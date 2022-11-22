Mechanicsburg holiday tree lighting scheduled

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The holidays are arriving in communities around the Midstate as they put up their decorations and light up their trees.

Mechanicsburg’s Community Tree Lighting is scheduled for Nov. 25 at 5:35 p.m. at the corner of Market and Main streets, according to the Mechanicsburg Chamber of Commerce.

The event starts with caroling beginning at 5:15 p.m. After the tree lighting, residents can go to the Mechanicsburg Museum Association Passenger Station on Strawberry Avenue for visits with Santa Claus and balloon twisting, or check out the exhibit “A Disney Christmas” and a model train exhibit at the neighboring Freight Station, according to the Chamber of Commerce.

The Chamber of Commerce notes that in addition to the festivities, several downtown businesses will offer holiday shopping specials and free refreshments.

The Community Tree Lighting kicks off the holiday season in Mechanicsburg, which the Chamber of Commerce notes also includes:

Small Business Saturday on Nov. 26, during which shoppers are encouraged to support local businesses for their holiday shopping.

Candlelight walking tours hosted by the Mechanicsburg Museum Association on Dec. 3. The tours visit several historic buildings, which will be decorated for the holidays. Pre-registration for the tours is required; register by calling 717-697-0177.

Winter’s Night on Dec. 7, which is hosted by Silver Spring Parks and Rec and the Silver Spring Community Fire Company. Seasonal music, carols, crafts, food trucks, and photos with Santa are all part of that event.

Cookies ‘N Milk with Santa Claus at the Mechanicsburg Fire Department Station 2 at 11 a.m. on Dec. 10. It includes crafts, snacks, and photos with Santa.

Those coming for the tree lighting or any other holiday event may consider bringing a toy to donate, as well. The Mechanicsburg Chamber of Commerce is collecting new, unwrapped toys for Toys for Tots through Dec. 17 at its office at 6 W. Strawberry Ave.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC27.