LIST: Holiday parades & events in the Pine Belt
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Happy Thanksgiving, Pine Belt!. While you’re enjoying this holiday, here are some of the upcoming holiday parades happening around the Pine Belt to mark the holiday season. Dec. 1. Hattiesburg Jaycees 72nd Annual Christmas Parade: 6 p.m. starting at the Sacred Heart High School.
Film about Hattiesburg native now in theaters
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – “Devotion,” a movie about a Hattiesburg native, was released on Wednesday, November 23. According to IMDb, “Devotion” tells the true story of a pair of U.S. Navy fighter pilots who risked their lives during the Korean War and became some of the Navy’s most celebrated wingmen. One of those pilots was […]
Thanksgiving ‘routine work day’ for Hattiesburg firefighters
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - While many businesses are closed for Thanksgiving, Emergency services, such as Hattiesburg Fire Departments, are working around the clock in case of emergencies. While Thanksgiving Day is normally reserved for family and football, firefighters tackle the day with a business-as-usual approach. “We do the same thing...
Lucedale to kick off holiday season with tree lighting, mural reveal Saturday
LUCEDALE, Miss. (WKRG) – The City of Lucedale will kick-off a busy holiday season with the third-annual Christmas tree lighting on Saturday, Nov. 26. The festivities will begin in the Coffee Pot parking lot on Main Street at 5 p.m. with performances by Sid Taylor, Nicole Estes, and The Twirling Company. At 5:30 p.m., a […]
‘Prancer Path’ open for viewers until Jan. 2
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Laurel is beginning to look a lot like Christmas. Tuesday evening was opening night for “Prancer Path,” a fundraiser by the United Way of the Pine Belt, where businesses buy a tree and decorate it for visitors to see. The proceeds from the tree...
Lucedale nonprofit ministry steps up to distribute 150 Thanksgiving meals
LUCEDALE, Miss. (WKRG) – 150 families in George County will have a full Thanksgiving thanks to the quick work of a Lucedale nonprofit. Logistical issues canceled a planned Feeding the Gulf Coast food distribution event on Tuesday, Nov. 22. In less than 24 hours, Immaculate Heart Community Development Corporation stepped in to unload the food […]
New building for George County coroner quickly coming together
GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) – The first stand-alone building for the George County Coroner will soon be ready in Lucedale. For years, the county has rented cooler space in area funeral homes when the need arises for human remains to be held until claimed by family members. It primarily uses a small building behind the […]
Hattiesburg’s McNair elected VP of Mississippi School Boards Assoc.
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The head of the Hattiesburg Public School District’s Board of Trustees, Delores McNair, will take on a new challenge as the Mississippi School Boards Association (MSBA) vice president. At a special meeting on Nov. 15, local school board representatives in the MSBA Delegate Assembly elected...
Do you know these rings? Mississippi investigators hope jewelry will lead to identity of remains found near Camp Shelby
Mississippi authorities hope someone can identify two rings that were found near the bones of an unidentified individual discovered near Camp Shelby south of Hattiesburg. The Forrest County Sheriff’s Office posted pictures of the two rings on social media. Deputies hope any information about the rings will help them...
Petal family business continues Thanksgiving tradition
PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - Brian Jackson is a 3rd generation business owner of Leatha’s Bar-B-Que located in Petal. He said he and his family enjoy celebrating the holidays at their restaurant. It allows relatives, old and young, to share recipes and learn new ones. While older cousins cook ham and turkey, kids bake pies and cakes.
What really happened to Rasheem Carter? Family and sheriff speak on the case
Unanswered questions surround the case of a missing Fayette man whose decomposing body was found on Nov. 2, in Taylorsville. Rasheem Carter, 25, was reported missing in early October while staying at a Laurel hotel and working in Taylorsville. VDN reached out to Carter’s family who provided some details about...
Pleasant Hill Baptist Church holds food giveaway in Saucier
SAUCIER, Miss. (WLOX) - Pleasant Hill Baptist Church Food Pantry Ministry teamed up with Feeding the Gulf Coast to help nearly 1,300 people right before Thanksgiving. “God expects his people to help the people in need and this is our biggest reason for doing this, to help the people that are in need,” said Pleasant Hill Baptist Church Food Pantry Director Louise Shavers. “We are just following what God asked us to do.”
Gulfport woman dead after Hwy 49 crash in Stone Co.
STONE COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - A fatal crash on Highway 49 claimed the life of one person and left another severely injured Wednesday afternoon. Cal Robertson with Mississippi Highway Patrol confirms 58-year-old Marie Fore of Gulfport was killed in the crash. Another woman, the passenger, was injured in the crash and airlifted from the scene.
Collins’ annual ‘Christmas in the Park’ begins Thanksgiving night
COLLINS, Miss. (WDAM) - An annual display of holiday lights in the city of Collins is opening Thanksgiving night. “Christmas in the Park” will be held at Robertson Park Thursday, Friday and Saturday nights, from 5 p..m. to 9 p.m., from Nov. 24-31. “Christmas in the Park” is a...
Officer and barricaded man injured in Mississippi shootings
ELLISVILLE, Miss. (AP) — A police officer and a man barricaded inside a Mississippi home have both been injured in shootings Wednesday evening, authorities said. The Jones County deputy was treated and released from the hospital, while the man inside the home remains in the hospital with serious injuries, the Jones County Sheriff's Department said.
Taylorsville and Bay Springs clash in 1A South State Championship
BAY SPRINGS, Miss. (WDAM) -A trip to the State Championship is on the line in Bay Springs Friday as the Bulldogs host rival Taylorsville. The Tartars and the Bulldogs know each other well. In fact, the schools are separated by just 16 miles and the two are meeting on the football field for the second time this month.
Man arrested for multiple Hattiesburg armed robberies
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – The man accused of multiple armed robberies in the Hattiesburg area was arrested on Tuesday, November 22. Hattiesburg police, with the assistance of the U.S. Marshal’s Fugitive Task Force, arrested Adrian Barnes, 29, of Hattiesburg. Barnes was charged with four counts of armed robbery and one count of aggravated assault in […]
Man wanted for 7th Street shooting in Hattiesburg arrested
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Hattiesburg police, along with the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force, arrested a wanted suspect on Monday. Police said Jerome Strickland, 38, of Hattiesburg, was taken into custody on four active warrants for aggravated assault with the assistance of Forrest County Sheriff’s deputies. Strickland’s warrants were in connection to shooting at a […]
Suspect accused of shooting Mississippi deputy taken into custody
The suspect in the shooting of a Jones County deputy has been taken into custody and treated at a regional hospital for one or more gunshot wounds. Officials with the Jones County Sheriff’s office said the suspect was captured at a residence on Riley Johnson Road, where the suspect is accused of shooting and wounding a JCSD deputy earlier in the day.
Occupants escape before pickup truck collided with train overnight in Jones Co.
MOSELLE, Miss. (WDAM) - Occupants of a pickup truck acted quickly to escape a crash with a train overnight Thursday in Moselle. According to Jones County Fire Council Public Information Officer Dana Bumgardner, several volunteer fire departments responded to the call around 1:15 a.m., of a train hitting a red GMC pickup truck on Ovett-Moselle Road behind Lay’s Company.
