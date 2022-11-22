ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

News 12

The Real Deal: How is the labor market doing in Connecticut?

The job market is improving, and there are opportunities to make a career change if you are hoping to. News 12's Alexa Farrell has The Real Deal on how the labor market is doing in Connecticut. The most recent Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey (JOLTS) shows September of this...
CONNECTICUT STATE
ctexaminer.com

A Message to State Leaders: Hold Out-of-State Energy Generators Accountable

The employees of United Illuminating are dedicated and hardworking members of the communities we serve. That’s why we understand, as well as anyone, that the current inflationary pressures on everything from milk to electricity are causing incredible strain on the pocketbooks of families across Connecticut. Unfortunately, over the past...
CONNECTICUT STATE
DoingItLocal

SPECIAL SESSION FOR GAS TAX CUTS, FARE-FREE BUS SERVICE, INCREASED ENERGY ASSISTANCE AND PANDEMIC PREMIUM PAY, AND UPDATES TO BOTTLE BILL

Special Session Scheduled for Monday, November 28, 2022. (HARTFORD, CT) – In his first executive action since being re-elected to a second term earlier this month, Governor Ned Lamont today announced that he is calling the Connecticut General Assembly into special session for the purpose of extending the duration of cuts on gasoline taxes, as well as the suspension of fares on all public transit buses. Additionally, he is asking the legislature to approve more funding for the Connecticut Energy Assistance Program (CEAP) and Premium Pay Program, and also modify the effective date of sections in the container redemption program, commonly known as the bottle bill.
CONNECTICUT STATE
cbia.com

Giulietti Steps Down as DOT Commissioner

There will be a new leader at the Connecticut Department of Transportation when Gov. Ned Lamont begins his second term in January. Lamont announced Nov. 23 that Garret Eucalitto will succeed Joseph Giulietti as DOT commissioner, one of a number of changes to his administration’s team. Giulietti, a former...
CONNECTICUT STATE
ctnewsjunkie.com

Lamont Calls Legislature in for Monday Special Session

The Connecticut General Assembly will convene Monday for a special session to extend a tax break on gasoline, boost funding for an energy assistance program and essential worker bonuses, as well as delay certain changes to the bottle bill. Gov. Ned Lamont issued the long-expected call of special session on...
CONNECTICUT STATE
cbia.com

What Paid Holidays Will Connecticut Employers Offer in 2023?

Every fall, CBIA surveys member companies to find out what paid holidays they will offer employees in the coming year. The results of the latest survey reflect responses from 369 Connecticut firms. Employers were also asked if they give employees time off for holidays not included in the survey. No...
CONNECTICUT STATE

