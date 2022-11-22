Read full article on original website
Joy A. Scott
Joy A. Scott, 77, of Libby, Montana, passed away Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, at the Libby Care Center of natural causes. She was born Jan. 13, 1945, in Eureka, Montana, to John William and Clara (Beaurdy) LaRoque. She graduated from Columbia Falls High School. Joy married Lloyd A. Scott in Columbia Falls on Jan. 17, 1964. Joy was a hard worker and that was evident from a young age. In her youth, she began helping her mother care for two sisters who were born with severe health issues and were unable to care for themselves. Following the loss of her mother,...
Libby, Troy Cub Scouts collect food for local pantries
In the spirit of giving, two local Cub Scout Packs worked to collect a substantial amount of food recently. The Cub Scouts of Pack 4925 in Libby and Troy collected nearly a ton of food for local food pantries on Nov. 12, 2022. The Libby Cub Scouts gathered 1,217 pounds of food for Libby Food Pantry. Troy Scouts gathered food for Troy Baptist Food Pantry, but they didn’t have a scale to get a weight. Both packs are thankful to the residents of Libby and Troy for their donations. A few Den Chiefs from Troop 1971 also assisted in the drive. Area scouts have been busy...
Daniel Gawain Waters
Daniel Gawain Waters, 78, of Libby passed away Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022, of natural causes. He was born Dec. 8, 1943, in Tacoma, Washington, to Gerald R. and Marguerite (Ward) Waters. He was raised in the Tacoma, Washington, area and worked in various saw mills throughout Washington and as a longshoreman in Seattle. He thoroughly enjoyed televised football. Daniel was preceded in death by his wife, Yvonne Waters; his parents; daughter, Korina S. Vermilya; and some siblings. Survivors include his son, Nathaniel D. Waters of Kettle Falls, Washington; granddaughter TrueDarlin Vermilya of Glasgow, Scotland; brother Kenneth Waters of Troy; former spouse, Sharon Vermilya of Kettle Falls, Washington; and other nieces and nephews. No public services are planned. Arrangements are under the care of Schnackenberg Funeral Home of Libby, Montana. Online condolences and memories may be shared by visiting www.schnackenbergfh.com.
FWP northwest Montana citizen advisory committee to meet Nov. 28
The Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks Region 1 Citizen Advisory Committee will meet at 6 p.m. Monday, Nov. 28 at the FWP office in Kalispell. The 18-member committee typically meets five or six times a year in Kalispell to discuss a variety of fish, wildlife, natural resource, and outdoor recreation issues in northwest Montana. At the Nov. 28 meeting, citizen advisors will receive a presentation on the agency’s priorities for the upcoming Legislative session and discuss with local lawmakers who are invited to the meeting. The citizen committee is a general advisory committee that provides input and feedback to FWP on diverse issues, from wildlife and fisheries management to access, state parks, outdoor recreation and law enforcement. The committee is designed to have a membership that represents a variety of northwest Montana communities and natural resource interests. FWP has these committees in every region of the state, and all meetings are open to the public. Learn more at https://fwp.mt.gov/aboutfwp/commission-councils-committees.
Libby veteran shares story of faith and inspiration
Jonathan Shelton was ready to call it a life. Today, Shelton is in charge of the youth ministry at the Libby Christian Church and he has a life for which he and his family are very thankful for. “My son and I love hunting and my daughter loves to fish, so Libby is a great place to be,” he said, But less than a decade ago, the effects of serving his country in war in the Middle East had left him mixing opioid painkillers and whiskey. “It had become a way to end my life,” Shelton recently told The Western News. “I needed the...
William (Bill) Stewart Lamey
William (Bill) Stewart Lamey was born Feb. 16, 1933 in Libby, Montana, to Virginia Williams and John Lamey. He passed away at his home on Oct. 31, 2022 with family and friends. He is preceded in death by his parents, son Randy Lamey, wives Anita Baeth and Viona Williams, his brother Alan and sister Betty. He is survived by his daughter, Connie Klein, six grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, three great-great-grandchildren and his companion Myrna Boswell. Bill served his country in the U.S. Navy and the Army National guard. He had many interests, including sailing, ranching, listening to music, just to name a few. His biggest love was being on the water and his horses. He had a vast knowledge and love of Libby’s history. You will find many of his pictures in Jeff Gruber books. He made a deep impression on a lot of people. We will miss him, his sense of humor and witty remarks.
Elk harvest up, deer harvest down in northwest Montana
For hunters still trying to fill a deer or elk tag, this is it as Montana’s general season wraps up Sunday, Nov. 27. According to Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks spokesman Dillon Tabish, more than 7,300 hunters have appeared at game check stations in northwest Montana. The overall number of hunters with harvested elk is up compared to a year ago while the number of hunters with deer is down. In Region 1, 54 elk have been reported by hunters in 2022 compared to 37 in 2021. The check station on U.S. 2 west of Kalispell has had 28 elk reported....
Turkey Dash supports Libby area charitable groups
A temperature of 10 degrees at race time didn’t deter several dozen runners and walkers from participating in the Eighth Annual Turkey Dash last Saturday at J. Neils Park. The event raised money for two area non-profits - the Libby Food Pantry and the Kootenai Valley Partners chapter of Habitat for Humanity. Runners covered a 5k course while walkers covered 2.5 kilometers. Habitat for Humanity Board President Eric Dickinson said his group will be building a new home in 2023 once the weather allows construction to begin. Dickinson said the group builds a house every other year and on the years in between, group...
Sharon L. Richards
Sharon L. Richards, loving mother and grandmother passed away on Oct. 14, 2022, after battling Parkinson’s in South Florida where she has resided for the last 10 years. Sharon was born Oct. 31, 1942, in Baraboo, Wisconsin. She married Darrel Jensen in 1962 and moved to Libby in 1962 where her mother Ada Richards and her siblings lived. Sharon worked for the county Sheriff’s department off and on from 1980-1994, then for the Justice of the Peace until 2011. She had many friends in Libby and Troy that adored her all the years she spent there. She loved fishing, hiking, camping and most of all her family!! Sharon is survived by her loving children and grandchildren, including Tammy Jensen-Field (husband Tylor), daughter Shannon Jensen, David Jensen (wife Shelley), sons Matt, Marc, Mitch, Morgan and Adam. Also, Chris Jensen (wife Maite’) kids Nathan and Carly, Carla Russo (husband Robert Russo passed away in 2016), sons Austin and Christopher and several great-grandchildren. A Celebration of Life will be held in Libby in June, 2023.
Legals for November, 25 2022
Notice of Public Meeting City of Libby Growth Policy Updates Libby City Council Monday, December 5, 2022 at 6:00 PM City Council Chambers – City Hall NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the City of Libby City Council will hold a public meeting on Monday, December 5, 2022 at 6:00 p.m. in the City Council Chambers at City Hall at 952 East Spruce Street in Libby. The purpose of the public meeting is to receive public comments on proposed City of Libby Growth Policy updates prior to the City Council passing a resolution of intention to adopt the draft document. The Libby City Planning Board...
Robert Dale Basham
Robert Dale Basham, 87, passed away on Nov. 7, 2022, in Libby. He was born Feb. 11, 1935, in Troy to William and Alice (Vandyke) Basham. He was raised around Milnor Lake and attended the Troy school. Robert married Joan Countryman on Dec. 8, 1952, and they had four children. Robert and Joan were long time members of the Troy Grange. They enjoyed square dancing and spending time with fellow grange members. Robert made his living as a Master Diesel Mechanic, working all across the northwest until moving to Alaska. After his retirement, Robert and Joan split their time between Oregon...
Bobby Joe Basham
On Nov. 7, 2022, Bobby Joe Basham, 69, joined his parents and sisters in heaven, leaving behind his brother Bruce Basham, daughter Barbara (Jeff) Cook, son William (Severine) Basham, five grandsons, three granddaughters, one great-granddaughter, and three nephews. Bobby was born Aug. 9, 1953, in Libby to Robert Dale and Joan (Countryman) Basham and grew up on the family's property around Milnor Lake. He graduated from Troy High School in 1971. Bobby was married shortly before joining the U.S. Navy in 1972, where he served overseas as an aircraft mechanic. Choosing his family first, he decided to leave the service and...
Libby couple works hard to get their bucks
Libby residents Dorian Boling and Scott Hanson are each having a hunting season to remember. The couple has bagged five deer, including two large mule deer bucks, and had experiences they’ll never forget. “The big ones are out there, you just gotta go ‘em,” Boling said. Boling tagged her buck near where her husband got his. She also said they weren't hunting in the trophy area, which includes part of Hunter District 103. The couple has more than earned their largest mulies, both 5x5 bucks. Boling bagged her buck on Nov. 6 while Hanson took his on Nov. 14. It was quite the kickoff...
Sale of Asa Wood Elementary delayed for more cleanup work
Although the clean up of Asa Wood Elementary School was scheduled to be finished in October, the discovery of more materials containing asbestos in the west wing put the project over budget and over due. School officials project the project will now finish in December. The additional $139,000 in clean up will be paid for by the Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ). The same contractors and equipment will be used to finish the job. The DEQ is the lead on operations and maintenance of the Libby Asbestos Superfund Site, with the exception of the mine site and railroad site. Asa Wood, which the...
County's election process questioned at commission meeting
Questioning how elections are conducted has grown dramatically in the last few years and even Lincoln County is not immune from it. At the Nov. 9 county Commission meeting, District 3 Commissioner Josh Letcher said he wanted more races added to the post election audit in an effort to build confidence in the process. Letcher cited four examples of human error in county elections between 2016 and 2022. The purpose of the audit, which is conducted by a hand count, is to ensure the tabulation was correct. The audit, which will occur at 9 a.m. Friday, Nov. 18, at the county Election Center at...
Flower Creek, Old Snowshoe trails plan presentation on Nov. 16
The Libby Outdoor Recreation Association sets its sights on increasing public access as Montana’s booming recreation economy and lifestyle requires sustainable growth, forethought and public input. Tony Petrusha presented the city council with the draft plan for the South Flower Creek, Old Snowshoe Recreational Development on Nov. 7. Petrusha was speaking on behalf of the Libby Outdoor Recreation Association (LORA), a non-profit that represents outdoor recreationists, cross country skiers, horseback riders and hikers. To form the plan, the organization worked with the U.S. Forest Service, Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation and Lincoln County. “Our purpose is to create, enhance and...
Libby Middle High School First Quarter Honor Roll
Libby Middle High School First Quarter Honor Roll Seventh Grade Alyssa Andersen Damen Anderson Sidney Andreessen Angelica Bailey Rosalin Baney Jayva Boehmler Kyran Boltz Gavin Broden Jonathan Cano Natiley Chambers-Hogsett David Chapman Alli Clemons Brooklyn Cockerham Vivian Cole Capri Farmer Braiden Flack Easton Gilmore Jace Harrington Porter Hollingsworth Bently Houston Krisign Huff Layton Jacobson Allison Keller Patsy Kraft Keela Lacefield Jack Lampton Weslee MacDonald Olivia Martineau Erin McCracken Miguel Mendez Kayla Mesenbrink Aerilyn Natho NicoAnn Newman Levi Nick Cyleigh Parker Teighler Parker Ashton Rehl Sophia Riddel Jacob Rusdal Hailey Snyder Wyatt Thompson Derek Toland EmaLaya White Grey Wilburn Carson Wolgamott Hadleigh Wood Eighth Grade Dakota Allen Danika Allen Colter Anderson Eaddon Baca Isaiah Barks Emmah Barnes Irene Benjamin Tyler Bennett Isabella Booker Gabrielle Brossman Arial Bush Ethan Cadwalader Kinsleigh Carey Nolan Cartright Holden Cooper Saraya Day Rylee Delmas Tristan DeShazer Samuel Erickson Jessica Erwin Claire Fantozzi Ayva Gary Lyzander Gassman Anson Goucher Garet Haischer Caleb Hart Kayleen Haymaker Jaylynn Hoover Daphne Johnson Carmen Kohler Noah Leary Leah Matthews Maura Mesenbrink Bridger Moe Brayson Orr Haley Peterson Olivia Prater Tessa Purdy Alexander Reatz Hunter Rooney Gabrielle Rose Adriana Ruhter Leah Rusdal Matt Shao Azariah...
Libby's winter wonderland
About three to four inches of snow fell in the valley areas of southern Lincoln County on Tuesday, Nov. 22. It kept shoppers on their toes as they prepared for Thanksgiving as well as those who were busy plowing and shoveling on Wednesday morning. According to the National Weather Service, there is a chance of rain and snow Friday while Saturday is expected to be cloudy with snow moving in at night and into Sunday. Forecasters say high temperatures will be in the upper 30s and lows in the 20s in the valleys.
More affordable housing coming to Libby
While some areas in Montana continue to grapple with the issue of having enough affordable housing, Libby has seen some light at the end of the tunnel. According to a press release, Cabinet Affordable Housing was awarded federal tax credits for low-income housing at a Montana Board of Housing meeting on Oct. 17. A $6.5 million tax credit project was awarded to Community Action Partnership of Northwest Montana in October for housing in Libby. It was part of nearly $32 million in tax credits that will also benefit housing projects in Butte, Great Falls, Crow Agency and Missoula. According to the state Department...
County commissioner wants vote audit expanded
A Lincoln County Commissioner wants to see more races added to the post-election audit in an effort to build confidence in the process. District 3 Commissioner Josh Letcher presented his idea at the Nov. 9 meeting. He also presented a letter dated Nov. 9 which detailed his recollection of what he termed “major human errors” from elections in 2016, 2020 and 2022. District 1 Commissioner Jerry Bennett said the audit would be on the agenda for the Wednesday, Nov. 16 meeting. The audit is scheduled for Friday, Nov. 18. County Clerk and Recorder Robin Benson thought that Election Administrator Paula Buff should be...
