Former ‘Bachelor’ and ‘Bachelorette’ Winners: Where Are They Now?
A final rose isn't forever. Not every couple survives the reality TV curse, especially in Bachelor Nation. However, that doesn't change the fact that the franchise is one of the most — if not the most — popular reality show on TV. When The Bachelor first debuted in 2005, not even then-host Chris Harrison would […]
thebrag.com
MAFS Daniel Holmes is mates with one of the Love Island boys
Controversial MAFS star Daniel Holmes has revealed that he is friends with one of the current contestants on Love Island Australia. Daniel told So Dramatic! that he and Callum are friends, and have been for years. He told the publication that he met Callum through the “gym scene” and said he gave the Islander some advice before he went on the show.
thebrag.com
Could MAFS stars Domenica and Ella lose their podcast deal?
According to reports, dwindling popularity could mean that MAFS stars Domenica and Ella could lose their podcast deal. It seems troubling times lie ahead for Married At First Sight stars Domenica Calarco and Ella Ding. Their $250,000 podcast deal seems to be in danger due to alleged low rankings, Yahoo Lifestyle reports.
"Gone with the Wind" Star Tragically Dies
Sad news coming out of Hollywood as “Gone With The Wind” actor Mickey Kuhn has died in hospice care in Florida. He was 90. Kuhn was the last surviving “Gone with the Wind” cast member at the time of his death, according to Deadline.
Ben Platt And Noah Galvin Revealed That They're Engaged In A Pair Of Instagram Posts
The couple both revealed the news on Friday morning, and it looks like they couldn't be happier.
thebrag.com
MAFS Cyrell reveals how Grant Crapp ‘dogged her’ on The Challenge
MAFS star Cyrell has opened up about what her co-star Grant Crapp promised her before The Challenge began, and how he fell through on his promises. On the first episode of The Challenge, contestants were told to drop tokens on other competitors mats. Whoever’s mat was filled first was considered the loser of The Challenge. The general consensus was that all the teams should pick one pair, and Grant was the first one to drop a token on Cyrell’s mat. The other competitors followed suit and Cyrell was declared the loser.
thebrag.com
One of the Below Deck stews competed on American Idol
Camille Lamb made her debut on Below Deck yesterday, but it isn’t her first stint on reality TV. While Camille has joined the crew as a stew and deckhand, she has another talent up her sleeve; singing. The yachtie competed on the 2021 season of American Idol, and made it to the Showstopper Round (otherwise known as the Top 64). In that round she sang Bad Company’s Feel Like Makin’ Love which saw her knocked out and miss out on making the show’s Top 24.
thebrag.com
Kyle Sandilands says he was high during A Current Affair interview with Tracy Grimshaw
Shock jock Kyle Sandilands has revealed he was “high on marijuana” during his heated interview with Tracy Grimshaw on A Current Affair back in 2013. Speaking to Tracy Grimshaw on the Kyle and Jackie O on Tuesday morning, Sandilands admitted to the long-standing host that he had been under the influence during the pair’s highly-publicised chat nine years ago.
thebrag.com
“Will not continue”: Jess Eva announces Triple M Breakfast show has been axed
Radio host Jess Eva has revealed that her Triple M radio show MG, Jess & Page has been officially axed. Jess made the shocking announcement on Thursday morning that the show “will not continue in 2023”, in a move that comes just one year after Triple M unceremoniously sacked her co-host Lawrence Mooney, who hosted Moonman in the Morning alongside the former Block contestant.
thebrag.com
The Block mentor Shelly Craft shuts down fake bidding claims
The Block coach Shelley Craft has revealed why house five, which was renovated by the show’s winners Omar and Oz, had so many bids and disputed claims that the bidders were fake. This year, Omar and Oz’s house received numerous bids at auction, while the other houses’ auctions were...
thebrag.com
Ice-T doesn’t “really have an opinion” on Kanye West’s antisemitic remarks
Following controversial antisemitic remarks made by rapper Kanye West last month, fellow hip-hop artist Ice-T has now revealed why he hasn’t spoken out against the star. Speaking to AllHipHop for an interview published on Monday, Ice T explained, “I don’t really have any opinion, and I don’t want to be somebody trying to slander somebody. That’s not fly.
thebrag.com
New The Project host revealed after mass exodus
One of the new The Project hosts has been revealed, after a string of resignations from Carrie Bickmore, Lisa Wilkinson and Peter Helliar. Television presenter and journalist Sarah Harris will step in for Carrie Bickmore and because a permanent host when she leaves the show next week. Speaking of her...
Hugh Grant Has A Very Funny Reason Why Filming His "Love Actually" Dancing Scene Was "Excruciating"
"I saw it in the script and I thought, 'Well, I'll hate doing that.' I didn't fancy doing the dance at all, let alone rehearsing it."
