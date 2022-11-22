ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Battle Creek Central's Lorin Granger leads the Enquirer All-City Football Team

By Bill Broderick, Battle Creek Enquirer
The Battle Creek Enquirer
The Battle Creek Enquirer
 3 days ago

Battle Creek Central had its best regular season in almost 20 years. The Bearcats won seven straight games and played for a Southwestern Michigan Athletic Conference championship in Week 9.

The 7-2 record, prior to the playoffs, was the best for the program since 2004 as the Bearcats earned a spot in the playoffs for the first time, in a non COVID year, since 2018.

MORE: Capsules and profiles of the 2022 All-City Football Team

All the while, BCC broke offensive records in becoming the most dangerous passing team in the conference.

For those efforts and helping to produce a season to remember for the Bearcats, Lorin Granger has been named Battle Creek Enquirer 2022 All-City Football Team Coach of the Year.

The Enquirer All-City Football Team is made up of members of the five city football teams and voted on by the city coaches and the Enquirer sports staff.

Granger helped BCC go 7-3 overall, far and away the best record in the city in 2022. The Bearcats also beat city rivals Harper Creek and Lakeview along the way, heading into the final game of the regular season tied for first place in the Southwestern Michigan Athletic Conference with St. Joseph.

BCC finished second to St. Joseph, after losing to the Bears, and then fell short in a first-round playoff game to East Lansing. Granger helped guide the Bearcats with a passing attack that saw DeVoine Newton set the school record for yards in a single season as BCC averaged 30 points a game.

Granger, who was also named Region Coach of the Year by the Michigan High School Football Coaches Association, leads a large group of BCC players on the All-City team, including Nisean Alexander, Kalifornia Bey, Keegan Bey, Karlito Campbell, Jesse Coffey, Myles McClendon, DeVoine Newton, Larenz Smith and Amijeon Williams.

St. Philip won its final four games in 8-player football to finish 5-4 and adds All-City players Jordan Eckman, Owen Miller, Colt Myers, Micah Reed and Jacob Sheets.

Harper Creek went 3-6 and adds Cooper Fry, Ricky Johnson, Jimmy Leamy, KeyShaun Matthews and Brody McKerchie.

Lakeview went 2-6 as the Spartans' Brendan Barbre, Andrew Berryhill, Romele Reed and Jake Kucharczyk make the team.

Completing the All-City squad is Pennfield's Braden Austin, Brenden Duncan and Kaidan Guthrie.

Contact Bill Broderick at bbroderi@battlecreekenquirer.com. Follow him on Twitter @billbroderick

This article originally appeared on Battle Creek Enquirer: Battle Creek Central's Lorin Granger leads the Enquirer All-City Football Team

