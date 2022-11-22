ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Accused nurse went salsa dancing the night after ‘murder bid’, court told

By The Newsroom
newschain
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eWIXy_0jJvFC5f00

Lucy Letby went salsa dancing the night after she allegedly attempted to murder a baby boy, a court has heard.

She is said to have intentionally added insulin to the infant’s intravenous feed bag, less than 24 hours after she allegedly murdered his twin brother on the neo-natal unit of the Countess of Chester Hospital.

Jurors at Manchester Crown Court were told Child F’s heart rate surged and his blood sugars dropped dangerously low after the feed started shortly after midnight on August 4 2015.

His parents were “keen” to have him moved from the hospital earlier in the day after the death of their son, Child E, on the previous night shift but were told no transport was available.

Following the end of the night shift, in which Letby is said to have poisoned Child F, the defendant messaged a colleague, who cannot be named for legal reasons, about the infant’s low blood sugars.

She wrote: “Something is not right … he’s a worry.”

Letby, 32, messaged another colleague, Minna Lappalainen, later on the early evening of August 5.

She asked: “Are you going to salsa tonite?”

Her colleague replied: “Should do really as I have not been for ages. Meet at TF 2020?”

Letby responded with an OK emoji.

She added: “Need to try and find some post nites energy.”

Ms Lappalainen answered: “Don’t have to stay late.”

Letby responded: “Hasta luego.”

The nursing colleague, who cannot be identified, later messaged Letby from the hospital to say Child F was “a bit more stable” and medics were “trying various tests to try to find answers”.

Letby replied: “Oh dear. Thanks for letting me know.”

Her colleague said: “He’s defo better tho. Looks well, handling fine.”

Letby later asked: “Wonder if he has an endocrine problem then. Hope they can get to bottom of it.

“On way home from salsa with Minna.

“Feel better now I’ve been out.”

The court heard the defendant had a house-viewing appointment the following day.

Child F went on to recover in the days that followed the alleged sabotage on the night shift.

His elder brother, Child E, born a minute earlier, is alleged to have been killed with a fatal injection of air into his bloodstream.

Jurors have heard Letby is also said to have attacked another set of twins, her first two alleged victims, in June 2015.

She is said to have murdered Child A by administering air into his bloodstream and then attempted to murder his sister, Child B, on the following night shift, by using the same method.

Letby, originally from Hereford, denies the murders of seven babies and the attempted murders of 10 others between June 2015 and June 2016.

The trial continues on Wednesday.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Accused’s nursing colleagues deny administering insulin to baby boy

Three nurses have denied they gave insulin to a baby boy allegedly poisoned by their colleague Lucy Letby, a court has heard. Each gave evidence on Wednesday about their involvement in the care of the premature-born twin at the Countess of Chester Hospital’s neo-natal unit. Nurses Shelley Tomlins, Sophie...
newschain

Neighbour appears in court charged with flat fire murders of mother and children

A neighbour of a mother and two young children who died after a house fire has appeared in court charged with three counts of murder. Jamie Barrow, 31, from Clifton, Nottingham, was remanded in custody until Monday after making a two-minute appearance at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court on Friday. Barrow,...
newschain

In Pictures: Royal staff deck Windsor Castle hall with 20ft Christmas tree

Staff at Windsor Castle have made their finishing touches to Christmas decorations before the doors opened to visitors. Tourists exploring the historic Berkshire royal residence are able to see the State Apartments transformed with shimmering trees, twinkling lights and festive garlands. One highlight is a 20ft Nordmann fir tree in...
CBS Chicago

Woman shoots attempted carjacker in head before being shot by his accomplice in Calumet Heights

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A woman who has a concealed carry license took on four armed men who tried to carjack her early Wednesday morning in the Calumet Heights neighborhood.Police said a 23-year-old woman was sitting in her car shortly after 2 a.m. near 89th Street and Kenwood Avenue, when four men got out of a black sedan, and one of them tried to open her car door while flashing a gun.The woman, who has a concealed carry license, shot that man in the head, then ran off from her car.Another of the would-be carjackers shot the woman in the left arm.The woman...
CHICAGO, IL
Still Unsolved

Video Surfaces Of Women Allegedly Being Beaten To Death While Her Friends Watch

Shanquella Robinson(MALAIKA JABALI/Essence) The case of Shanquella Robinson has taken the nation by storm. It has gotten to the point where the FBI and Mexican prosecutors have both opened their own separate investigations. Although their investigations are separate, the goal remains the same. They are looking to solve the very mysterious death of a woman who went on vacation for the last time.
CHARLOTTE, NC
The Independent

Judge filmed ‘laying on bed in underwear while smoking during court hearing’

A Columbian judge has reportedly been suspended after she was caught on camera smoking in her underwear during a Zoom hearing.This video circulating on social media allegedly shows judge Vivian Polania lying on a bed puffing a cigarette during a virtual debate.A call participant can be heard saying “your honour, your camera is on.”Ms Polania has previously been issued warnings about her personal Instagram posts, which also show her in her underwear. The hearing in question was about whether a man held over a car bomb terror attack should be granted bail.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Nicola Sturgeon says independence essential for Scotland to escape ‘disaster’ of BrexitNurses to strike in December in dramatic escalation of NHS pay rowMoment Illinois police officers rescue drowning nine-year-old from frozen pond
newschain

Teachers ‘deliberately misled’ over pay offer, union claims

Teachers were “deliberately misled” by the Scottish Government and Cosla before a “pathetic” new pay offer was tabled, a union has said. The Scottish Secondary Teachers’ Association (SSTA) has condemned ministers and local authority chiefs after teachers rejected the new salary proposals on Wednesday. Education...
newschain

Former soldier Holden guilty over 1988 Troubles killing at army checkpoint

A former soldier has been found guilty of killing a man at an army checkpoint in Northern Ireland more than 30 years ago. David Jonathan Holden, 53, who had been on trial at Belfast Crown Court accused of the manslaughter of Aidan McAnespie in February 1988, is the first veteran to be convicted of a historical offence in Northern Ireland since the Good Friday Agreement.
newschain

London Fire Brigade culture review ‘must be nothing short of watershed moment’

The independent culture review of London Fire Brigade (LFB) contains “abhorrent” details and “must be nothing short of a watershed moment”, Sadiq Khan has said. The Mayor of London said that for LFB to be trusted to protect all Londoners it must be a workplace free from discrimination, unfairness and inequality where people of all backgrounds can thrive.
newschain

Edwin Poots defends attempt to change Northern Ireland Protocol bill

Former Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) leader Edwin Poots has defended an apparent attempt to change the Northern Ireland Protocol bill. Northern Ireland’s executive and assembly has been blocked from forming by the DUP in protest against the protocol, though Mr Poots has said he supports the bill. The Financial...
newschain

Woman with Down’s syndrome loses abortion case appeal

A woman with Down’s syndrome has lost a Court of Appeal challenge over legislation which allows the abortion of babies with the condition up until birth. Heidi Crowter, 27, from Coventry, brought legal action against the Department of Health and Social Care in the hope of removing a section of the Abortion Act she believes to be an “instance of inequality”.
newschain

About 4,000 Afghan children still living in hotels in UK after Taliban takeover

More than 9,000 Afghan refugees are living in hotels 15 months after the Taliban takeover of their homeland and half of them are children, figures show. The Home Office said 9,242 Afghans were in temporary accommodation, as of November 4, living in 63 hotels and “around half” were children.
newschain

SNP president: ‘Foolish’ to think court ruling ends referendum debate

The Scottish National Party president has said that it is “foolish” to think that the Supreme Court ruling on a second independence referendum marks the end of the debate. Speaking at a pro-Irish unity event in Belfast on Wednesday, Michael Russell called the court decision that Holyrood cannot legislate for a referendum “the elephant in the room”.
newschain

Police chief: We must stop virtue-signalling online and get on with the job

The chief constable of England’s third biggest police force says officers must cease “virtue-signalling” on social media and get on with the job they are paid to do. Stephen Watson replaced Ian Hopkins as the Chief Constable of Greater Manchester Police (GMP) in May 2021 after the crisis-hit force was placed in special measures in December 2020.
newschain

Charles to host first Christmas as King at Sandringham

The King is to spend Christmas Day at Sandringham this year, marking a return to the traditional royal family Christmas on the Norfolk estate. Charles and the Queen Consort are expected to be joined by their wider family as they mark their poignant first Christmas since the death of the late Queen and Charles’s accession to the throne.
newschain

Detectives get extra 24 hours to question triple murder blaze suspect

Detectives have been given another 24 hours to question a man held in connection with the murder of a mother and her two young children. Fatimah and Naeemah Drammeh, three and one, died in an arson attack at their flat in Fairisle Close, Clifton, Nottingham, in the early hours of Sunday.

Comments / 0

Community Policy