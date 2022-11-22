Read full article on original website
Lancaster County sports card shop and auction house have relocated
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The nationally recognized Wheatland Auctions and VSM Sports Card Outlet recently announced that they have relocated to a new Lancaster County location. VSM Sports Card Outlet is a sports card memorabilia shop and Wheatland Auctions is an online auction house for sports and entertainment...
Man stole more than $100K in fuel from central Pa. gas station: police
A New York man stole roughly $138,600 worth of diesel fuel this year from a Redner’s in Lancaster County, police said. Rafael Payamps-Valerio, 28, of Corona, New York, is accused of manipulating the pumps at a Redner’s Market on the 1300 block of North Reading Road in East Cocalico Township, police said.
Pa. snowboard manufacturer plans for future after devastating fire
NEW BERLIN - A Snyder County-based global snowboard and ski manufacturer plans to rebuild after a devastating fire one week ago. Gilson Snow, the nation’s leading manufacturer of custom snowboards, will be back in business before the 2023 snow season, its CEO Nicholas Gilson said Friday. The Nov. 18...
Pa. titanium plant furnace blast causes roof damage, no injuries
MORGANTOWN, Pa. — A furnace explosion damaged the roof of a titanium plant in southeastern Pennsylvania on Thanksgiving Day, but no one was injured, authorities said. Officer Kyle Tranovich of the Caernarvon Township police department in Berks County said a skeleton crew of only six people was working in the TIMET Morgantown plant due to the holiday before the 2:30 p.m. Thursday blast. He said a smaller explosion had occurred earlier and the workers were “just walking out the door” when the main explosion occurred.
Multiple vehicles broken into in Cumberland County
WORMLEYSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The West Shore Regional Police Department is asking people to make sure they remove all valuables from their vehicles, as well as lock the doors on their vehicles. Police say on Thursday, Nov. 24, officers took multiple reports of unlocked vehicles being entered on Meadow...
Central Pa. bank donates historic building
An historic building in Glen Rock, York County is being donated to the borough. PeoplesBank is donating its building at 1 Manchester St. PeoplesBank, A Codorus Valley Company, was originally founded as “the First National Bank of Glen Rock, Penna” in 1864. It was one of the first businesses established since Glen Rock’s historical incorporation in 1859. In 1997, the building to be donated became part of the National Register of Historic Places. In addition to housing the Glen Rock Borough office, the building is also occupied by the Glen Rock Historical Preservation Society.
Man charged after allegedly stealing over $100K of diesel from Lancaster County gas station
EAST COCALICO TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A man from New York has been charged after he allegedly stole thousands of dollars of diesel fuel from a Lancaster County gas station. According to East Cocalico Township Police, 28-year-old Rafael Payamps- Valerio of Corona, New York allegedly stole the fuel between the months of July and Sept. 2022. Police say that Payamps-Valerio allegedly manipulated the gas pumps at the Redner’s Market at 1305 North Reading Road.
Political games are hurting Republicans in Harrisburg | PennLive letters
The Pennsylvania House of Representatives voted to impeach Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner. What a huge waste of time and energy. The people of Philadelphia voted for this guy, and this is what they want. It is not up to Harrisburg, unless some crime has been committed. And judgement of...
Fire collapses roof in Penn Township, York County
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — On November 22, a fire was reported in the 100 block of Quartz Ridge Road in Penn Township, York County, according to emergency dispatch. No injuries were reported by dispatch from the incident, however, the roof of the building did collapse due to fire.
Dauphin County officials not happy with state’s plans to hold onto former hospital property
With their hope of seeing 300 acres back on the property tax rolls seemingly dashed, Dauphin County officials are frustrated with the state’s plans to hold onto the former Harrisburg State Hospital property. County commissioners saw their hopes of the property becoming “the next hot development site” dashed and...
Historic castle-like home in Hummelstown stop on 30th annual Elegant Progressions
John Bekelja and his late wife, Olga, were drawn to their Hummelstown home for its stately architecture. “It’s not Gothic, it’s not Victorian,” Bekelja said. “I don’t quite know what the style is.”. The three-story limestone home features stained glass, twin circular towers and distinct...
Former Harrisburg State Hospital grounds to remain in state hands
Plans to sell the former Harrisburg State Hospital grounds have been called off. The state instead plans to keep the approximate 300-acre property and use at least a portion of the grounds to house modernized and centralized laboratory facilities for five state agencies while studying how best to use the remainder.
Pa. spot among ‘best small towns’ for Christmas visits: study
Then why not drop by this spot in Pennsylvania, which was just ranked as one of the “best small towns” for a Christmas visit?. SIMILAR STORIES: 2 Pa. spots among ‘most magical winter wonderlands’ in U.S. Trips to Discover compiled a list of 21 small towns...
Pa. chef injured in horrific car accident: ‘None of this has me in a place of despair’
Driving home late one night in June, Keith M. Taylor encountered a car on the Pennsylvania Turnpike barreling toward him in the wrong direction. He had no time to prepare for what happened next. As a car in front of Taylor’s swerved to avoid a head-on collision, the wrong-way driver...
Tractor trailer crashes into Giant building in Cumberland County
A vehicle hit the rear of a Giant grocery store in Camp Hill, requiring a response from police, fire and EMTs. The building sustained little damage, according to borough fire chief Mark Simpson. “There’s an overhead canopy above a door, that looks like it might have been struck,” Simpson said....
Man charged with homicide in Harrisburg stabbing
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A Harrisburg man has been charged after three people were stabbed, one fatally, in Hall Manor. According to the Harrisburg Bureau of Police, three people were stabbed between the 15 and 16 rows in Hall Manor on November 12. One of the individuals died on November 13 as a result of their injuries.
UPDATE | Dauphin County roadway now reopen following vehicle crash
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — UPDATE | The Hershey Fire Department has announced in a follow-up Tweet that the roadway has now reopened. PREVIOUS COVERAGE | According to a Tweet from the Hershey Fire Department, SR 743 is closed at Old Hershey Road and NB at Ridge Road for a vehicle accident.
Police looking for ammunition owner
New Columbia, Pa. — Police are looking for the owner of a handgun magazine found near a hotel in White Deer Township. State Police at Milton were called to 160 Commerce Park Drive, near the Holiday Inn Express, on Tuesday morning after someone found a Smith & Wesson 9mm magazine with 7 rounds inside. The magazine and rounds are valued at $55, police say. Anyone with information about its owner is asked to call the barracks at 570-524-2662.
136-year-old building that housed Harrisburg fashion boutique for decades transformed into apartments
A 136-year-old building in Harrisburg has been transformed into three two-bedroom apartments. The Plum Apartments are located at 213 Locust St. Harristown Enterprises, the owner of Strawberry Square, is the developer of the project along with partner, Don Mowery. Harristown’s in-house construction team, Harrisburg Property Services, renovated the 3,300-square-foot Victorian era structure. The renovations are scheduled for completion in the next week or two.
New Chipotle opens in Cumberland County
CAMP HILL, Pa. (WHTM) — A new Chipotle Mexican Grill is having its official grand opening Tuesday. The new Chipotle is located at 1120 Carlisle Rd., Camp Hill, right next to the Shoppes at Cedar Cliff in Lower Allen Township. According to General Manager (G.M.), of the new Chipotle...
