COVID-19 scammers who fled to Montenegro while awaiting sentencing extradited back to US: Report
Two people convicted of stealing $18 million from COVID-19 relief funds were reportedly extradited back to the U.S. from Montenegro on Thursday.
Court: Virginia man facing 20 years in prison for pandemic unemployment fraud with family members
ALEXANDRIA, Va. — A 28-year-old Fredericksburg, Virginia, man pleaded guilty Monday to conspiring to obtain pandemic unemployment benefits, according to the Department of Justice (DOJ). According to court documents, from around May 2020 through about January 2022, Eric Wilhoit, II, conspired with his siblings, Odyssey Wilhoit, 23, and Jeremiah...
Former state prisons director requested $1 million from state, threatened lawsuit over removal
The former head of the Nevada Department of Corrections requested $1 million from the state and is now threatening litigation after Gov. Steve Sisolak asked him to resign last month, the governor's office said Friday. The post Former state prisons director requested $1 million from state, threatened lawsuit over removal appeared first on The Nevada Independent.
Social Media Scammer Hushpuppi Sentenced to 11 Years in Federal Prison for Money Laundering
A Nigerian man labeled a social media influencer and scammer has been sentenced to more than 11 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to his misdeeds last year. According to the Department of Justice U.S. Attorney’s Office of the Central District of California, Ramon Olorunwa Abbas, known by his Instagram handle as Hushpuppi, has been sentenced to 135 months in federal prison.
Tom Girardi firm's CFO embezzled $10 million, spent thousands on escort and real estate, prosecutors say
In a Maryland courtroom, the man who once held the purse strings at the famous lawyer's corruption-plagued law firm stands accused of a federal crime.
Todd and Julie Chrisley Accused of Living Above Their Means on $30 Million in Loans: Everything to Know About the Fraud Trial
More than two years after Todd and Julie Chrisley were charged with several counts of bank and wire fraud, tax evasion and conspiracy, the Chrisley Knows Best stars’ trial got underway in May 2022. Todd, 53, and Julie, 49, arrived in an Atlanta court on May 17 for opening statements, during which Assistant U.S. Attorney Annalise […]
Federal trial of former Palmetto State Bank CEO, accused Murdaugh accomplice, starts in Charleston
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WSAV) — The former Lowcountry bank CEO accused of helping Alex Murdaugh steal millions from his clients is now in front of a federal judge. Pre-trial motions started in Russell Laffitte’s federal case Monday in a Charleston court. Laffitte, the fired Palmetto Bank CEO is facing six charges including three counts of misapplication […]
Radar Online.com
Convicted Chrisley Couple Forced To Sell $9M Mansions After Being Sentenced To 19 Years In Federal Prison & Ordered To Pay $17M Fine
Todd and Julie Chrisley are set to sell their luxurious $9 million Tennessee mansions after a federal judge ordered the pair to pay a whopping $17.2 million fine earlier this week, RadarOnline.com has learned. The shocking news comes just days after the former Chrisley Knows Best reality TV star couple...
Brandy Norwood Agrees To Pay $40k To Settle Legal Battle With Ex-Housekeeper Over Alleged Discrimination
Brandy Norwood reached a settlement with her ex-housekeeper and agreed to pay $40k to end the battle, RadarOnline.com has learned. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, the 5-figure deal was revealed as the housekeeper’s lawyers are demanding an additional $87,445 in attorney fees. As RadarOnline.com previously reported, earlier this year, the 34-year-old ex-employee, Maria Elizabeth Castaneda, sued Brandy for age discrimination. In her lawsuit, Castaneda said that she was denied her proper wages and meal break. Further, she accused the singer of age discrimination and wrongful terminationCastaneda worked for the singer from September 2002 to February 2022. The housekeeper...
Gizmodo
Instagram's 'Billionaire Gucci Master' Handed 11-Year Sentence for Money Laundering and Fraud Scam
One former star of the luxury Instagram influencer circuit will spend some time behind bars after he admitted to gaining much of his wealth through a massive, international money laundering and fraud scheme. A federal judge sentenced Ramon Abbas, 40, to 11 years in jail after he pleaded guilty in...
Instagram Car Collector Hushpuppi Sentenced to 11 Years in Federal Prison
Instagram/@HushpuppiHushpuppi flaunted his wealth and cars online to great fame, but it all came crashing down after his arrest in 2020.
Attorney for Trump, arguing for dismissal of NYAG lawsuit, tells judge: 'You have a clear bias against my client'
NEW YORK — An attorney for former President Donald Trump, arguing for the dismissal of the New York attorney general's $250 million lawsuit against Trump, his children, and his family business, told a New York judge Tuesday, "You have a clear bias against my client." Judge Arthur Engoron, who...
Prosecution rests in Laffitte trial, defense makes case loans to Murdaugh were normal
The prosecution has rested its case against former South Carolina banker Russell Laffitte, an alleged accomplice of Alex Murdaugh’s who is on trial for bank and wire fraud.
Chrisley Knows Best Star Couple Sentenced to Federal Prison for Major Bank and Tax Fraud ‘Driven by Greed’
The stars of the reality television show Chrisley Knows Best have been sentenced to federal prison for what prosecutors describe as a sweeping set of multi-million dollar financial crimes. A jury convicted Todd and Julie Chrisley of “conspiring to defraud community banks out of more than $30 million of fraudulent...
Navy vet pleads guilty in $2 million insurance fraud scheme
Christopher Toups admitted that he and others participated in a scheme to file false claims to obtain unearned benefits from the Traumatic Servicemembers Group Life Insurance Program. Toups personally obtained about $400,000.
UIA worker, daughter, two others convicted of $1M COVID fraud scheme
(The Center Square) – A federal grand jury convicted a former Unemployment Insurance Agency employee and three others of bilking more than $1 million from taxpayers. Adelita Castillo Juarez, Francisca Adelita Juarez, Evelyn De-Maya Vanderbilt, and Mya Michelle Giordano were indicted for allegedly defrauding the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance, Pandemic Unemployment Compensation, and Lost Wages Assistance programs. “Corruption is a rot we must eliminate,” U.S. Attorney Mark Totten said in a...
IRS-CI warns of boiler-room investment fraud schemes that often target the elderly
CHICAGO – Each year, thousands fall victim to boiler-room schemes which use high-pressure sales techniques to convince unsuspecting victims to invest in fictitious investments that appear to be real, according to. IRS Criminal Investigation. . The organization said criminals hide behind fake investment firms and a network of shell...
Alabama man gets 7 years in prison for defrauding COVID relief funds
A federal judge Thursday sentenced a Tuscaloosa man for defrauding the Small Business Administration’s Paycheck Protection Program (PPP), announced U.S. Attorney Prim F. Escalona and Federal Bureau of Investigation Acting Special Agent in Charge Felix A. Rivera-Esparra. Chief U.S. District Court Judge L. Scott Coogler sentenced Quincy T. Doss,...
Calif. U.S. Attorney Office: Former Amtrak Employee, Her Husband Plead Guilty to Charges for Fraudulently Obtaining Nearly $1M in COVID Jobless Relief
Targeted News Service (Press Releases) A former Amtrak employee pleaded guilty today to federal criminal charges for conspiring with her husband to steal nearly. in COVID-19 pandemic-related unemployment insurance (UI) benefits and for fraudulently obtaining more than. $63,000. in sickness benefits while she worked at Amtrak. , 45, of. ,...
Fla. U.S. Attorney: Georgia Woman Convicted for Role in International Conspiracy to Launder Proceeds of 'Boiler Room' Fraud
Targeted News Service (Press Releases) United States Attorney announces that a federal jury has found. ) guilty of conspiracy to commit money laundering. Winslow faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in federal prison. Her sentencing hearing will be set at a later date. Winslow was indicted on. May 20,...
