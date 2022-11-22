ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hattiesburg, MS

WDAM-TV

LIST: Holiday parades & events in the Pine Belt

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Happy Thanksgiving, Pine Belt!. While you’re enjoying this holiday, here are some of the upcoming holiday parades happening around the Pine Belt to mark the holiday season. Dec. 1. Hattiesburg Jaycees 72nd Annual Christmas Parade: 6 p.m. starting at the Sacred Heart High School.
HATTIESBURG, MS
WJTV 12

Film about Hattiesburg native now in theaters

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – “Devotion,” a movie about a Hattiesburg native, was released on Wednesday, November 23. According to IMDb, “Devotion” tells the true story of a pair of U.S. Navy fighter pilots who risked their lives during the Korean War and became some of the Navy’s most celebrated wingmen. One of those pilots was […]
HATTIESBURG, MS
WDAM-TV

Thanksgiving ‘routine work day’ for Hattiesburg firefighters

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - While many businesses are closed for Thanksgiving, Emergency services, such as Hattiesburg Fire Departments, are working around the clock in case of emergencies. While Thanksgiving Day is normally reserved for family and football, firefighters tackle the day with a business-as-usual approach. “We do the same thing...
HATTIESBURG, MS
WDAM-TV

‘Prancer Path’ open for viewers until Jan. 2

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Laurel is beginning to look a lot like Christmas. Tuesday evening was opening night for “Prancer Path,” a fundraiser by the United Way of the Pine Belt, where businesses buy a tree and decorate it for visitors to see. The proceeds from the tree...
LAUREL, MS
WDAM-TV

Hattiesburg’s McNair elected VP of Mississippi School Boards Assoc.

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The head of the Hattiesburg Public School District’s Board of Trustees, Delores McNair, will take on a new challenge as the Mississippi School Boards Association (MSBA) vice president. At a special meeting on Nov. 15, local school board representatives in the MSBA Delegate Assembly elected...
HATTIESBURG, MS
WDAM-TV

Petal family business continues Thanksgiving tradition

PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - Brian Jackson is a 3rd generation business owner of Leatha’s Bar-B-Que located in Petal. He said he and his family enjoy celebrating the holidays at their restaurant. It allows relatives, old and young, to share recipes and learn new ones. While older cousins cook ham and turkey, kids bake pies and cakes.
PETAL, MS
WLOX

Pleasant Hill Baptist Church holds food giveaway in Saucier

SAUCIER, Miss. (WLOX) - Pleasant Hill Baptist Church Food Pantry Ministry teamed up with Feeding the Gulf Coast to help nearly 1,300 people right before Thanksgiving. “God expects his people to help the people in need and this is our biggest reason for doing this, to help the people that are in need,” said Pleasant Hill Baptist Church Food Pantry Director Louise Shavers. “We are just following what God asked us to do.”
SAUCIER, MS
WLOX

Gulfport woman dead after Hwy 49 crash in Stone Co.

STONE COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - A fatal crash on Highway 49 claimed the life of one person and left another severely injured Wednesday afternoon. Cal Robertson with Mississippi Highway Patrol confirms 58-year-old Marie Fore of Gulfport was killed in the crash. Another woman, the passenger, was injured in the crash and airlifted from the scene.
GULFPORT, MS
wtva.com

Officer and barricaded man injured in Mississippi shootings

ELLISVILLE, Miss. (AP) — A police officer and a man barricaded inside a Mississippi home have both been injured in shootings Wednesday evening, authorities said. The Jones County deputy was treated and released from the hospital, while the man inside the home remains in the hospital with serious injuries, the Jones County Sheriff's Department said.
ELLISVILLE, MS
WDAM-TV

Taylorsville and Bay Springs clash in 1A South State Championship

BAY SPRINGS, Miss. (WDAM) -A trip to the State Championship is on the line in Bay Springs Friday as the Bulldogs host rival Taylorsville. The Tartars and the Bulldogs know each other well. In fact, the schools are separated by just 16 miles and the two are meeting on the football field for the second time this month.
BAY SPRINGS, MS
WJTV 12

Man arrested for multiple Hattiesburg armed robberies

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – The man accused of multiple armed robberies in the Hattiesburg area was arrested on Tuesday, November 22. Hattiesburg police, with the assistance of the U.S. Marshal’s Fugitive Task Force, arrested Adrian Barnes, 29, of Hattiesburg. Barnes was charged with four counts of armed robbery and one count of aggravated assault in […]
HATTIESBURG, MS
WJTV 12

Man wanted for 7th Street shooting in Hattiesburg arrested

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Hattiesburg police, along with the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force, arrested a wanted suspect on Monday. Police said Jerome Strickland, 38, of Hattiesburg, was taken into custody on four active warrants for aggravated assault with the assistance of Forrest County Sheriff’s deputies. Strickland’s warrants were in connection to shooting at a […]
HATTIESBURG, MS
WDAM-TV

Occupants escape before pickup truck collided with train overnight in Jones Co.

MOSELLE, Miss. (WDAM) - Occupants of a pickup truck acted quickly to escape a crash with a train overnight Thursday in Moselle. According to Jones County Fire Council Public Information Officer Dana Bumgardner, several volunteer fire departments responded to the call around 1:15 a.m., of a train hitting a red GMC pickup truck on Ovett-Moselle Road behind Lay’s Company.
MOSELLE, MS

