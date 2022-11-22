ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Hill

AP fires reporter behind retracted Russian missiles story

By Dominick Mastrangelo
The Hill
The Hill
 3 days ago

The Associated Press fired a reporter over a retracted story about Russian missiles amid ongoing tension in Europe and the war in Ukraine.

In an alert sent shortly after a Nov. 15 explosion in Przewodów, Poland, the AP reported a senior U.S. intelligence official said the explosion was the result of missiles that had been launched by Russia.

That report, which relied on a single anonymous source, turned out to be false, and the news organization eventually retracted the report and replaced it online with a correction.

“In earlier versions of a story published November 15, 2022, The Associated Press reported erroneously, based on information from a senior American intelligence official who spoke on condition of anonymity, that Russian missiles had crossed into Poland and killed two people,” the correction read. “Subsequent reporting showed that the missiles were Russian-made and most likely fired by Ukraine in defense against a Russian attack.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XxtHr_0jJvI19200

An investigation from Poland and NATO suggested that it was actually a Ukrainian air defense missile that struck four miles from the border. President Biden also said it appeared unlikely that the missile that hit Poland was from Russia.

“There is preliminary information that contests that,” Biden told reporters last week, when asked whether the missile was fired from Russia. “I don’t want to say until we completely investigate. It’s unlikely in the minds of the trajectory that it was fired from Russia.”

On Monday the AP fired reporter James LaPorta in connection with the incident, according to multiple reports.

The Daily Beast was the first to report LaPorta’s firing.

When contacted by The Hill on Tuesday for comment, an AP spokesperson declined to identify LaPorta as the reporter fired in connection with the story, but said the “rigorous editorial standards and practices of The Associated Press are critical to AP’s mission as an independent news organization.”

“To ensure our reporting is accurate, fair and fact-based, we abide by and enforce these standards, including around the use of anonymous sources,” the spokesperson said.

“When our standards are violated, we must take the steps necessary to protect the integrity of the news report. We do not make these decisions lightly, nor are they based on isolated incidents.”

Comments / 0

Related
24/7 Wall St.

Every Plane Used by the Russian Military

A report released in November estimated that the Russian military had lost close to 300 aircraft since the country first invaded Ukraine in February. A large number of those are drones, but more than 100 of the destroyed aircraft were fighter jets and helicopters. Even with these losses, Russia’s Air Force likely remains quite large, […]
Newsweek

Ukraine Says Abandoned Russian Tanks Have More Than Doubled Their Firepower

Ukraine says tanks and equipment abandoned by Russian troops during counteroffensives conducted by Kyiv have more than doubled their firepower. The press service of the National Guard of Ukraine said on Friday that ammunition, tanks and equipment left behind by Russian forces are helping Ukrainian troops to effectively carry out a counteroffensive in the southern Kherson region.
Insider

Shocking video shows 'massive' attack by drone boats targeting Russia's Black Sea Fleet

Russia on Saturday blamed Ukraine for a "massive drone attack" on naval ships and civilian vessels in Crimea, calling it a "terrorist act." A video of the attack, posted by an account called Ukraine Weapons Tracker, appears to show the moment drone boats with explosives targeted Russia's Black Sea Fleet ships at a port in Sevastopol, Crimea's largest city.
Gizmodo

White House Warns Russia Against Shooting Down U.S. Satellites

The National Security Council is having to respond to comments made earlier this week by a senior Russian foreign ministry official who warned that commercial satellites operated by the U.S. and its allies, if used to support the Ukrainian war effort, could become legitimate targets. Konstantin Vorontsov, deputy director of...
The Hill

The Hill

783K+
Followers
89K+
Post
559M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy