Danville, PA

Woman reportedly assaulted, strangled

By Julye Wemple
 3 days ago

Danville, Pa. — Hospital employees contacted police after a woman sought treatment for an assault early Saturday morning.

Staff at Geisinger Medical Center in Danville called troopers after the 35-year-old Lewisburg woman came to the hospital Saturday morning around 3:30 a.m. The woman reportedly told police she'd been assaulted and choked by Frederick Stephens earlier that morning outside his home on Camp Road in Liberty Township.

Stephens, 41, also allegedly damaged the woman's 2001 Ford Focus, according to State Police at Milton.

Police plan to charge Stephens with strangulation, simple assault, criminal mischief, and harassment.

