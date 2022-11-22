Meet the 2022 Battle Creek Enquirer All-City Football Team

The 2022 Battle Creek Enquirer All-City Football Team is made up of members of the five city football teams and voted on by the city coaches and the Enquirer sports staff:

Nisean Alexander

Battle Creek Central

Not in the program a year ago, Nisean Alexander returned for a big senior year and was a key part of a record-breaking offense as a big-play receiver for Battle Creek Central, which went 7-3 overall and advanced to the playoffs. Alexander finished with 24 catches with 576 yards and four touchdowns. Despite limited time on defense, he also had four interceptions on that side of the ball and earned all-league honors.

"We considered him a newcomer to the team because he played as a freshman, but didn't come back until this year. We were glad to have him back," BCC coach Lorin Granger said.

Braden Austin

Pennfield

Despite being a senior, Braden Austin has only played football for a few years, but was a dominant force on the offensive line. Austin gave the Panthers a chance to run the ball at 6-foot-3, 280 pounds and was a two-way starter, also lining up on the defensive line.

"It was only his second year of ever playing football as he shows a lot of potential. He could be a road grader when he wanted to be on our offensive line," Pennfield coach Michael Clothier said.

Brendan Barbre

Lakeview

Stepping in for a big senior season in his first year as a full-time starter, Brendan Barbre was a key part of an offensive line that helped spearhead Lakeview's run-dominated offense. Barbre helped lead a Lakeview offense that averaged over 300 yards on the ground a game as the team went 2-6 overall.

"A tough, hard-nosed kid. He was a big reason why we could run the ball the way we did. A leader up front, who was banged up a lot, but you would have never known it as he always played despite being hurt," Lakeview coach Jerry Diorio said.

Andrew Berryhill

Lakeview

A four-year starter, Andrew Berryhill had a standout season for a Lakeview team that went 2-6 overall. He's a punishing blocker on the offensive line and showed good quickness on the defensive line, with 15 tackles for loss. Berryhill was often the strongest player on the field, as he is also an All-State shotput champ. Berryhill finished as a three-year all-league selection.

"He was the best player I have ever coached. The hardest worker I ever coached. He has been dominant, both ways, for three years," Diorio said.

Kalifornia Bey

Battle Creek Central

Only a sophomore, Kalifornia Bey is already one of the top college prospects in the Battle Creek Central system. With a breakout season on defense, Bey was all over the field from his linebacker spot as the Bearcats went 7-3 overall and advanced to the playoffs. Earning all-league honors, Bey finished with 74 tackles, including seven tackles for loss.

"He is just so good, a lot of potential. He is a legit D1 prospect already," Granger said.

Keegan Bey

Battle Creek Central

A senior leader and captain, Keegan Bey was one of the team's top linemen on both sides of the ball. Bey helped BCC to a 7-3 overall record as the Bearcats played for a Southwestern Michigan Athletic Conference crown on the last night of the regular season and advanced to the playoffs. Bey finished with 46 tackles, including eight tackles for loss and had 19 pancake blocks on offense and earned all-league honors.

"He had a 77% blocking efficiency for us and only gave up one sack all year. A real leader for us and the true definition of an unselfish player," Granger said.

Karlito Campbell

Battle Creek Central

Playing multiple positions on defense, Karlito Campbell was part of a BCC team that was one of the strongest defenses in the SMAC, as the Bearcats were in contention for a league title all year before finishing second in the league and 7-3 overall with a playoff spot. Campbell had 44 tackles at linebacker and defensive back, with two forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries and a touchdown return on a fumble and earned all-league honors.

"He could play wherever we needed him on defense. He was the guy you wanted on the field all the time on defense," Granger said.

Jesse Coffey

Battle Creek Central

A senior difference maker, Jesse Coffey was a top skill position player for a Battle Creek Central that went 7-3 overall and advanced to the playoffs. Part of a record-breaking offense, Coffey could play anywhere on the field and finished with 609 yards receiving with 39 catches and five touchdowns, earning all-league honors in the SMAC.

"A versatile athlete. We played him at five different positions, if you count quarterback, because we could play him anywhere and we did," Granger said.

Brenden Duncan

Pennfield

Brenden Duncan was an impact player on offense and someone the opposing defense had to plan for. When the senior was healthy, Pennfield was able to run its passing offense through Duncan as a 6-foot-5 receiver, who finished with 37 catches and 480 yards and three touchdowns.

"He had to sit out a few games, but when he was in, he demanded double coverage as teams tried to take him away. That opened some things up for us," Clothier said.

Jordan Eckman

St. Philip

As a junior, Jordan Eckman is a young player who is part of the future for an improving St. Philip squad that won its final four games to finish 5-4. Eckman led the Tigers in rushing and scoring with 1,234 yards on the ground and 25 touchdowns. He added 404 receiving yards and earned all-league honors on both offense and defense in the Southern Michigan 8-Man Football League. Eckman finished with 61 tackles.

"He works hard. In the offseason and in the season. He is a big part of our team and we can put him anywhere on the field and he would be successful," St. Philip coach Marc Pessetti said.

Cooper Fry

Harper Creek

Cooper Fry was an important senior leader for a young Harper Creek team that opened at 1-5 on the year, but finished 3-6. The unofficial captain of the defensive backfield, he helped get his side of the ball organized and also saw time at running back at 5-foot-7.

"He doesn't have a lot of size. King of the toos — too small, too slow — but he has a lot of want-to and was one of our energy guys," Harper Creek coach Mason Converse said.

Kaidan Guthrie

Pennfield

Whether Pennfield was running its spread offense, throwing the ball, or lining up and running downhill, the Panthers leaned on the talents of junior running back Kaidan Guthrie. One of the more productive weapons in the Interstate 8 Conference at his position, Guthrie finished with 860 yards with seven touchdowns. He was also a key leader on defense at linebacker.

"When we had to go to more of the running game late in the season, he really came on. He would lower his shoulder and run you over," Clothier said.

Ricky Johnson

Harper Creek

Part of a rising group from the sophomore class that made an impact for Harper Creek during a 3-6 season. With 11 sophomores starting by the end of the season, Ricky Johnson was a two-way starter on the offensive line and defensive line from Game 1.

"He never came off the field for us. On offense, he was our center and the quarterback of the line. Nobody worked harder in the weight room than him," Converse said.

Jacob Kucharczyk

Lakeview

A returning starter at quarterback for the Spartans, Jacob Kucharczyk had a big junior season as he became the key running threat for the Spartans after injuries hampered the offense early in the year. On a 2-6 Lakeview team, Kucharczyk had over 1,000 yards rushing in seven games played and added 300 yards passing with 13 rushing touchdowns and two more scores through the air. Late in the year, Kucharczyk also stepped in to become a key part of the defense at safety.

"One of the most electrifying kids I ever coached. He could score from anywhere on the field and was a real game-breaker for us," Diorio said.

Jimmy Leamy

Harper Creek

Began the season on the junior varsity, but rose to varsity status by Game 2 and never left the starting lineup from there. The top linebacker on the team as a sophomore, Leamy finished second on the team in tackles with 55 for a young defense that helped the Beavers finish 3-6 overall.

"Was really a stabilizing force for us on defense from the time he came up on varsity," Converse said.

KeyShaun Matthews

Harper Creek

KeyShaun Matthews became the go-to ball carrier for a young Harper Creek team that went 3-6. The senior running back and two-year starter in the defensive backfield earned all-league honors in the Interstate 8 Conference. Matthews finished with over 700 yards rushing and 10 touchdowns.

"Really elusive, really good vision with great breakaway speed as a running back. Teams make a mistake when they they think he doesn't hit hard, because he will run you over," Converse said.

Myles McClendon

Battle Creek Central

A key part of the most improved unit on the BCC team, Myles McClendon helped anchor the offensive line and helped BCC to a 7-3 overall record as the Bearcats played for a Southwestern Michigan Athletic Conference crown on the last night of the regular season and advanced to the playoffs as he earned all-league honors.

"Just outstanding for us, giving up only two sacks all year. Especially, since we threw the ball so much. He rarely let his man pressure our quarterback," Granger said.

Brody McKerchie

Harper Creek

A senior leader and two-way starter on the line, giving a young Harper Creek team needed experience as the Beavers went 3-6. A returning starter at offensive line and defensive line, McKerchie earned all-league honors in the Interstate 8 Conference as he was third on the Beavers in tackles.

"He had a breakout year for us on the defensive line. Consistent hard-nosed blocker on the offensive line," Converse said.

Owen Miller

St. Philip

A senior leader and three-year starter, Owen Miller moved from tight end to offensive lineman for the Tigers and was a big part of the offensive plan for a St. Philip team that started slow and won its final four games to go 5-4. On defense, Miller shined with 92 tackles, including six sacks and earned all-league honors in the Southern Michigan 8-Man Football League.

"A key leader for us who did what it took to help the team win," Pessetti said.

Colt Myers

St. Philip

After seeing time at quarterback a year ago as a freshman, Colt Myers took over the job full time this year and blossomed as St. Philip finished 5-4 with four straight wins to end the season. Myers finished with 1,108 yards passing and 10 touchdowns. He was also a key part of the Tigers defense.

"He as probably our most steady linebacker. At quarterback, he is still growing, but he was an important leader on that side of the ball from his position," Pessetti said.

Devoine Newton

Battle Creek Central

The unquestioned leader and three-year starter at quarterback, Devoine Newton helped Battle Creek Central to a seven-game winning streak as the Bearcats went 7-3 overall and advanced to the playoffs. A junior, Newton set the school record for passing yards in a season with 2,465. He passed for 26 touchdowns and added 551 yards rushing to earn all-league honors as BCC finished second in the Southwestern Michigan Athletic Conference.

"The heart and soul of our offense, he was a real coach on the field for us. Can't say enough about Devoine Newton," Granger said.

Micah Reed

St. Philip

Despite missing a handful of games, Micah Reed was an impact player on both sides of the ball for a St. Philip team that ended the year strong with four straight wins to go 5-4. Over six games, Reed had 409 yards rushing and 214 yards receiving with nine touchdowns. The junior also added five interceptions on defense.

"He is a big part of our future, as we only had two seniors playing. We could play him anywhere and he was successful," Pessetti said.

Romele Reed

Lakeview

A three-year starter for a Lakeview team that went 2-6, Romele Reed had a strong senior season at running back, while also stepping in on defense due to injuries. A key option for Lakeview's balanced running attack, Reed could get the tough yards when the Spartans needed them.

"A very powerful, strong back who ran hard and played hard for us," Diorio said.

Jacob Sheets

St. Philip

A two-year starter already as a junior, Jacob Sheets moved from tight end to offensive lineman for the Tigers and was a big part of the offensive plan for a St. Philip team that started slow and won its final four games to go 5-4. On defense, Sheets shined with 116 tackles, including 10 sacks and 14 tackles for loss, and earned all-league honors in the Southern Michigan 8-Man Football League.

"He is the hardest worker on our team. Made the move to guard to help the team," Pessetti said.

Larenz Smith

Battle Creek Central

Not in the program a year ago, Larenz returned for a big senior year and was a key part of a record-breaking offense as a ball-control receiver for Battle Creek Central, which went 7-3 overall and advanced to the playoffs. Smith finished with 24 catches with 441 yards and two touchdowns. He also was a key starter in the defensive backfield.

"He played for us as a freshman, but transferred away and came back this year. He was a big addition for us, giving us another weapon," Granger said.

Amijeon Williams

Battle Creek Central

A leader on and off the field, Amijeon Williams was part of a BCC team that was one of the strongest defenses in the SMAC, as the Bearcats were in contention for a league title all year before finishing in second in the league and 7-3 overall with a playoff spot. Playing outside linebacker, Williams used his athletic quickness to be an impact player and was named second-team all-league.

"He was our energy guy on defense. A vocal leader, he challenged our guys on defense to step up their game all year long," Granger said.

HONORABLE MENTION

Brady Southfield (Harper Creek), Tommy Wensauer (Harper Creek), Brady Lightfoot (St. Philip), Josh Andren (St. Philip), Trenten Dollaway (Pennfield), Isaiah Adams (Pennfield), Jayden Dennis (Lakeview), Kory Lenneman (Lakeview), Brandon Betz (Lakeview), Ronnie Blankenship (BCC), Mike Stein (BCC), Jon Contreras (BCC)

