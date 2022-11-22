Read full article on original website
Joy A. Scott
Joy A. Scott, 77, of Libby, Montana, passed away Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, at the Libby Care Center of natural causes. She was born Jan. 13, 1945, in Eureka, Montana, to John William and Clara (Beaurdy) LaRoque. She graduated from Columbia Falls High School. Joy married Lloyd A. Scott in Columbia Falls on Jan. 17, 1964. Joy was a hard worker and that was evident from a young age. In her youth, she began helping her mother care for two sisters who were born with severe health issues and were unable to care for themselves. Following the loss of her mother,...
Libby veteran shares story of faith and inspiration
Jonathan Shelton was ready to call it a life. Today, Shelton is in charge of the youth ministry at the Libby Christian Church and he has a life for which he and his family are very thankful for. “My son and I love hunting and my daughter loves to fish, so Libby is a great place to be,” he said, But less than a decade ago, the effects of serving his country in war in the Middle East had left him mixing opioid painkillers and whiskey. “It had become a way to end my life,” Shelton recently told The Western News. “I needed the...
Legals for November, 25 2022
Notice of Public Meeting City of Libby Growth Policy Updates Libby City Council Monday, December 5, 2022 at 6:00 PM City Council Chambers – City Hall NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the City of Libby City Council will hold a public meeting on Monday, December 5, 2022 at 6:00 p.m. in the City Council Chambers at City Hall at 952 East Spruce Street in Libby. The purpose of the public meeting is to receive public comments on proposed City of Libby Growth Policy updates prior to the City Council passing a resolution of intention to adopt the draft document. The Libby City Planning Board...
William (Bill) Stewart Lamey
William (Bill) Stewart Lamey was born Feb. 16, 1933 in Libby, Montana, to Virginia Williams and John Lamey. He passed away at his home on Oct. 31, 2022 with family and friends. He is preceded in death by his parents, son Randy Lamey, wives Anita Baeth and Viona Williams, his brother Alan and sister Betty. He is survived by his daughter, Connie Klein, six grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, three great-great-grandchildren and his companion Myrna Boswell. Bill served his country in the U.S. Navy and the Army National guard. He had many interests, including sailing, ranching, listening to music, just to name a few. His biggest love was being on the water and his horses. He had a vast knowledge and love of Libby’s history. You will find many of his pictures in Jeff Gruber books. He made a deep impression on a lot of people. We will miss him, his sense of humor and witty remarks.
Elk harvest up, deer harvest down in northwest Montana
For hunters still trying to fill a deer or elk tag, this is it as Montana’s general season wraps up Sunday, Nov. 27. According to Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks spokesman Dillon Tabish, more than 7,300 hunters have appeared at game check stations in northwest Montana. The overall number of hunters with harvested elk is up compared to a year ago while the number of hunters with deer is down. In Region 1, 54 elk have been reported by hunters in 2022 compared to 37 in 2021. The check station on U.S. 2 west of Kalispell has had 28 elk reported....
FWP northwest Montana citizen advisory committee to meet Nov. 28
The Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks Region 1 Citizen Advisory Committee will meet at 6 p.m. Monday, Nov. 28 at the FWP office in Kalispell. The 18-member committee typically meets five or six times a year in Kalispell to discuss a variety of fish, wildlife, natural resource, and outdoor recreation issues in northwest Montana. At the Nov. 28 meeting, citizen advisors will receive a presentation on the agency’s priorities for the upcoming Legislative session and discuss with local lawmakers who are invited to the meeting. The citizen committee is a general advisory committee that provides input and feedback to FWP on diverse issues, from wildlife and fisheries management to access, state parks, outdoor recreation and law enforcement. The committee is designed to have a membership that represents a variety of northwest Montana communities and natural resource interests. FWP has these committees in every region of the state, and all meetings are open to the public. Learn more at https://fwp.mt.gov/aboutfwp/commission-councils-committees.
Sandpoint Reader
In the hunt for a few more years
“Never in the field of human conflict was so much owed by so many to so few.” Those historic, heroic words were by British Prime Minister Winston Churchill in August, 1940, praising British pilots — average age 20 — who defended England against German bombings and foiled Hitler’s planned invasion. Today — in my case — they pay tribute to North Idaho caregivers.
Robert Dale Basham
Robert Dale Basham, 87, passed away on Nov. 7, 2022, in Libby. He was born Feb. 11, 1935, in Troy to William and Alice (Vandyke) Basham. He was raised around Milnor Lake and attended the Troy school. Robert married Joan Countryman on Dec. 8, 1952, and they had four children. Robert and Joan were long time members of the Troy Grange. They enjoyed square dancing and spending time with fellow grange members. Robert made his living as a Master Diesel Mechanic, working all across the northwest until moving to Alaska. After his retirement, Robert and Joan split their time between Oregon...
Bobby Joe Basham
On Nov. 7, 2022, Bobby Joe Basham, 69, joined his parents and sisters in heaven, leaving behind his brother Bruce Basham, daughter Barbara (Jeff) Cook, son William (Severine) Basham, five grandsons, three granddaughters, one great-granddaughter, and three nephews. Bobby was born Aug. 9, 1953, in Libby to Robert Dale and Joan (Countryman) Basham and grew up on the family's property around Milnor Lake. He graduated from Troy High School in 1971. Bobby was married shortly before joining the U.S. Navy in 1972, where he served overseas as an aircraft mechanic. Choosing his family first, he decided to leave the service and...
Libby, Troy Cub Scouts collect food for local pantries
In the spirit of giving, two local Cub Scout Packs worked to collect a substantial amount of food recently. The Cub Scouts of Pack 4925 in Libby and Troy collected nearly a ton of food for local food pantries on Nov. 12, 2022. The Libby Cub Scouts gathered 1,217 pounds of food for Libby Food Pantry. Troy Scouts gathered food for Troy Baptist Food Pantry, but they didn’t have a scale to get a weight. Both packs are thankful to the residents of Libby and Troy for their donations. A few Den Chiefs from Troop 1971 also assisted in the drive. Area scouts have been busy...
RSV cases on the rise in Western Montana
Dr. Alex Kon, a Pediatric Critical Care Physician at Community Medical Center in Missoula says RSV combined with other viruses, even common colds, is a recipe for disaster.
Turkey Dash supports Libby area charitable groups
A temperature of 10 degrees at race time didn’t deter several dozen runners and walkers from participating in the Eighth Annual Turkey Dash last Saturday at J. Neils Park. The event raised money for two area non-profits - the Libby Food Pantry and the Kootenai Valley Partners chapter of Habitat for Humanity. Runners covered a 5k course while walkers covered 2.5 kilometers. Habitat for Humanity Board President Eric Dickinson said his group will be building a new home in 2023 once the weather allows construction to begin. Dickinson said the group builds a house every other year and on the years in between, group...
Bonner County Daily Bee
Shook Twins back with Thanksgiving tradition
The Shook Twins will return home to Sandpoint to continue a Thanksgiving tradition interrupted by the pandemic. The duo will be playing for their Bonners Ferry fans and friends at the Pearl Theater at 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 25, and they're bringing along special guest John Craigie as well. On Saturday, they will perform for their Sandpoint fans and friends at the Panida Theater at 7 p.m.
Murder victim's mother wants killer to remain behind bars
A convicted child killer whose crime shocked Libby nearly 40 years ago is seeking parole. Robert George Hornback, 58, is a name that long-time Libby residents would prefer to forget. He was convicted of brutally killing 8-year-old Ryan VanLuchene on Aug. 31, 1987. But the felon will appear before the Montana Board of Pardons and Parole on Wednesday, Nov. 30, in Deer Lodge in a bid for his freedom. VanLuchene’s mother, 75-year-old Jane Weber, is working to make sure the killer of her son remains in custody. “I know he’d do it again,” Weber said in a recent phone interview with The Western News. The...
Flathead Beacon
Tamale Season Arrives in the Flathead
Thomas Taber is familiar with the memes (captioned jokes shared widely on social media) when it comes to tamale season. And in his eyes, they’re basically true. “Tamales start in November, and really don’t end until the middle of January,” Taber said. “You know, it’s tamales for breakfast, tamales for lunch.”
Kootenai Valley Christian School Honor Roll
Kootenai Valley Christian School First Quarter Honor Roll First Grade A Honor Roll Isaiah Hilyer Wyatt Nelson First Grade A/B Honor Roll Owen Desch Kaylee Hammrich Haiden Kateley Kyanna Kateley Madison Nelson Paytyn Shelton Sully Stephens Second Grade A Honor Roll John Detrick Birch Figgins Parker Jones Nathan Monroe Liam Quinanilla Gracelyn Todrzak Second Grade A/B Honor Roll Levi Webb Third Grade A Honor Roll Samuel Huck Isaiah Huck Quillan King Third Grade A/B Honor Roll Kimber Williams Fourth Grade A Honor Roll Kayleigh Desch Gabby Detrick Ethan Hammrick William Niemi Nikeda Smith Fourth Grade A/B Honor Roll Vin Elliot Hannah Hedge Melissa Miller Anders Montgomery Fifth Grade A Honor Roll Zoey Fosgate Hannah Warner Fifth Grade A/B Honor Roll Bonita Behee Sixth Grade A Honor Roll Ryan Rank Caelan Gray Sixth Grade A/B Honor Roll Alex Durbin Connor Fosgate Soly Smith Seventh Grade A Honor Roll JJ Fosgate Seventh Grade A/B Honor Roll Morgan Sanderson Cadence Rebo Koehler Holmes Silas Fosgate Eighth Grade A/B Honor Roll Nevaeh Vickrey Ninth Grade A Honor Roll Zoe Warner Ninth Grade A/B Honor Roll Mariah Carlin Henry Rank Alexia Goucher Tenth Grade A Honor Roll Mandi Schmitt Dylan Warner Tenth Grade A/B Honor Roll Warren Paulsen Jenni Fosgate Halle Hoff Eleventh Grade A/B Honor Roll Makenzie Niemi Hannah Wolfe Twelfth Grade A Honor Roll Jonathan O’Connell Twelfth Grade A/B Honor Roll Kameron Ledbetter Matthew Niemi
More affordable housing coming to Libby
While some areas in Montana continue to grapple with the issue of having enough affordable housing, Libby has seen some light at the end of the tunnel. According to a press release, Cabinet Affordable Housing was awarded federal tax credits for low-income housing at a Montana Board of Housing meeting on Oct. 17. A $6.5 million tax credit project was awarded to Community Action Partnership of Northwest Montana in October for housing in Libby. It was part of nearly $32 million in tax credits that will also benefit housing projects in Butte, Great Falls, Crow Agency and Missoula. According to the state Department...
Libby couple works hard to get their bucks
Libby residents Dorian Boling and Scott Hanson are each having a hunting season to remember. The couple has bagged five deer, including two large mule deer bucks, and had experiences they’ll never forget. “The big ones are out there, you just gotta go ‘em,” Boling said. Boling tagged her buck near where her husband got his. She also said they weren't hunting in the trophy area, which includes part of Hunter District 103. The couple has more than earned their largest mulies, both 5x5 bucks. Boling bagged her buck on Nov. 6 while Hanson took his on Nov. 14. It was quite the kickoff...
Bonner County Daily Bee
Man pleads guilty to murdering mother
SANDPOINT — Gerald Eric Eggert, 57, pled guilty Monday to second-degree murder in connection to the fatal strangling of his mother at a Sandpoint hotel in late September. Eggert is scheduled to be sentenced on Jan. 20, 2023. Eggert was arrested after police were called to the Best Western...
