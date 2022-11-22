Dear Libby Residents: My name when I was in Libby was Jane VanLuchene. My 8-year-old son was murdered there on Aug. 31, 1987. The legal process to keep Robert Hornbach in jail is a long one. Many of you showed up at the last hearing we had and he went back to prison. Thank you so much for your never ending support. Nov. 30 of this year we have another parole hearing in Deer Lodge. If you would like to write a letter to the parole board about how this affected your life I would appreciate it. The address is Montana Board of Pardons and Parole, 1002 Hollenbeck Lane, Deer Lodge, MT 59722. You may also attend in person but we need to have a number before the hearing. You can email me and I will let them know. Your community has been so supportive since Ryan's murder. Like I said this is an ongoing process. Thank you in advance for your prayers and support. Jane (VanLuchene) Weber janehweber22@gmail.com

LIBBY, MT ・ 14 DAYS AGO