Stocks will soar, house prices will slump, and the Fed's rate hikes could tank the US economy, Wharton professor Jeremy Siegel says. Here are his 8 best quotes from a new interview.
Jeremy Siegel sees stocks soaring 30% in two years, and house prices dropping 15% from their peak. The Fed initially overlooked the inflation threat, and now it's hiking rates too fast, he said. Siegel warned the Fed's war on inflation is increasing the risk of a US recession. US stocks...
The American City Where Home Prices Dropped 50%
One of the worries about high interest rates and a slowing economy is whether home prices will drop sharply. Most economists believe the fall in prices will not be as large as that during The Great Recession. However, if mortgage rates rise above 10%, the housing market could be as badly bloodied as it was in 2008 in parts of the country. In some markets home prices dropped over 30% that year. In one Florida city, prices https://247wallst.com/wp-admin/index.phpcratered 50%.
House prices might plunge 20% in the hottest US markets - and the slump could hammer the wider economy, top investor says
Home prices could tumble 20% in some of the hottest US markets, top investor Peter Boockvar said. He cited the surge in prices during the pandemic, and soaring mortgage rates pricing out buyers. The Bleakley Advisory boss warned a housing slump could hit consumer spending and the wider economy. House...
US home sales will keep falling through 2023, Redfin says: 'Housing companies are in the jungle now'
Redfin said it expects home sales to keep falling through 2023, as it laid off 13% of its workforce. US housing companies are "in the jungle" now, its CEO said, as buyer demand falters. Rising mortgage rates and high inflation are key pressures pulling down the number of home sales.
Inflation: Here’s when experts say prices will drop
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- With price hikes on everything from groceries to gasoline, many Americans are wondering when record-high inflation will be alleviated. Many experts have a hopeful predication suggesting prices may go back to normal “soon.”. CNBC reported that Alan Blinder, professor of economics and public affairs at...
US home prices could crash 20% if the Fed fails to 'thread the needle' when tightening, central bank economist finds
US home prices could fall another 20% as mortgage rates rise, a Dallas Fed study found. The Federal Reserve's interest rate hikes have lifted US mortgage rates above 7%. It needs carefully cool inflation without setting off a downward house-price spiral, the study said. Rising mortgage rates could lead to...
KPMG: The Pandemic Housing Bubble is bursting—U.S. home prices falling 15% looks ‘conservative’
It didn’t take long for white-collar professionals in 2020 to realize that expanded work-from-home policies meant they could buy real estate pretty much anywhere. Vacation markets went gangbusters. Exurbs got red-hot, as did so-called Zoom towns like Boise. Even big cities that were losing residents, like New York and San Francisco, got overheated as decoupling roommates created a spillover effect from the rental market into the housing market.
The Fed has smashed the housing market and killed rampant speculation - and that means 'we're almost there' with inflation, former PIMCO chief economist says
The Fed has smashed the housing market and killed rampant speculation, according to PIMCO's former chief economist. He pointed to the doubling of mortgage rates and trouble in crypto as signs the Fed has sufficiently tightened. "I think we're almost there," he said in regards to reining in inflation. The...
WATCH LIVE: Biden meets with Treasury Secretary Yellen and labor leaders amid high inflation
President Joe Biden will meet with Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and other labor leaders on Friday amid high inflation across the country. The event is scheduled to start at 1:30 p.m. ET. Watch the meeting in the player above. The government reported last week that consumer inflation reached 7.7 percent...
Where home prices are headed in 2023—this map shows CoreLogic’s revised outlook for 392 housing markets
When a buttoned-up Fed economist says the U.S. housing market has entered into a “difficult [housing correction”], it’d be wise to believe them. When it comes from the lips of Fed Chair Jerome Powell, it’s more of a warning. Powell is right: Not only does housing...
Business Insider
Home price declines will accelerate even as sales bottom out early next year, economist says
The decline in home prices will accelerate even as sales are headed for a bottom early next year, according to Pantheon Macroeconomics. The assessment came as the NAHB index fell for the 11th straight month to hit the lowest since April 2020. "The good news for homebuilders is that a...
One key economic sign shows that inflation in Europe may have already peaked
Industrial producer prices in Germany, a leading indicator of higher costs that are passed on to consumers, swung negative on a month-over-month basis for the first time since May 2020.
The U.S. housing market to see second biggest correction of the post-WWII era—when to expect the home price bottom
Homebuilders and economists alike saw the 2000s housing bubble brewing—they just didn’t think it would burst. Their reasoning being, that at the time, home prices hadn’t really fallen since the Great Depression era. “I think that the religion people had from 1946 to 2008, that housing prices...
The dollar's dominance has peaked now that inflation is falling and Fed tightening has been priced in, State Street strategist says
The US dollar has jumped 12% this year, led higher by Federal Reserve interest rate hikes. But the greenback now looks "extremely overvalued," according to a State Street macro strategist. Dwyfor Evans said, "the worst is over as far as inflation is concerned… and the tightening of policy by the...
The stock market is poised for a significant year-end rally because 'inflation is basically over', Wharton professor Jeremy Siegel says
Jeremy Siegel said "inflation is basically over" on Thursday after October's CPI report showed lower-than-expected inflation. Siegel said investors should expect a significant year-end rally in the stock market as investors recalibrate their Fed expectations. "There's still a chance we can avoid a hard landing if the Fed pivots in...
Which is worse, inflation or recession?
Choose your poison: inflation or recession? Some economists say inflation is worse than a recession, while others disagree. Economists can simply not agree on anything!. Here, I will try to resolve that debate. Both inflation and recession are evils, but which evil is worse for our economy?. Let’s begin with...
Why Aren't Home Prices Falling as Fast as Mortgage Rates Are Rising?
An expert told Newsweek, "It takes time for sellers to come to the conclusion they're not going to get the price they want and start cutting their price."
Homebuyers just got their biggest weekly mortgage-rate drop in 40 years
The typical monthly mortgage payment fell by $100 as a result, but the housing market's woes are far from over.
Washington Examiner
Consumer sentiment on housing falls to record low as Fed hikes rates
Consumer sentiment regarding the housing market fell to a record low as mortgage rates rise and make homes much less affordable. About 4 out of every 5 consumers describe home buying conditions as bad, according to the University of Michigan’s consumer sentiment survey for this month. That is the highest number recorded by the survey, which goes back to 1978.
U.S. mortgage rates have posted the biggest drop since 1981
The average rate for a 30-year fixed mortgage was 6.61%, the lowest level in almost two months, Freddie Mac said in a statement Thursday. Mortgage rates in the United States faced the biggest weekly decline in nearly 41 years, providing some relief after a rapid run-up that quickly priced out home buyers.
