ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

Arkansas legislative panel supports funding for the blind, deaf and veterans

By Abby Johnson
KTAL News
KTAL News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1E562J_0jJvFztu00

ARKANSAS. (KTVE/KARD) — Tuesday a legislative panel approved funding for improvements to the Arkansas School for the Blind and Visually Impaired, the Arkansas School for the Deaf, and the Arkansas State Veterans Home.

The panel endorsed the Arkansas Department of Education’s requests for reserve funds that will pay for improvements at the schools. The state-restricted reserve funds total $30 million.

Both the Arkansas School for the Blind and Visually Impaired and the Arkansas School for the Deaf will get $15 million each. These funds will be used for new residence buildings, instructional spaces, demolition of buildings, fencing, gates, and other improvements on the campuses.

Other requests that the Legislative Council’s Performance Evaluation and Expenditure Review Subcommittee recommended for the council to approve were $5 million in funds to support the Arkansas National Guard Foundation and $1.4 million to help cover the cost of shifting state operation of the Arkansas State Veterans Home.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTALnews.com.

Comments / 0

Related
KTLO

Governor-elect Sanders announces inauguration plans

On Monday, governor-elect Sarah Huckabee Sanders made several announcements which gave Arkansans their first look at what the inauguration will look like for the state’s first female governor. Sanders announced a list of events happening leading up to the inauguration as well as announcing the co-chairs and coordinators of her inauguration committee.
ARKANSAS STATE
beckersdental.com

Arkansas college gets green light for state's 1st dental program

Batesville, Ark.-based Lyon College was recently approved to offer a doctor of medical dentistry by the Higher Learning Commission Institutional Actions Council, Talk Business & Politics reported Nov. 22. The school announced its plans to launch a dental school in Little Rock, Ark., in April. It would be the first...
BATESVILLE, AR
fayettevilleflyer.com

Case update: Arkansas COVID-19 cases increase by 1,782 over past 7 days

Arkansas COVID-19 cases increased by 1,782 over the last seven days, according to the Arkansas Department of Health website update on Tuesday. The increase is down slightly from the 1,898 cases reported over the previous seven-day period. This week's count averages to about 255 new cases per day in the...
ARKANSAS STATE
Kait 8

Arkansas governor declares Arkansas Turkey Week

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KARK/KAIT) – With Thanksgiving nearing, Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson wanted to celebrate the week by doing something special. The outgoing leader declared Sunday, Nov. 20, through Saturday, Nov. 26, as Arkansas Turkey Week. “The poultry industry is one of Arkansas’s many great success stories. We put...
ARKANSAS STATE
magnoliareporter.com

COVID-19 cases up slightly in South Arkansas

Columbia, Nevada, Ouachita and Union counties reported new active COVID-19 cases on Thursday, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. There were no new virus-related deaths in the five-county area of South Arkansas. COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County. Total Cumulative Cases: 6,428. Total Active Cases: 17. Up one since Wednesday.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, AR
talkbusiness.net

Sanders names Gretchen Conger chief of staff, Chris Caldwell to lead 2026 re-election bid

Governor-elect Sarah Huckabee Sanders named Gretchen Conger as her incoming gubernatorial chief of staff on Tuesday (Nov. 22). “Gretchen Conger’s proven experience and leadership from her time in the Arizona governor’s office makes her the perfect choice to serve as my Chief of Staff,” Sanders said. “Her dedication during the campaign to develop policy plans and initiatives, as well as her enthusiasm to get to know Arkansans, will help me usher in my bold agenda to take Arkansas to the top and build an incredible, talented team to serve the people of our state.”
ARKANSAS STATE
mdmh-conway.com

Next week’s Arkansas runoff elections will start

Little Rock, Arkansas – As the runoff elections begin the next week, some Arkansas voters will return to the polls. The mayoral races in Sherwood, Jacksonville, Wrightsville, and Alexander will now go to a runoff. Voters from Pulaski County in these locations will return to the polls to cast...
JACKSONVILLE, AR
actionnews5.com

Arkansas man charged in January 6 riot trial delayed again

GRAVETTE, Ark. (WMC) - Richard Barnett was involved in the U.S. Capitol riot on January 6, 2021. Barnett was indicted by a federal grand jury in the District of Columbia on Jan. 29, 2021, with seven counts, including three felonies for his role in the breach of the Capitol building.
ARKANSAS STATE
farmtalknews.com

Fire ant quarantine expands to include seven new Arkansas counties

The U.S. Department of Agriculture has expanded an Imported Fire Ant quarantine in Arkansas to include seven new counties, bringing the quarantined area in the state to 50 counties. Test. The quarantine, issued through USDA’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service, confirms the presence of the invasive species in Cross,...
ARKANSAS STATE
txktoday.com

Low Cost Spay/Neuter Clinics for Arkansas Residents

Earlier this year an ordinance was passed on the Arkansas side of Texarkana stating all animals need to be spayed/neutered unless owners are licensed breeders. To help alleviate any unwanted fees, the Animal Care and Adoption center will be hosting several low cost spay/neuter clinics in 2023 to help with the new ordinance that was passed for Texarkana Arkansas City limits.
TEXARKANA, AR
5NEWS

Arkansans reunite with loved ones for Thanksgiving

HIGHFILL, Ark. — As millions of Americans travel for Thanksgiving, friends and family are reminded of what they're thankful for as their loved ones come home. Over 54 million Americans are expected to travel this Thanksgiving, just shy of pre-pandemic numbers. At XNA and other airports across the nation, 4.5 million flyers are expected. While millions are worried about making it to their destinations, once they've made it to their destination airport, many are embraced by family and friends.
ARKANSAS STATE
KTAL News

KTAL News

3K+
Followers
932
Post
487K+
Views
ABOUT

KTAL NBC 6/KMSS FOX 33/KSHV 45 - Local news, Weather, Sports | Shreveport, Marshall, Texarkana. KTALNews.com is your source for local news that matters. KTALNews.com brings you coverage on topics and issues that impact your community, from severe weather and safety matters to local events and sports coverage.

 https://ktalnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy