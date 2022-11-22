ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, AL

Auburn Plainsman

Players to watch, keys to victory: Alabama

Coach Carnell "Cadillac" Williams has Auburn coming into rivalry week on a two game winning streak, both being victories at home. This Saturday, the Tigers will be heading to Tuscaloosa to take on No. 7 Alabama in the 87th Iron Bowl. This isn’t the usual Iron Bowl of years past...
AUBURN, AL
Auburn Plainsman

COLUMN | Auburn has what it takes to knock off the Tide

Auburn has unfinished business. It galloped and crane-kicked all the way to the halftime tunnel with a 7-0 lead in last year's Iron Bowl, but Bryce Young and eventual national runner-up Alabama crushed the Tigers' hearts with a four-overtime win. Auburn has bowl eligibility to earn, an Iron Bowl that...
AUBURN, AL
Auburn Plainsman

A gameday guide to navigating Tuscaloosa during Iron Bowl weekend

As one of the biggest rivalries in college football plays out this weekend in Tuscaloosa, Auburn’s traveling fan base may need some ideas for how to spend their weekend. Here are some things to expect as well as recommended restaurants, bars and activities from local Tuscaloosans. Navigating campus and...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Auburn Plainsman

Razorbacks sweep Auburn, continue win streak over the Tigers

In the second-to-last meet of the regular season, Arkansas was able to make a statement with a 3-0 sweep against Auburn in Neville Arena (23-18, 25-10, 25-23). Both teams entered the match in need of a win to boost their resume for a potential bid into the NCAA Tournament. With...
AUBURN, AL
Auburn Plainsman

Chef opens Auburn restaurant in honor of mother

It was never going to be easy opening a new upscale restaurant in a town already saturated with them. Yet Vintage 2298 owner and chef Randall Baldwin has defied the odds all the same. Vintage 2298, the newest addition to the Auburn food scene, is an ode to Baldwin’s mom,...
AUBURN, AL
Auburn Plainsman

Auburn professor conducts research on mental health in prisons

Day after day, thousands of Alabamians spend every waking moment behind the walls of the state's 14 correctional facilities in what the Department of Justice has alleged are overcrowded, dangerous and even violate the Eighth Amendment. To study the effects of incarceration, Timothy Edgemon, assistant professor of sociology and criminology...
AUBURN, AL
Auburn Plainsman

New Boykin Community Center health center works to provide care throughout Auburn

On Oct. 18, the new Boykin Community Center opened in northwest Auburn. This comes after four years of preparation and construction. The new site was built to help serve underprivileged communities while also offering a valuable learning experience for Auburn students. The center is a collaboration between the College of...
AUBURN, AL

