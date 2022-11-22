Read full article on original website
Related
EW.com
Diego Luna breaks down that epic Andor finale and teases season 2
Warning: This story contains spoilers for Andor's season 1 finale. If you've been obsessing over Andor lately, you're not the only one. This Star Wars spin-off may not have any lightsabers or adorably green bat-eared infants, but since premiering in September, Andor has spent the last few weeks quietly carving out its own unique corner of the galaxy. Fans have embraced the show's sharp dialogue and grittier worldview, and over the last 12 episodes, the series has followed its reluctant hero (played by Diego Luna) as he's evolved from isolated loner to semi-committed freedom-fighter.
EW.com
Andor creator Tony Gilroy answers our burning questions after the season finale
SPOILER ALERT: This article contains spoilers on the season 1 finale of Andor. Throughout Andor's critically acclaimed first season, viewers have seen Cassian Andor (Diego Luna) go from a somewhat lost mercenary searching for a purpose to a burgeoning Rebel leader who is finally ready to join the fight against the Empire. While season 2 will build toward Cassian's eventual sacrifice in Rogue One, there is still a lot of road to explore not only for Cassian, but for all the characters we met during the initial batch of episodes.
EW.com
Survivor 43 recap: Noelle enters full beast mode
Hey, everyone. Survivor 43 recap coming up in just a second, but I was just delivered a stack of heartwarming handwritten letters from loved ones, and I have to imagine these are going to get pretty emotional, so apologies in advance if I start getting a bit choked up. Look, here's one from my daughter Violet!
"Gone with the Wind" Star Tragically Dies
Sad news coming out of Hollywood as “Gone With The Wind” actor Mickey Kuhn has died in hospice care in Florida. He was 90. Kuhn was the last surviving “Gone with the Wind” cast member at the time of his death, according to Deadline.
Fiction: I Installed A Secret Camera On My Daughter's Bedroom, What I Saw After 3 Days Made Me Cry
Before I continue with the content of this article, it's important to let y'all know that this not true life story, it is a fictional article made from a factual events.
300-year-old 'Mermaid Mummy' with 'Human Face' and 'Tail' was Found
A 300-year-old mermaid which has a human face and a fish-like tail was found in Japan. A 12-inch long mummified creature that has a human face has been found in the Pacific Ocean, near the Japanese island Shikoku, between 1736 and 1741. Due to its eerie pointed teeth, two hands, and hair on its head and eyebrow, the creature looks like a human. However, it has a fish-like bottom with a tail.
‘Power Rangers’ star Jason David Frank died by suicide after arguing with wife: report
“Power Rangers” star Jason David Frank reportedly died by suicide after allegedly getting into an argument with estranged wife Tammie Frank on Saturday. Tammie – who filed for divorce from the actor in August – began feuding with Jason after they checked into two separate rooms at a hotel in Texas on Friday, law enforcement sources told TMZ. Despite staying in different rooms, the estranged couple allegedly argued in Tammie’s room that night, but the situation de-escalated after hotel staffers got involved. The outlet reports that the two got into it again just hours later, with Jason locking his estranged wife out of...
EW.com
Oscar nominee under The Masked Singer's Scarecrow mask reveals why she eliminated herself
Warning: This article contains spoilers from Wednesday's episode of The Masked Singer. The Scarecrow is done spooking The Masked Singer crowd — on her own terms. After her rendition of "Abracadabra" by Steve Miller Band, the Halloween-worthy contestant pulled somewhat of a first for the show, by deciding to unmask herself before the first vote of the evening. Previously, season 4's Gremlin, who was revealed to be Mickey Rourke, abruptly took off his costume when it all got to be too much, but in Scarecrow's case, she knew she wanted to eliminate herself and it all was for a good cause.
New girl's name tops list of most popular baby names for 2022
Choosing the perfect name for your child is no easy task, especially when it involves taking into account the opinions of your partner, parents and in-laws. Not to mention all the forums, lists and celebrities who could influence your decision. Some parents have even admitted to being reduced to tears...
Wednesday forever! How a pre-teen goth weirdo became a hero to kids everywhere
When Luna Atoms was around seven years old, she would watch the same films on VHS almost every night. Watch, rewind, repeat. It was one of the characters that drew her in: a pre-teen girl with porcelain skin, dark hair always in plaits and a macabre sense of humour to match.This was the Nineties, and the videos that kept Atoms glued to her TV screen were the 1991 movie The Addams Family and its 1993 sequel, Addams Family Values. “I’ve always had this obsession with Wednesday Addams,” Atoms, now aged 32, explains today. “I remember wanting to be her. It...
EW.com
Bones and All director thinks his gory cannibal movie should be filed under 'romance'
Bones and All stars Taylor Russell as a teenager named Maren whose budding relationship with Timothée Chalamet's Lee is complicated by the fact that both hunger for human flesh. So if video stores were still a thing, and the film's director Luca Guadagnino managed one, would he file his just-released film under 'horror' or 'romance'?
EW.com
National Dog Show host mistakenly says sheepdog Rihanna was named 'after a Fleetwood Mac song'
The 2022 National Dog Show got off to a hilariously confusing start involving Rihanna and Fleetwood Mac (yes). While introducing the competitors in the Herding Category, announcer David Frei mistakenly told viewers during the live NBC broadcast that Rihanna, an Old English sheepdog, was "named after a Fleetwood Mac song."
EW.com
Echo 3 creator explains how the Apple series shows the 'higher stakes' of journalism in Latin America
Before he was an Oscar-winning screenwriter, Mark Boal was a journalist. He drew on his reporting experiences in the Middle East for his screenplays for The Hurt Locker and Zero Dark Thirty. But only now, with his new Apple TV+ series Echo 3, is Boal finally featuring a journalist character in one of his cinematic stories.
EW.com
Wilko Johnson, British rocker and Game of Thrones actor, dies at 75
Wilko Johnson, the acclaimed British guitarist of the blues-rock band Dr. Feelgood who was instrumental in the British punk-wave movement, died Monday years after doctors told him he had terminal cancer. He was 75. Johnson's official Twitter account shared a statement Wednesday morning. "This is the announcement we never wanted...
EW.com
What's the deal with the random guy on the island in Glass Onion?
Warning: This article contains spoilers for Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery. It turns out Daniel Craig isn't the only actor to appear in both Knives Out films. Longtime friend and collaborator of writer-director Rian Johnson, Noah Segan, is also in both movies — playing two different characters. Segan...
EW.com
James Van Der Beek says his daughter discovered his cry-face meme and uses it on him
The infamous Dawson Leery crying meme has found a new (and apropos) audience. Dawson's Creek alum James Van Der Beek, the face behind the viral meme, shared that his eldest daughter Olivia, 12, has discovered the viral meme — and even uses it on him when necessary. "For some...
EW.com
Gwendoline Christie talks joining Wednesday and her character's fate
Warning: This post contains spoilers from Wednesday season 1. In some ways, Principal Weems (Gwendoline Christie) was an obstacle for Wednesday Addams (Jenna Ortega) throughout Wednesday's first season. But in other ways, she was her ally. And ultimately, it was Weems who stepped up and helped Wednesday prove that Thornhill (Christina Ricci) was controlling the monster. However, as a result, Weems ended up as one of the season's casualties.
EW.com
Kevin Bacon talks getting festive in the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special
Kevin Bacon is ready to wish you a very merry — and very intergalactic — Christmas. The actor is officially joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe, starring as — who else? — himself in the upcoming Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special. The 44-minute Disney+ special follows the titular band of cosmic heroes as they cavort around the galaxy, spreading a little holiday cheer and searching for the perfect Christmas gift. Specifically, Drax (Dave Bautista) and Mantis (Pom Klementieff) decide that the best way to impress their earthling leader Peter Quill/Star-Lord (Chris Pratt) is to give him a gift he'll never forget: a kidnapped Kevin Bacon.
EW.com
Flavor Flav has the time of his life at the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade
Paula Abdul felt the flavor of love from Flavor Flav at the 2022 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade. As the 60-year-old pop icon performed her signature hit "Straight Up" during NBC's broadcast of the annual holiday event, the camera cut to Flav, who stood up from his seat to cheer on her set while waving a set of pom-poms.
EW.com
Keegan-Michael Key returns as substitute teacher Mr. Garvey to school Peppa Pig, Dora the Explorer, and more
Ya done messed up, D'rah. Keegan-Michael Key reprised his Key & Peele role as Mr. Garvey, an inner-city substitute teacher who has trouble pronouncing the names of his middle-class white students, for a new Paramount+ ad. While atop Paramount Mountain, Mr. Garvey prepares to teach some of Paramount+'s most beloved...
Comments / 0