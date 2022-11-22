ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

EW.com

Diego Luna breaks down that epic Andor finale and teases season 2

Warning: This story contains spoilers for Andor's season 1 finale. If you've been obsessing over Andor lately, you're not the only one. This Star Wars spin-off may not have any lightsabers or adorably green bat-eared infants, but since premiering in September, Andor has spent the last few weeks quietly carving out its own unique corner of the galaxy. Fans have embraced the show's sharp dialogue and grittier worldview, and over the last 12 episodes, the series has followed its reluctant hero (played by Diego Luna) as he's evolved from isolated loner to semi-committed freedom-fighter.
EW.com

Andor creator Tony Gilroy answers our burning questions after the season finale

SPOILER ALERT: This article contains spoilers on the season 1 finale of Andor. Throughout Andor's critically acclaimed first season, viewers have seen Cassian Andor (Diego Luna) go from a somewhat lost mercenary searching for a purpose to a burgeoning Rebel leader who is finally ready to join the fight against the Empire. While season 2 will build toward Cassian's eventual sacrifice in Rogue One, there is still a lot of road to explore not only for Cassian, but for all the characters we met during the initial batch of episodes.
EW.com

Survivor 43 recap: Noelle enters full beast mode

Hey, everyone. Survivor 43 recap coming up in just a second, but I was just delivered a stack of heartwarming handwritten letters from loved ones, and I have to imagine these are going to get pretty emotional, so apologies in advance if I start getting a bit choked up. Look, here's one from my daughter Violet!
News Breaking LIVE

"Gone with the Wind" Star Tragically Dies

Sad news coming out of Hollywood as “Gone With The Wind” actor Mickey Kuhn has died in hospice care in Florida. He was 90. Kuhn was the last surviving “Gone with the Wind” cast member at the time of his death, according to Deadline.
Maya Devi

300-year-old 'Mermaid Mummy' with 'Human Face' and 'Tail' was Found

A 300-year-old mermaid which has a human face and a fish-like tail was found in Japan. A 12-inch long mummified creature that has a human face has been found in the Pacific Ocean, near the Japanese island Shikoku, between 1736 and 1741. Due to its eerie pointed teeth, two hands, and hair on its head and eyebrow, the creature looks like a human. However, it has a fish-like bottom with a tail.
Page Six

‘Power Rangers’ star Jason David Frank died by suicide after arguing with wife: report

“Power Rangers” star Jason David Frank reportedly died by suicide after allegedly getting into an argument with estranged wife Tammie Frank on Saturday. Tammie – who filed for divorce from the actor in August – began feuding with Jason after they checked into two separate rooms at a hotel in Texas on Friday, law enforcement sources told TMZ. Despite staying in different rooms, the estranged couple allegedly argued in Tammie’s room that night, but the situation de-escalated after hotel staffers got involved. The outlet reports that the two got into it again just hours later, with Jason locking his estranged wife out of...
EW.com

Oscar nominee under The Masked Singer's Scarecrow mask reveals why she eliminated herself

Warning: This article contains spoilers from Wednesday's episode of The Masked Singer. The Scarecrow is done spooking The Masked Singer crowd — on her own terms. After her rendition of "Abracadabra" by Steve Miller Band, the Halloween-worthy contestant pulled somewhat of a first for the show, by deciding to unmask herself before the first vote of the evening. Previously, season 4's Gremlin, who was revealed to be Mickey Rourke, abruptly took off his costume when it all got to be too much, but in Scarecrow's case, she knew she wanted to eliminate herself and it all was for a good cause.
Tyla

New girl's name tops list of most popular baby names for 2022

Choosing the perfect name for your child is no easy task, especially when it involves taking into account the opinions of your partner, parents and in-laws. Not to mention all the forums, lists and celebrities who could influence your decision. Some parents have even admitted to being reduced to tears...
The Independent

Wednesday forever! How a pre-teen goth weirdo became a hero to kids everywhere

When Luna Atoms was around seven years old, she would watch the same films on VHS almost every night. Watch, rewind, repeat. It was one of the characters that drew her in: a pre-teen girl with porcelain skin, dark hair always in plaits and a macabre sense of humour to match.This was the Nineties, and the videos that kept Atoms glued to her TV screen were the 1991 movie The Addams Family and its 1993 sequel, Addams Family Values. “I’ve always had this obsession with Wednesday Addams,” Atoms, now aged 32, explains today. “I remember wanting to be her. It...
EW.com

Bones and All director thinks his gory cannibal movie should be filed under 'romance'

Bones and All stars Taylor Russell as a teenager named Maren whose budding relationship with Timothée Chalamet's Lee is complicated by the fact that both hunger for human flesh. So if video stores were still a thing, and the film's director Luca Guadagnino managed one, would he file his just-released film under 'horror' or 'romance'?
EW.com

Wilko Johnson, British rocker and Game of Thrones actor, dies at 75

Wilko Johnson, the acclaimed British guitarist of the blues-rock band Dr. Feelgood who was instrumental in the British punk-wave movement, died Monday years after doctors told him he had terminal cancer. He was 75. Johnson's official Twitter account shared a statement Wednesday morning. "This is the announcement we never wanted...
EW.com

What's the deal with the random guy on the island in Glass Onion?

Warning: This article contains spoilers for Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery. It turns out Daniel Craig isn't the only actor to appear in both Knives Out films. Longtime friend and collaborator of writer-director Rian Johnson, Noah Segan, is also in both movies — playing two different characters. Segan...
EW.com

Gwendoline Christie talks joining Wednesday and her character's fate

Warning: This post contains spoilers from Wednesday season 1. In some ways, Principal Weems (Gwendoline Christie) was an obstacle for Wednesday Addams (Jenna Ortega) throughout Wednesday's first season. But in other ways, she was her ally. And ultimately, it was Weems who stepped up and helped Wednesday prove that Thornhill (Christina Ricci) was controlling the monster. However, as a result, Weems ended up as one of the season's casualties.
EW.com

Kevin Bacon talks getting festive in the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special

Kevin Bacon is ready to wish you a very merry — and very intergalactic — Christmas. The actor is officially joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe, starring as — who else? — himself in the upcoming Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special. The 44-minute Disney+ special follows the titular band of cosmic heroes as they cavort around the galaxy, spreading a little holiday cheer and searching for the perfect Christmas gift. Specifically, Drax (Dave Bautista) and Mantis (Pom Klementieff) decide that the best way to impress their earthling leader Peter Quill/Star-Lord (Chris Pratt) is to give him a gift he'll never forget: a kidnapped Kevin Bacon.
EW.com

Flavor Flav has the time of his life at the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

Paula Abdul felt the flavor of love from Flavor Flav at the 2022 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade. As the 60-year-old pop icon performed her signature hit "Straight Up" during NBC's broadcast of the annual holiday event, the camera cut to Flav, who stood up from his seat to cheer on her set while waving a set of pom-poms.

