Arkansas legislative panel supports funding for the blind, deaf and veterans

ARKANSAS. (KTVE/KARD) — Tuesday a legislative panel approved funding for improvements to the Arkansas School for the Blind and Visually Impaired, the Arkansas School for the Deaf, and the Arkansas State Veterans Home.

The panel endorsed the Arkansas Department of Education’s requests for reserve funds that will pay for improvements at the schools. The state-restricted reserve funds total $30 million.

Both the Arkansas School for the Blind and Visually Impaired and the Arkansas School for the Deaf will get $15 million each. These funds will be used for new residence buildings, instructional spaces, demolition of buildings, fencing, gates, and other improvements on the campuses.

Other requests that the Legislative Council’s Performance Evaluation and Expenditure Review Subcommittee recommended for the council to approve were $5 million in funds to support the Arkansas National Guard Foundation and $1.4 million to help cover the cost of shifting state operation of the Arkansas State Veterans Home.

