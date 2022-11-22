William (Bill) Stewart Lamey was born Feb. 16, 1933 in Libby, Montana, to Virginia Williams and John Lamey. He passed away at his home on Oct. 31, 2022 with family and friends. He is preceded in death by his parents, son Randy Lamey, wives Anita Baeth and Viona Williams, his brother Alan and sister Betty. He is survived by his daughter, Connie Klein, six grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, three great-great-grandchildren and his companion Myrna Boswell. Bill served his country in the U.S. Navy and the Army National guard. He had many interests, including sailing, ranching, listening to music, just to name a few. His biggest love was being on the water and his horses. He had a vast knowledge and love of Libby’s history. You will find many of his pictures in Jeff Gruber books. He made a deep impression on a lot of people. We will miss him, his sense of humor and witty remarks.

LIBBY, MT ・ 3 DAYS AGO