How Much Will World Cup Referees Make in Qatar?

When it comes to money, nothing’s set in stone just yet, or at least that we know of. The 2022 FIFA World Cup is coming to us from Qatar and everyone seems to have the same question in mind: How much will the refs be paid?. This is a...
When and where is the 2026 World Cup?

This year marks the very first time that the World Cup is taking place in the Middle East. Qatar, which is the smallest nation to ever host the event, has average high temperatures in June and July of over 100 degrees Fahrenheit, which is why FIFA made the decision to host the 22nd edition of the World Cup in the Fall. As always, this year’s World Cup marks four years until the next edition of the tournament, which will make history with three different nations hosting matches. See below for location information for both the 2022 and 2026 World Cups.
Switzerland's Breel Embolo Doesn't Celebrate After Goal Against Cameroon

Switzerland’s World Cup opener against Cameroon was full of personal ties for Breel Embolo, and he made an impact early in the second half. The 25-year-old forward was born in Cameroon but took the field at Al Janoub Stadium wearing red for Switzerland. In the 48th minute, he proceeded to break a scoreless tie, but he refused to do any emphatic celebration against his native country.
Postgame Reactions From USMNT After 0-0 World Cup Draw Against England

The game we have all been waiting for has finally concluded – and with a draw? Yes, that’s right. The United States-England Group B World Cup matchup wrapped with a scoreless finish after 90 plus minutes of intense play. Nonetheless, the draw is not a bad result for...
World Cup tables – Group stage standings in full

The World Cup tables are shaping up to be very intriguing viewing as the group stage unfolds in Qatar. With teams now scrambling to be in the top two in order to reach the last 16, goal difference will make a big difference and it is going to be very tight and tense over the next few days.
FIFA Fines Ecuador For Fan Chants in World Cup Opener

Ecuador won its opening match at the World Cup over Qatar, but it suffered a monetary loss in the wake of the match. FIFA charged the Ecuadorian soccer federation after fans at Al Bayt Stadium used discriminatory chants. The jeers reportedly were aimed at Chile, who tried to take Ecuador’s...
Neymar Injures Right Ankle During Brazil's World Cup Win

Neymar sat crying on the bench and later left the stadium limping with a swollen right ankle after Brazil’s 2-0 victory over Serbia at the World Cup on Thursday. Brazil team doctor Rodrigo Lasmar said Neymar sprained his ankle. “We put ice on it while he was on the...

