actress Holly Robinson Peete criticized Burns’ apology.

That part smh.

— Benjamin Watson (@BenjaminSWatson) November 22, 2022

“Maybe with your apology don’t quote tweet someone gassing you that it wasn’t ‘that bad’ or offensive to ‘them’?” Peete wrote in a reply tweet to Burn’s apology. “If it was offensive to the person that you ‘joked about’ just apologize straight up to them w/o that opinion … But at least you finally acknowledged it.”

That’s when Watson replied to Peete, seemingly agreeing with her comments.

“That part smh,” Watson wrote .

Comments / 2

Related
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Gisele Moving Photos

Gisele Bundchen has reportedly taken another major step in her post-divorce life. The legendary supermodel, who divorced NFL quarterback Tom Brady earlier this fall, is officially moving into her new home. She had some notable help this week, too. "Gisele Bündchen has begun the process of becoming Tom Brady's new...
NESN

Angry Bill Belichick Gives Testy Answer To Question About Hunter Henry Call

Bill Belichick wasn’t happy after Thursday night’s game at U.S. Bank Stadium, and for good reason. Belichick’s Patriots shot themselves in the foot multiple times during a disappointing 33-26 loss to the Minnesota Vikings. New England led at multiple points, including in the second half, but poor special teams, costly penalties and bad situational football ultimately led to an avoidable defeat.
HOLAUSA

Tom Brady reveals who his number 1 cheerleader is

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen may have divorced, but he still has the support of his children. The Bucccanners quarterback has been opening up on the Let’s Go podcast, and on Monday’s episode, he called their 9-year-old daughter Vivian his “number 1” cheerleader. ...
HollywoodLife

Larsa Pippen Defends Marcus Jordan Romance After Being Heckled At Football Game

Larsa Pippen, 48, spoke out about her romance with Michael Jordan‘s 31-year-old son, Marcus Jordan, after the couple was heckled at a football game on Nov. 20. Footage of the incident — which involved the heckler calling Scottie Pippen‘s ex-wife a “cold m*****f*****” — was posted on The Shade Room‘s Instagram, and Larsa promptly left a comment to defend her relationship with Marcus.
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
78K+
Followers
64K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy