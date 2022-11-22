Open to collaborations to produce a first video game in 2023, the company has also received an investment from incubator Indie Asylum. MONTREAL, Nov. 25, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Quebec-based studio B Df'rent Games is now the exclusive worldwide licensee and long-term developer of software games based on the images, films, music and archival materials of legendary actor, writer and director Charlie Chaplin. The agreement reached with his heirs covers the rights for games for cell phones, personal computers, consoles, and for any future interactive digital products.

