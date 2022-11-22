Sharon L. Richards, loving mother and grandmother passed away on Oct. 14, 2022, after battling Parkinson’s in South Florida where she has resided for the last 10 years. Sharon was born Oct. 31, 1942, in Baraboo, Wisconsin. She married Darrel Jensen in 1962 and moved to Libby in 1962 where her mother Ada Richards and her siblings lived. Sharon worked for the county Sheriff’s department off and on from 1980-1994, then for the Justice of the Peace until 2011. She had many friends in Libby and Troy that adored her all the years she spent there. She loved fishing, hiking, camping and most of all her family!! Sharon is survived by her loving children and grandchildren, including Tammy Jensen-Field (husband Tylor), daughter Shannon Jensen, David Jensen (wife Shelley), sons Matt, Marc, Mitch, Morgan and Adam. Also, Chris Jensen (wife Maite’) kids Nathan and Carly, Carla Russo (husband Robert Russo passed away in 2016), sons Austin and Christopher and several great-grandchildren. A Celebration of Life will be held in Libby in June, 2023.

LIBBY, MT ・ 3 DAYS AGO