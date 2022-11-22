Read full article on original website
Benzinga
Memotics, the Latest experience & learn to earn Metaverse Built On UE5 Comes to challenge the status quo in WEB 3 space.
Memotics is a Singapore-based Web 3 social space with a difference, Memotics aims to revolutionize the space by empowering your memories and emotions, to bring in-real-life experiences and businesses into web3. Even in the current crypto winter and recession in the stock market, these archipreneurs are capitalizing on the “perfect...
Here's What Elon Musk Plans To Do If Twitter Is Removed From Apple, Google Stores
After Twitter CEO Elon Musk floated the idea of providing general amnesty to suspended accounts on Twitter, he is now saying that he would make an alternative phone if Apple Inc AAPL and Alphabet Inc's GOOGL Google decide to remove the social media platform from the App store and Google Play.
Montreal studio B Df'rent Games acquires worldwide rights to the brand images and materials of Charlie Chaplin
Open to collaborations to produce a first video game in 2023, the company has also received an investment from incubator Indie Asylum. MONTREAL, Nov. 25, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Quebec-based studio B Df'rent Games is now the exclusive worldwide licensee and long-term developer of software games based on the images, films, music and archival materials of legendary actor, writer and director Charlie Chaplin. The agreement reached with his heirs covers the rights for games for cell phones, personal computers, consoles, and for any future interactive digital products.
Netflix Goes Aggressive On Gaming Venture To Boost Revenue Stream
Netflix, Inc NFLX has put up more than a dozen job listings on its website for Netflix Games Studio’s Los Angeles office, Mobilegamer.biz reports. Netflix is hiring a game director to work on “a brand-new AAA PC game.”. Netflix sought a candidate with “experience with FPS and third-person...
