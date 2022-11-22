FTX's estimate of its cash holdings more than doubles to $1.24 billion as bankruptcy hearing set to begin

Getty Images

FTX begins its bankruptcy proceedings in court on Tuesday

The estimate of cash held by FTX has nearly doubled ahead of the company's first court hearing on Tuesday, according to a Saturday filing first reported by the Financial Times.

The discovery of an additional $564 million brings the total to $1.24 million as the world's second largest cryptocurrency exchange begins bankruptcy proceedings. Consultants for FTX have been able to track down more cash holdings by identifying and linking bank accounts to either FTX directly or affiliate companies.

Roughly $400 million of the recently identified cash holdings was located in accounts controlled by Alameda Research, the trading arm of Sam Bankman-Fried's fallen crypto empire.

Lawyers and advisers have scrambled to locate as much cash as possible before court proceedings begin, while new chief executive John Ray III has criticized the company's lack of transparency and record keeping under Bankman-Fried's leadership.

FTX filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection on November 11, shortly after a liquidity crisis crippled the exchange and sparked a slew of investigations into allegations of Bankman-Fried's mishandling of client funds.