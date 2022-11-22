Read full article on original website
Related
NBC Sports
How Much Will World Cup Referees Make in Qatar?
When it comes to money, nothing’s set in stone just yet, or at least that we know of. The 2022 FIFA World Cup is coming to us from Qatar and everyone seems to have the same question in mind: How much will the refs be paid?. This is a...
NBC Sports
When and where is the 2026 World Cup?
This year marks the very first time that the World Cup is taking place in the Middle East. Qatar, which is the smallest nation to ever host the event, has average high temperatures in June and July of over 100 degrees Fahrenheit, which is why FIFA made the decision to host the 22nd edition of the World Cup in the Fall. As always, this year’s World Cup marks four years until the next edition of the tournament, which will make history with three different nations hosting matches. See below for location information for both the 2022 and 2026 World Cups.
NBC Sports
Switzerland's Breel Embolo Doesn't Celebrate After Goal Against Cameroon
Switzerland’s World Cup opener against Cameroon was full of personal ties for Breel Embolo, and he made an impact early in the second half. The 25-year-old forward was born in Cameroon but took the field at Al Janoub Stadium wearing red for Switzerland. In the 48th minute, he proceeded to break a scoreless tie, but he refused to do any emphatic celebration against his native country.
NBC Sports
Postgame Reactions From USMNT After 0-0 World Cup Draw Against England
The game we have all been waiting for has finally concluded – and with a draw? Yes, that’s right. The United States-England Group B World Cup matchup wrapped with a scoreless finish after 90 plus minutes of intense play. Nonetheless, the draw is not a bad result for...
NBC Sports
Brazil Coach Defends Players Dancing After World Cup Goals: ‘Like We Respect the Arab Culture, Please Respect Ours'
Brazil coach Tite pleaded for “respect” if his players celebrate goals at the World Cup by dancing. Forward Raphinha revealed earlier this week that the team has prepared dances “up to the 10th goal” ahead of Brazil’s debut against Serbia on Thursday. Fellow forward Vinícius...
Airline hits back after woman claimed she was stopped from boarding flight for being 'too big'
An airline has hit back after a woman claimed she was stopped from boarding a flight due to her size, saying she was ‘rude’ and ‘aggressive’ to staff. Brazilian social media influencer Juliana Nehme, 38, was due to travel from Beirut to Doha on 22 November.
NBC Sports
World Cup tables – Group stage standings in full
The World Cup tables are shaping up to be very intriguing viewing as the group stage unfolds in Qatar. With teams now scrambling to be in the top two in order to reach the last 16, goal difference will make a big difference and it is going to be very tight and tense over the next few days.
NBC Sports
FIFA Fines Ecuador For Fan Chants in World Cup Opener
Ecuador won its opening match at the World Cup over Qatar, but it suffered a monetary loss in the wake of the match. FIFA charged the Ecuadorian soccer federation after fans at Al Bayt Stadium used discriminatory chants. The jeers reportedly were aimed at Chile, who tried to take Ecuador’s...
NBC Sports
Neymar Injures Right Ankle During Brazil's World Cup Win
Neymar sat crying on the bench and later left the stadium limping with a swollen right ankle after Brazil’s 2-0 victory over Serbia at the World Cup on Thursday. Brazil team doctor Rodrigo Lasmar said Neymar sprained his ankle. “We put ice on it while he was on the...
Comments / 0