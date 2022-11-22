ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Housing association admits it was ‘wrong’ to make assumptions after boy’s death

By The Newsroom
newschain
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1H2AWW_0jJvEYN200

A housing organisation has accepted it was “wrong” to make “assumptions about lifestyle” after the death of a two-year-old boy who suffered prolonged exposure to mould.

Awaab Ishak died in December 2020 from a respiratory condition caused by mould in the one-bedroom housing association flat where he lived with his parents, Faisal Abdullah and Aisha Amin, in Rochdale, Greater Manchester.

On Saturday, Gareth Swarbrick was removed as chief executive of Rochdale Boroughwide Housing (RBH), which owned the flat.

Awaab’s parents, originally from Sudan, had repeatedly complained about the mould. They also believed their treatment was shaped by them not being from the UK.

In a statement on Tuesday, RBH said: “We did make assumptions about lifestyle and we accept that we got that wrong.

“We will be implementing further training across the whole organisation.

“We abhor racism in any shape or form and we know that we have a responsibility to all our communities.”

The housing association published the update on Twitter a week after a coroner called for Awaab’s inquest to be a “defining moment” and said it would “significantly accelerate” inspection of homes for damp and mould.

We know that we got things badly wrong

It said: “We want to start by saying again how sorry we are for the loss of Awaab.

“We know our words will not take away the pain felt by his family, nor will they immediately heal the hurt and the strength of feeling which is justifiably being felt in Rochdale and across the country.

“Our whole organisation, which is made up of caring and passionate colleagues, is completely focused on putting things right for our customers, the people of Rochdale and the wider community and sector.

“However, we know that we got things badly wrong.”

RBH said its priorities included bringing in an experienced interim chief executive as soon as possible, meeting urgently with key stakeholders and sharing what it had learnt about the impact to health of damp, condensation and mould with the social housing sector.

Mr Swarbrick, who earnt £170,000 in the year of Awaab’s death, had initially refused to resign from his position at RBH.

He was removed by the board at the weekend, a day after Rochdale Borough Council called for housing stock to be returned to the local authority.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Gove has no ‘confidence’ in housing association in wake of Awaab Ishak’s death

Michael Gove does not have “confidence” in the leadership of a housing association that owned the flat where two-year-old Awaab Ishak died after prolonged exposure to mould. The Housing Secretary on Thursday had an “unsatisfactory” meeting with Rochdale Boroughwide Housing (RBH), which failed to explain how it would...
newschain

In Pictures: Royal staff deck Windsor Castle hall with 20ft Christmas tree

Staff at Windsor Castle have made their finishing touches to Christmas decorations before the doors opened to visitors. Tourists exploring the historic Berkshire royal residence are able to see the State Apartments transformed with shimmering trees, twinkling lights and festive garlands. One highlight is a 20ft Nordmann fir tree in...
Still Unsolved

Video Surfaces Of Women Allegedly Being Beaten To Death While Her Friends Watch

Shanquella Robinson(MALAIKA JABALI/Essence) The case of Shanquella Robinson has taken the nation by storm. It has gotten to the point where the FBI and Mexican prosecutors have both opened their own separate investigations. Although their investigations are separate, the goal remains the same. They are looking to solve the very mysterious death of a woman who went on vacation for the last time.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Daily Mail

Police will contact 70,000 people from TODAY to warn they are suspected victims of huge worldwide 'bank spoofing' scam that saw conmen steal at least £50m from accounts: Dozens - including 'mastermind' - arrested in UK's biggest-ever fraud probe

Some 70,000 Brits will be contacted by police from today after potentially falling victim to the country's biggest ever scamming operation. It comes after a website used to defraud up to 200,000 people in the UK out of at least £50million was shut down following an international probe involving Scotland Yard, the FBI and European law enforcement agencies.
The Independent

Judge filmed ‘laying on bed in underwear while smoking during court hearing’

A Columbian judge has reportedly been suspended after she was caught on camera smoking in her underwear during a Zoom hearing.This video circulating on social media allegedly shows judge Vivian Polania lying on a bed puffing a cigarette during a virtual debate.A call participant can be heard saying “your honour, your camera is on.”Ms Polania has previously been issued warnings about her personal Instagram posts, which also show her in her underwear. The hearing in question was about whether a man held over a car bomb terror attack should be granted bail.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Nicola Sturgeon says independence essential for Scotland to escape ‘disaster’ of BrexitNurses to strike in December in dramatic escalation of NHS pay rowMoment Illinois police officers rescue drowning nine-year-old from frozen pond
newschain

London Fire Brigade culture review ‘must be nothing short of watershed moment’

The independent culture review of London Fire Brigade (LFB) contains “abhorrent” details and “must be nothing short of a watershed moment”, Sadiq Khan has said. The Mayor of London said that for LFB to be trusted to protect all Londoners it must be a workplace free from discrimination, unfairness and inequality where people of all backgrounds can thrive.
newschain

Teachers ‘deliberately misled’ over pay offer, union claims

Teachers were “deliberately misled” by the Scottish Government and Cosla before a “pathetic” new pay offer was tabled, a union has said. The Scottish Secondary Teachers’ Association (SSTA) has condemned ministers and local authority chiefs after teachers rejected the new salary proposals on Wednesday. Education...
newschain

Woman with Down’s syndrome loses abortion case appeal

A woman with Down’s syndrome has lost a Court of Appeal challenge over legislation which allows the abortion of babies with the condition up until birth. Heidi Crowter, 27, from Coventry, brought legal action against the Department of Health and Social Care in the hope of removing a section of the Abortion Act she believes to be an “instance of inequality”.
newschain

Man charged with murders of mother and two children who died after flat fire

A man has been charged with the murders of a mother and two children, aged three and one, who died following a flat fire in Nottingham. Fatoumatta Hydara, 28, and her daughters Fatimah and Naeemah Drammeh all died from smoke inhalation following a blaze at their home in Fairisle Close, Clifton, on Sunday.
newschain

Three teenagers arrested after 17-year-old stabbed to death

Three teenagers have been arrested in connection with the fatal stabbing of a 17-year-old boy in Manchester. Kyle Hackland was stabbed to death at about 11.30am on Southlea Road in Withington on Tuesday. Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said a teenager handed himself in to North Manchester police station at about...
newschain

Accused’s nursing colleagues deny administering insulin to baby boy

Three nurses have denied they gave insulin to a baby boy allegedly poisoned by their colleague Lucy Letby, a court has heard. Each gave evidence on Wednesday about their involvement in the care of the premature-born twin at the Countess of Chester Hospital’s neo-natal unit. Nurses Shelley Tomlins, Sophie...
newschain

Met Police chief: We have 100 officers who are not trusted to speak to public

The head of the Metropolitan Police said it is “completely mad” the force has around 100 officers not trusted to speak to the public. Met Police Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley said the officers are working under “very restrictive” conditions because “frankly we don’t trust them to talk to members of the public”.
newschain

Germany and France agree to co-operate on energy amid Ukraine war shortages

Germany and France pledged on Friday to provide each other mutual support in preventing a possible energy crisis after supplies from Russia dried up amid the war in Ukraine. As part of a joint agreement signed by German chancellor Olaf Scholz and French prime minister Elisabeth Borne, Germany will provide France with electricity while getting much-needed natural gas in return.
newschain

Asylum system in ‘serious peril’ amid soaring backlog of cases

More than 140,000 asylum seekers are waiting for a decision on their claim after the backlog of applications soared by over 20,000 in three months. Home Office figures for the year to September 2022 show there were 143,377 asylum applications which were yet to be determined, of which 97,717 had been waiting for over six months.
newschain

I should not be making Northern Ireland budget decisions, says Heaton-Harris

The Northern Ireland Secretary has said he should not be the one setting the region’s budget. Chris Heaton-Harris was obliged to step in amid a DUP boycott of devolved government in protest at the Northern Ireland Protocol. DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson has said his party will not nominate...
newschain

Edwin Poots defends attempt to change Northern Ireland Protocol bill

Former Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) leader Edwin Poots has defended an apparent attempt to change the Northern Ireland Protocol bill. Northern Ireland’s executive and assembly has been blocked from forming by the DUP in protest against the protocol, though Mr Poots has said he supports the bill. The Financial...
newschain

Budget ‘hugely damaging for public services’, says Sinn Fein

The budget set by Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris is “hugely damaging for public services”, Sinn Fein has said. Mr Heaton-Harris made a budget statement on Thursday in the absence of a Stormont Executive. The executive has not been reformed since the last Assembly election in May due...

Comments / 0

Community Policy