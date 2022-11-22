Read full article on original website
informnny.com
Family launches fundraiser for HVCC stabbing victim
TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On Thursday, November 3, around noon, a student was stabbed on the Hudson Valley Community College (HVCC) campus. That student’s mom is now asking the community for help. “My daughter Samaria was attacked at school by her ex-boyfriend, and this attack left my daughter...
Police searching for missing Montgomery County teen
GLEN, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing 15-year- old. Police said Quinn Madina is from the Town of Glen and may be in the Gloversville area. According to police, he is not believed to be in any danger. Madina has been...
Two helicoptered to burn center after West Glens Falls explosion
WEST GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Two men were helicoptered to a burn center after a propane leak lead to an explosion in West Glens Falls. Both members of the Plumbers and Steamfitters Local 773 Union on Luzerne Road, they were preparing a Thanksgiving gathering when something sparked a leaky propane tank, causing the explosion.
When will Amtrak’s Adirondack line resume?
GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Amtrak’s Adirondack rail line has been out of commission since the outset of the COVID-19 pandemic in early 2020. The rail line is presumed to resume operation in spring 2023, according to reporting from outlets including the Plattsburgh Press-Republican newspaper. Less clear is when it will open up.
Albany wine and chocolate festival postponed
ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Albany Wine and Chocolate Festival, originally slated for December 3, has been postponed. Event organizers said the festival is being pushed back so that it lines up better with Valentine’s Day. The event will now be held on Feb. 4, 2023, at the...
North Country nonprofits get slices of $10k raised
GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Over the course of November, the parent company of Glens Falls National Bank pitched in for its neighbors in what has become a three-year tradition. Arrow Family of Companies donated across a list of nonprofits covering the North Country and Capital Region. The company’s...
‘Poinsettia Pops’ program returns to Saratoga
SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Schenectady Symphony Orchestra (SSO) will bring back its popular “Poinsettia Pops” program on Friday night, December 2, from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Universal Preservation Hall. Organizers said the event will feature songs from The Nutcracker, Leroy Anderson’s “Sleigh Ride,” and beloved holiday classics like “The First Noel,” “Silent Night,” and many more.
