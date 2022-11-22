ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mechanicsburg, PA

Mechanicsburg holiday tree lighting scheduled

By Avery Van Etten
abc27 News
abc27 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UG7lr_0jJvFnYQ00

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The holidays are arriving in communities around the Midstate as they put up their decorations and light up their trees.

Mechanicsburg’s Community Tree Lighting is scheduled for Nov. 25 at 5:35 p.m. at the corner of Market and Main streets, according to the Mechanicsburg Chamber of Commerce.

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

WHTM Morning Weather

The event starts with caroling beginning at 5:15 p.m. After the tree lighting, residents can go to the Mechanicsburg Museum Association Passenger Station on Strawberry Avenue for visits with Santa Claus and balloon twisting, or check out the exhibit “A Disney Christmas” and a model train exhibit at the neighboring Freight Station, according to the Chamber of Commerce.

The Chamber of Commerce notes that in addition to the festivities, several downtown businesses will offer holiday shopping specials and free refreshments.

Black Friday hours for stores in the Midstate

The Community Tree Lighting kicks off the holiday season in Mechanicsburg, which the Chamber of Commerce notes also includes:

  • Small Business Saturday on Nov. 26, during which shoppers are encouraged to support local businesses for their holiday shopping.
  • Candlelight walking tours hosted by the Mechanicsburg Museum Association on Dec. 3. The tours visit several historic buildings, which will be decorated for the holidays. Pre-registration for the tours is required; register by calling 717-697-0177.
  • Winter’s Night on Dec. 7, which is hosted by Silver Spring Parks and Rec and the Silver Spring Community Fire Company. Seasonal music, carols, crafts, food trucks, and photos with Santa are all part of that event.
  • Cookies ‘N Milk with Santa Claus at the Mechanicsburg Fire Department Station 2 at 11 a.m. on Dec. 10. It includes crafts, snacks, and photos with Santa.

Those coming for the tree lighting or any other holiday event may consider bringing a toy to donate, as well. The Mechanicsburg Chamber of Commerce is collecting new, unwrapped toys for Toys for Tots through Dec. 17 at its office at 6 W. Strawberry Ave.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC27.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
abc27.com

Ice-skating rink coming to Lancaster mall next week

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — There will be a pop-up outdoor ice-skating rink coming to the Park City Center in Lancaster this holiday season. According to a press release from Flight On Ice Entertainment, the “real” ice-skating rink will be opening on Friday, Dec. 2, and running through Feb. 26, 2023. The rink was originally scheduled to open on Nov. 18, but due to inclement weather during the ice-making process, the opening date was rescheduled.
LANCASTER, PA
abc27 News

Christmas events, decorations in Gettysburg

GETTYSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Christmas trees are going up around the Midstate, including in Gettysburg, which is celebrating the holiday season with performances, holiday house tours, and more. Gettysburg’s annual tree lighting ceremony will be held at Lincoln Square on Nov. 25. Santa will stop by for visits during the ceremony, which will also be […]
GETTYSBURG, PA
susquehannastyle.com

Best Christmas Light Displays Within the Susquehanna Valley

Whether it’s the vision of falling snow and twinkling lights, the sound of familiar carols, or the smell of peppermint candy canes and hot cocoa, the holiday season delights the senses. It is no secret that Christmas is regarded as “the most wonderful time of the year.” Every year, thousands of people are captivated by light displays that capture the essence of the holiday. One of the greatest aspects of the Christmas season is that it is enjoyed by everyone of all ages, and these light displays are an amazing spectacle for everyone in your family. The Susquehanna Valley features numerous impressive light displays, with options that are drive-thru or walk-thru, and this holiday season the Susquehanna Style encourages you to visit one of these light displays to celebrate the magic of the season.
HERSHEY, PA
Franklin County Free Press

Winter Lights at Chambers Fort Park

For the first time ever, Downtown Chambersburg Inc. has been able to bring you Lights at Chambers Fort Park!. “We cannot without the support, donation and sponsorship from Mobile Works and our New Year’s Event title sponsor Martin’s Famous Potato Rolls!”, they said in a press release.
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
etownian.com

Outdoor Activity: The Wolf Sanctuary of PA

The Wolf Sanctuary of PA is celebrating their 40th year anniversary this month. The Wolf Sanctuary has spent the past 40 years dedicated to the conservation of wolves and debunking the misconceptions regarding wolves. The Wolf Sanctuary was officially founded by Bill and Barbara Darlington in 1980 after the change...
LITITZ, PA
abc27.com

Lancaster County sports card shop and auction house have relocated

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The nationally recognized Wheatland Auctions and VSM Sports Card Outlet recently announced that they have relocated to a new Lancaster County location. VSM Sports Card Outlet is a sports card memorabilia shop and Wheatland Auctions is an online auction house for sports and entertainment...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
wellsvillesun.com

Video: Majestic funeral procession on Main Street for Jarrid Matteson (photos, too)

After the police car escort and family members, the ambulances and fire trucks from Wellsville went down North Main Street for the funeral procession of Jarrid Matteson. They went under a giant American flag as the Allegany Fire Department and Genesee, Pa., fire department volunteered their ladder trucks to hang the flag over the road between the Wellsville Volunteer Fire Department and the Wellsville Ambulance Corps, two places Jarrid spent a lot of time as a member and officer.
WELLSVILLE, PA
PennLive.com

Mad Moose Tavern in Harrisburg opening this week at familiar landmark bar

Adam Sturgis is getting some heat for tinkering with the name of a beloved, landmark Harrisburg tavern. On Nov. 25, the owner of Sturgis Speakeasy and McGrath’s Pub, both in Harrisburg, will open Mad Moose Tavern at the former Midtown Tavern at 1101 N. Second St. Earlier this fall, Sturgis bought the neighborhood bar from Sotirios Ntzanis, whose family operated it for two decades.
HARRISBURG, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Seltzer's Smokehouse continues 120-year-old tradition

PALMYRA, Pa. — As many people enjoy a hearty helping of turkey on Thanksgiving, a local company is focused on the beef; a smoky, cured meat-style beef. "It's rare today that companies are 120 years old," said Perry Smith, a semi-retired sales director for Seltzer's Smokehouse Meats. It's even...
PALMYRA, PA
susquehannastyle.com

5 Women-Owned Eateries

From your cup of morning joe to your late-night glass of wine, these woman-owned eateries have got you covered. sydneyroastingco.com | 720 Quentin Rd, Ste 3, Lebanon, PA. With the belief that coffee is made to bring us together, it’s no wonder that patrons of Sydney Roasting Co. rave about the welcoming atmosphere and fresh, delicious coffee to match. From merch to blends you can enjoy in the comfort of your home, Sydney Roasting Co. aims to make the coffee experience special and affordable.
HARRISBURG, PA
PennLive.com

136-year-old building that housed Harrisburg fashion boutique for decades transformed into apartments

A 136-year-old building in Harrisburg has been transformed into three two-bedroom apartments. The Plum Apartments are located at 213 Locust St. Harristown Enterprises, the owner of Strawberry Square, is the developer of the project along with partner, Don Mowery. Harristown’s in-house construction team, Harrisburg Property Services, renovated the 3,300-square-foot Victorian era structure. The renovations are scheduled for completion in the next week or two.
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27 News

abc27 News

22K+
Followers
10K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

abc27.com is your local source for breaking news, the latest headlines, severe weather, sports, and traffic in Harrisburg, York, Lancaster, Lebanon. WHTM-TV is your ABC television affiliate in all of south-central Pennsylvania.

 https://abc27.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy