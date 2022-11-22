Read full article on original website
Victim testifies at man's sentencing for stealing cash and pot
A local man accused of stealing cash, marijuana and pipes from a Trego garage in January was sentenced on Monday, Nov. 21, in Lincoln County District Court. Quentin Travis Henry Fish, 19, pleaded guilty on Oct. 3 to felony theft and misdemeanor criminal mischief. A charge of aggravated burglary was dismissed as part of a plea deal. On Monday, District Judge Matt Cuffe gave Fish a 3-year deferred sentence on the felony theft charge and a six-month suspended sentence on the mischief charge. He was also ordered to pay $3,000 in restitution for a steel door he damaged during the theft. Cuffe...
Rape case moves to district court
BONNERS FERRY — A Sandpoint man has been charged with forcible rape of a minor under the age of 16. Brandon M. Watterson, 40, is being charged for an alleged incident involving a teenage victim that took place in November or December 2019. A preliminary hearing was reset because...
North Idaho man pleads guilty to murder after cannibalism charge dropped earlier this year
SANDPOINT (The Spokesman-Review) — A 40-year-old North Idaho man accused of killing a 70-year-old man in 2021 pleaded guilty to second-degree murder Monday in Bonner County District Court. In June, a judge dismissed a related cannibalism charge against James D. Russell. “The court did not find sufficient evidence to...
Murder victim's mother wants killer to remain behind bars
A convicted child killer whose crime shocked Libby nearly 40 years ago is seeking parole. Robert George Hornback, 58, is a name that long-time Libby residents would prefer to forget. He was convicted of brutally killing 8-year-old Ryan VanLuchene on Aug. 31, 1987. But the felon will appear before the Montana Board of Pardons and Parole on Wednesday, Nov. 30, in Deer Lodge in a bid for his freedom. VanLuchene’s mother, 75-year-old Jane Weber, is working to make sure the killer of her son remains in custody. “I know he’d do it again,” Weber said in a recent phone interview with The Western News. The...
Jury finds Eureka man not guilty in domestic incident
A Eureka man who faced burglary and partner or family member assault charges was found not guilty by a jury last week in Lincoln County District Court. Authorities had accused Benjamin Joseph Brown, 43, of breaking into his girlfriend’s home in December 2021. But jurors, who deliberated for less than one hour, came back with a not guilty verdict on Thursday, Nov. 10. According to court documents, Deputy County Attorney Jeffrey Zwang called Brown’s girlfriend and two officers from the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office - Detective Dan Holskey and Deputy Clint Heintz. Public defenders Keenan Gallagher and Liam Gallagher called a character witness...
Trailer fire kills 2 people in Bonner County
BONNER COUNTY, ID – The remains of two people were found in a trailer on Nov. 20 in Priest River. It started with a call about a structure fire at 84 West Beardmore Avenue to the Priest River Police Department at around 1:00 am. Police arrived on the scene, and found a fully engulfed trailer. The Priest River Police Department...
Two deaths reported in a trailer fire at Bonner County
PRIEST RIVER, Idaho — A trailer fire in Priest River left two people dead on Monday morning. At around 1:15 a.m. on November 20, the Priest River Police Department (PRPD) received a call about a structure fire at West Beardmore Avenue. When police arrived, they found the trailer fully engulfed in flames.
Area man sentenced for drug conviction
A Columbia Falls man facing drug charges in Lincoln County after a traffic stop in June near Fortine pleaded guilty and was sentenced on Monday, Nov. 7. Jasper Marten Howell, 45, pleaded guilty in district court to misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. A charge of felony possession of dangerous drugs was dismissed as a result of a plea agreement. Howell appeared on video from the Recovery Centers of Montana in Columbia Falls for his arraignment earlier this summer. But Howell was in court when Flathead County District Judge Amy Eddy gave him a 6-month suspended sentence. He received credit for spending 14...
Libby woman accused of drug offenses
A Libby woman accused of methamphetamine possession in Lincoln County recently pleaded not guilty. Stephanie Laurel Varner, 36, entered her plea on Oct. 17 in district court to one felony count of possession of dangerous drugs and one misdemeanor count of criminal possession of drug paraphernalia. Varner appeared on video from the county jail at the time, but she was released on her own recognizance on Oct. 18 after county Deputy Attorney Jeffrey Zwang didn’t oppose a motion by Varner’s public defender, Keenan Gallagher. District Judge Matt Cuffe then granted the motion. Her next court hearing is scheduled for Dec. 19. According to...
RSV cases on the rise in Western Montana
Dr. Alex Kon, a Pediatric Critical Care Physician at Community Medical Center in Missoula says RSV combined with other viruses, even common colds, is a recipe for disaster.
Troy log furniture maker pleads guilty to theft
A Troy man accused of defrauding several people after allegedly failing to build log furniture after taking their orders or not refunding their money has pleaded guilty. According to court documents, Steven Edward Grable, 56, the owner of Montana Custom Log Furniture, entered a plea on Oct. 20 to one felony count of theft in a common scheme in Lincoln County District Court. Grable was originally charged with felony theft, but according to an amended charging document filed Sept. 29 by Lincoln County Attorney Marcia Boris, two more charges were alleged, including theft in a common scheme and deceptive practices in...
Joy A. Scott
Joy A. Scott, 77, of Libby, Montana, passed away Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, at the Libby Care Center of natural causes. She was born Jan. 13, 1945, in Eureka, Montana, to John William and Clara (Beaurdy) LaRoque. She graduated from Columbia Falls High School. Joy married Lloyd A. Scott in Columbia Falls on Jan. 17, 1964. Joy was a hard worker and that was evident from a young age. In her youth, she began helping her mother care for two sisters who were born with severe health issues and were unable to care for themselves. Following the loss of her mother,...
Sharon L. Richards
Sharon L. Richards, loving mother and grandmother passed away on Oct. 14, 2022, after battling Parkinson’s in South Florida where she has resided for the last 10 years. Sharon was born Oct. 31, 1942, in Baraboo, Wisconsin. She married Darrel Jensen in 1962 and moved to Libby in 1962 where her mother Ada Richards and her siblings lived. Sharon worked for the county Sheriff’s department off and on from 1980-1994, then for the Justice of the Peace until 2011. She had many friends in Libby and Troy that adored her all the years she spent there. She loved fishing, hiking, camping and most of all her family!! Sharon is survived by her loving children and grandchildren, including Tammy Jensen-Field (husband Tylor), daughter Shannon Jensen, David Jensen (wife Shelley), sons Matt, Marc, Mitch, Morgan and Adam. Also, Chris Jensen (wife Maite’) kids Nathan and Carly, Carla Russo (husband Robert Russo passed away in 2016), sons Austin and Christopher and several great-grandchildren. A Celebration of Life will be held in Libby in June, 2023.
Legals for November, 25 2022
Notice of Public Meeting City of Libby Growth Policy Updates Libby City Council Monday, December 5, 2022 at 6:00 PM City Council Chambers – City Hall NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the City of Libby City Council will hold a public meeting on Monday, December 5, 2022 at 6:00 p.m. in the City Council Chambers at City Hall at 952 East Spruce Street in Libby. The purpose of the public meeting is to receive public comments on proposed City of Libby Growth Policy updates prior to the City Council passing a resolution of intention to adopt the draft document. The Libby City Planning Board...
Libby, Troy Cub Scouts collect food for local pantries
In the spirit of giving, two local Cub Scout Packs worked to collect a substantial amount of food recently. The Cub Scouts of Pack 4925 in Libby and Troy collected nearly a ton of food for local food pantries on Nov. 12, 2022. The Libby Cub Scouts gathered 1,217 pounds of food for Libby Food Pantry. Troy Scouts gathered food for Troy Baptist Food Pantry, but they didn’t have a scale to get a weight. Both packs are thankful to the residents of Libby and Troy for their donations. A few Den Chiefs from Troop 1971 also assisted in the drive. Area scouts have been busy...
Elk harvest up, deer harvest down in northwest Montana
For hunters still trying to fill a deer or elk tag, this is it as Montana’s general season wraps up Sunday, Nov. 27. According to Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks spokesman Dillon Tabish, more than 7,300 hunters have appeared at game check stations in northwest Montana. The overall number of hunters with harvested elk is up compared to a year ago while the number of hunters with deer is down. In Region 1, 54 elk have been reported by hunters in 2022 compared to 37 in 2021. The check station on U.S. 2 west of Kalispell has had 28 elk reported....
Seeking help to keep child killer in prison
Dear Libby Residents: My name when I was in Libby was Jane VanLuchene. My 8-year-old son was murdered there on Aug. 31, 1987. The legal process to keep Robert Hornbach in jail is a long one. Many of you showed up at the last hearing we had and he went back to prison. Thank you so much for your never ending support. Nov. 30 of this year we have another parole hearing in Deer Lodge. If you would like to write a letter to the parole board about how this affected your life I would appreciate it. The address is Montana Board of Pardons and Parole, 1002 Hollenbeck Lane, Deer Lodge, MT 59722. You may also attend in person but we need to have a number before the hearing. You can email me and I will let them know. Your community has been so supportive since Ryan's murder. Like I said this is an ongoing process. Thank you in advance for your prayers and support. Jane (VanLuchene) Weber janehweber22@gmail.com
Bobby Joe Basham
On Nov. 7, 2022, Bobby Joe Basham, 69, joined his parents and sisters in heaven, leaving behind his brother Bruce Basham, daughter Barbara (Jeff) Cook, son William (Severine) Basham, five grandsons, three granddaughters, one great-granddaughter, and three nephews. Bobby was born Aug. 9, 1953, in Libby to Robert Dale and Joan (Countryman) Basham and grew up on the family's property around Milnor Lake. He graduated from Troy High School in 1971. Bobby was married shortly before joining the U.S. Navy in 1972, where he served overseas as an aircraft mechanic. Choosing his family first, he decided to leave the service and...
Troy man accused of attacking wife may argue self defense
A Troy man accused of attacking his wife and spraying her with a fire extinguisher this summer was back in court last week. Joshua Michael Glaese, 39, pleaded not guilty on Aug. 29 to one felony count of assault with a weapon and one misdemeanor count of partner or family member assault, first offense, in Lincoln County District Court. Glaese was in court with his attorney, Sean Hinchey for a hearing to determine the length of a potential trial and also to request permission to leave Montana from Nov. 2 to Nov. 11. District Judge Matt Cuffe granted Glaese’s request, but also...
WATCH: Fireball shoots across sky in Kalispell
MISSOULA, Mont. — A fireball can be seen shooting across the sky in Kalispell. Jeffrey Carr's doorbell camera caught this video looking north. Send your photos and videos to NBCMontana.com/ChimeIn.
