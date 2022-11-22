Morgan Wallen Takes Home Two Major American Music Awards

Photo by: Michael Tran / Contributor

Morgan Wallen recently took home several big wins at the 2022 American Music Awards— the world’s largest fan-voted awards show.

On Sunday, Nov. 20, before the live broadcast of the AMAs and during a live stream, the country star was announced as the winner of two awards. After receiving the exciting news, Wallen sent a video message, accepting the honors and humbly thanking his loyal fans.

Wallen accepted the award for Favorite Male Country Artist ahead of the ceremony. Other country stars such as Chris Stapleton, Cody Johnson, Luke Combs, and Walker Hayes were nominated for the same award.

“I was just informed that I won a couple of awards at the AMAs and I’m not surprised by that because it’s fan-voted. I just wanted to say thank you to my fans first of all. First and foremost, y’all know how much you mean to me,” the 29-year-old said as he virtually accepted the award.

He continued: “I appreciate you taking the time out of your day to vote for me and just always supporting me. It means a lot to me to represent this genre and represent myself and represent you guys. So thank you for this. It means a lot.”

Morgan Wallen speaks out about writing ‘Wasted On You’

In addition to being named Favorite Male Country Artist, fans also said, “Wasted On You,” was their Favorite Country Song.

“I’m saying thank you for Favorite Country Song ‘Wasted On You.’ This has always been a special song for me,” Wallen said.

He added: “I knew from the minute we wrote it that it was going to be one of my favorite songs that I was a part of writing. It ended up being a big success and I’m really proud of it. So, I’m really glad that you guys have related to the song as much as I have. Thank you for taking the time out of your day to vote for me. Thank you for always showing me so much love and support. It never goes unnoticed, so thank you. See y’all out on the road.”

Chris Stapleton’s “You Should Probably Leave,” Cody Johnson’s “‘Til You Can’t,” Dustin Lynch featuring MacKenzie Porter’s “Thinking ‘Bout You,” and Jordan Davis featuring Luke Bryan’s “Buy Dirt” were also nominated in the Favorite Country Song category.

“Wasted On You” is the Tennessee native’s sixth No. 1 hit overall and the fourth from his career-defining album, Dangerous: The Double Album.

The song was so-penned by Wallen alongside Ryan Vojtesak, Ernest K. Smith (ERNEST), and Josh Thompson. It features Wallen singing about the ending of a relationship while contemplating what he’s “wasted” on his former flame. He also reveals he’s turning to a bottle to soothe his pain.