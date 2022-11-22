Read full article on original website
Related
Study: Eating a serving of dark, leafy greens daily may slow memory decline
People who eat and drink more foods with flavonols -- found in certain fruits and vegetables, including kale, tomatoes, apples and oranges, plus tea and wine -- may have slower memory decline in older age, a study says.
The One Fruit You Should Be Eating Daily For A Stronger Immune System And Weight Loss This Fall
Cold and flu season is dawning on us, which means it’s time to get our immune systems into gear. While there are many ways to maintain a healthy immune system, such as getting ample rest, regular exercise, hydration, and even certain supplements, one of the most important things is to maintain a healthy diet. In fact, certain foods are packed with nutrients that can help your body stay healthier than ever—including one tasty fruit.
2 Fruits That Can Actually Damage Your Gut Health, Experts Say
When you think of healthy foods, fruits are probably some of the very first things that come to mind. But while it’s true that fruit is an essential part of any healthy diet thanks to the fact that they’re packed with nutrients (and not to mention delicious!) it’s important to note that eating certain fruits can take a toll on your body—especially when it comes to digestion.
4 Foods You Should Stay Away From If You’re Bloated, According To Health Experts
If you’re experiencing frequent, chronic bloating, it’s most important to check in with a doctor first and foremost. In the meantime, before your visit, knowing which foods can trigger bloating or indigestion for you— as well as those that can exacerbate it— is vital. We reached out to registered dietitians, nutritionists and other health experts to learn more about four foods that often lead to bloating or make it worse (and some of these ‘healthy’ foods might surprise you!)
A woman lost 30 pounds in four months on a 'game changer' weight loss drug, but now 'can't stand' Diet Coke and feels full after two alcoholic drinks
The woman in her late thirties said she loved drinking alcohol socially before using semaglutide, but now can't drink too much without thinking "meh."
Futurism
So Many People Are Using a Diabetes Drug for Weight Loss That Actual Diabetics Are Having Trouble Getting It
At this point, it's likely that Ozempic has somehow come into your personal zeitgeist. The expensive, name-brand version of semaglutide — which, importantly, was originally developed to manage type 2 diabetes — has been in high demand after going viral on TikTok, where it's picking up a reputation as an effective weight loss aid.
4 Of The Worst Carbs That Almost Always Stall Your Weight Loss Efforts, According To Dietitians
Not all carbohydrates are bad, and many foods that contain carbs can help add balance and nutrients to a healthy, weight loss-friendly diet. However, there are several kinds of foods with carbs that may not seem too unhealthy, but could prevent you from losing weight. We reached out to registered dietitians, nutritionists and other health experts to learn more about refined carbohydrates and why it’s best to avoid them as much as possible— especially if you’re frequently exercising and working to lose weight.
Scientists find out the reason why most humans die around the age of 80 years old
The average lifespan of most human beings is usually around 80 years old. The human life span was usually about 30 years in the last thousands of years, and the gradual increase in it is mainly because of the advancements in science and technology. People often wonder why most humans usually live till 80 years old, and scientists have found out the answer why.
3 Morning Mistakes That Doctors Say Make Inflammation And Weight Gain So Much Worse
How you start off your morning matters when it comes to not only your overall health, but also your ability to lose or maintain weight. If your goal is to prevent weight gain, indigestion, inflammation, and prioritize your gut health, we’ve got you covered. We checked in with doctors, nutritionists, dietitians and other health experts for three common morning mistakes to avoid for a healthier metabolism and digestion. Read on for tips, suggestions and insight from Dr. Daniel Boyer, MD, health expert and writer at Farr Institute, Dana Ellis Hunnes, PhD, MPH, RD, senior dietitian at UCLA medical center, and Lisa Richards, registered nutritionist and creator of The Candida Diet.
3 Superfoods You Should Be Eating Every Day For A Healthier Body Over 40, According To Doctors
The most important goal of any healthy diet is to nourish your body with all the nutrients it needs to thrive. And as we age, certain nutrients become even more essential to our wellbeing. For example, a range of health concerns may arise during menopause, such as weight gain, osteoporosis, and increased risk of heart disease. Luckily, though, there are plenty of way to keep these issues at bay—starting with adding some powerful superfoods to your daily diet.
Medical News Today
What to eat with prediabetes and high cholesterol
A nutritious, balanced diet is important for people with prediabetes and high cholesterol. Although individual recommendations vary, dietitians frequently recommend the Mediterranean and DASH diets. Dietary Approaches to Stop Hypertension (DASH) diet can improve insulin resistance and may help with weight management. It focuses on a varied diet including whole...
Nutritionists Say You Should Be Having These Vegetables Every Day Over 30 To Boost Your Metabolism
This post has been updated since its initial publish date to include more expert insight. Increasing the speed of your metabolism is one of the most effective ways to ensure healthy weight loss, boosting fat burn within the body and allowing you to ...
EverydayHealth.com
Weight Loss Pills, Past and Present: How They Work, Safety, and More
The need for obesity treatments is urgent — more than two-thirds of U.S. adults are overweight, and more than 40 percent are obese, according to the most recent data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Obesity is a leading cause of preventable premature deaths as well as health problems like heart disease, stroke, type 2 diabetes, and certain cancers.
Can Eating Late Really Lead To Obesity? We Asked Nutritionists About This New Report
Sticking to a schedule for yourself and rethinking your diet can feel daunting, but many health experts will agree that eating your meals around the same times every day can help your metabolism become more consistent (and this can lead to weight loss!) If you’re not sure where to start, one important tip if you want to lose weight would be to avoid eating too close to bedtime, according to a new study by Harvard Medical School researchers at Brigham and Women’s Hospital (published in Cell Metabolism in October 2022).
cohaitungchi.com
Beets and Diabetes: Everything You Need to Know
Beets are the beauties of the garden-vibrant red and full of powerful health-promoting nutrients. But, are they a good choice if you have diabetes? Here’s everything you need to know about beets and diabetes!. Beets are a favorite among people of all ages and it’s no surprise why! They’re...
Can Stimulating Your Vagus Nerve Help With Weight Loss?
If you search for "vagus nerve" on TikTok or YouTube, you're likely to see videos on how to reset or stimulate this nerve for healing the body. According to Parsley Health, you don't control this nerve; it does its own thing. The vagus nerve is part of your parasympathetic nervous system that restores and heals your body from stress (via Cleveland Clinic). It's not just one nerve but a system of nerves that run from your brain stem, through your neck, chest, heart, and lungs, then into your gut. Problems associated with your vagus nerve include digestive issues, acid reflux, difficulty swallowing, losing your voice, or losing weight.
The One ‘Healthy’ Breakfast Food That Could Actually Lead To Indigestion
If you frequently struggle with indigestion, you know that certain foods can trigger painful heartburn—even some of the healthiest ones out there. While most of us are aware of the fact that eating fatty fried foods can lead to uncomfortable indigestion (not to mention a range of other health consequences) there are plenty of otherwise healthy foods that can throw a wrench in your day with some seriously uncomfortable side effects. Unfortunately, this includes on common breakfast ingredient: citrus fruit.
WebMD
Eating Honey May Help People Manage Cholesterol, Blood Sugar
Nov. 22, 2022 – A new analysis from the University of Toronto shows that eating honey may help people manage high cholesterol or blood sugar levels. Honey’s health benefits are so powerful that its status as an added dietary sugar should perhaps be reconsidered, the researchers concluded. “The...
What to know about weight loss drugs going viral on social media
Since they hit the market, both Ozempic and Wegovy have been in high demand.
studyfinds.org
Less than 2 servings of almonds can keep hunger at bay, cuts down on overeating
ADELAIDE, Australia — Many people give in to the occasional snack craving in a moment of weakness, but if you’re looking to cut down on your daily calories, new research finds that all it takes is a handful of almonds. Scientists at the University of South Australia report that consuming just 30-50 grams of almonds can help people cut back on calories.
Comments / 0