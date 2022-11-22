ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Montreal studio B Df'rent Games acquires worldwide rights to the brand images and materials of Charlie Chaplin

Open to collaborations to produce a first video game in 2023, the company has also received an investment from incubator Indie Asylum. MONTREAL, Nov. 25, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Quebec-based studio B Df'rent Games is now the exclusive worldwide licensee and long-term developer of software games based on the images, films, music and archival materials of legendary actor, writer and director Charlie Chaplin. The agreement reached with his heirs covers the rights for games for cell phones, personal computers, consoles, and for any future interactive digital products.
Netflix Goes Aggressive On Gaming Venture To Boost Revenue Stream

Netflix, Inc NFLX has put up more than a dozen job listings on its website for Netflix Games Studio’s Los Angeles office, Mobilegamer.biz reports. Netflix is hiring a game director to work on “a brand-new AAA PC game.”. Netflix sought a candidate with “experience with FPS and third-person...

