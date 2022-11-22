Read full article on original website
Related
Victim testifies at man's sentencing for stealing cash and pot
A local man accused of stealing cash, marijuana and pipes from a Trego garage in January was sentenced on Monday, Nov. 21, in Lincoln County District Court. Quentin Travis Henry Fish, 19, pleaded guilty on Oct. 3 to felony theft and misdemeanor criminal mischief. A charge of aggravated burglary was dismissed as part of a plea deal. On Monday, District Judge Matt Cuffe gave Fish a 3-year deferred sentence on the felony theft charge and a six-month suspended sentence on the mischief charge. He was also ordered to pay $3,000 in restitution for a steel door he damaged during the theft. Cuffe...
FOX 28 Spokane
North Idaho man gets charged with second-degree murder, cannibalism charges dropped
BONNER COUNTY, Idaho. – 40-year-old James Russell has plead guilty to second-degree murder in Bonner County District Court, The Spokesman-Review reported. According to The Spokesman-Review, a judge dismissed a cannibalism charge against Russell that was related to this incident. “The court did not find sufficient evidence to show the...
Libby woman pleads guilty to meth possession
A Libby woman with a history of drug offenses pleaded guilty to one felony charge of possessing methamphetamine. Christine Renae Quinn, 52, was charged after a March 26 incident in Libby. She appeared in Lincoln County District Court on Monday, Nov. 7 and entered her plea, which District Court Judge Matt Cuffe accepted. He scheduled her sentencing for Jan. 3, 2023. According to court documents, Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office deputies were monitoring suspected drug deals on March 26 happening at various casinos in Libby. At one point they allegedly saw Jamie Ray Abrahamson, 42, get into a vehicle of a suspected drug dealer....
Joy A. Scott
Joy A. Scott, 77, of Libby, Montana, passed away Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, at the Libby Care Center of natural causes. She was born Jan. 13, 1945, in Eureka, Montana, to John William and Clara (Beaurdy) LaRoque. She graduated from Columbia Falls High School. Joy married Lloyd A. Scott in Columbia Falls on Jan. 17, 1964. Joy was a hard worker and that was evident from a young age. In her youth, she began helping her mother care for two sisters who were born with severe health issues and were unable to care for themselves. Following the loss of her mother,...
Jury finds Eureka man not guilty in domestic incident
A Eureka man who faced burglary and partner or family member assault charges was found not guilty by a jury last week in Lincoln County District Court. Authorities had accused Benjamin Joseph Brown, 43, of breaking into his girlfriend’s home in December 2021. But jurors, who deliberated for less than one hour, came back with a not guilty verdict on Thursday, Nov. 10. According to court documents, Deputy County Attorney Jeffrey Zwang called Brown’s girlfriend and two officers from the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office - Detective Dan Holskey and Deputy Clint Heintz. Public defenders Keenan Gallagher and Liam Gallagher called a character witness...
Elk harvest up, deer harvest down in northwest Montana
For hunters still trying to fill a deer or elk tag, this is it as Montana’s general season wraps up Sunday, Nov. 27. According to Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks spokesman Dillon Tabish, more than 7,300 hunters have appeared at game check stations in northwest Montana. The overall number of hunters with harvested elk is up compared to a year ago while the number of hunters with deer is down. In Region 1, 54 elk have been reported by hunters in 2022 compared to 37 in 2021. The check station on U.S. 2 west of Kalispell has had 28 elk reported....
Trailer fire kills 2 people in Bonner County
BONNER COUNTY, ID – The remains of two people were found in a trailer on Nov. 20 in Priest River. It started with a call about a structure fire at 84 West Beardmore Avenue to the Priest River Police Department at around 1:00 am. Police arrived on the scene, and found a fully engulfed trailer. The Priest River Police Department...
RSV cases on the rise in Western Montana
Dr. Alex Kon, a Pediatric Critical Care Physician at Community Medical Center in Missoula says RSV combined with other viruses, even common colds, is a recipe for disaster.
realnewsmontana.com
He Coaches Executives, He Lives in The Flathead Valley of Montana
He coaches senior level executives, both in the private sector and in government. He's been an adviser to top companies, and travelled the world. He also served as one of just a handful of people who sat on Newt Gingrich's "brain trust" after Gingrich and the Republicans took over the US House of Representatives in the 1990's.
Legals for November, 25 2022
Notice of Public Meeting City of Libby Growth Policy Updates Libby City Council Monday, December 5, 2022 at 6:00 PM City Council Chambers – City Hall NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the City of Libby City Council will hold a public meeting on Monday, December 5, 2022 at 6:00 p.m. in the City Council Chambers at City Hall at 952 East Spruce Street in Libby. The purpose of the public meeting is to receive public comments on proposed City of Libby Growth Policy updates prior to the City Council passing a resolution of intention to adopt the draft document. The Libby City Planning Board...
Sharon L. Richards
Sharon L. Richards, loving mother and grandmother passed away on Oct. 14, 2022, after battling Parkinson’s in South Florida where she has resided for the last 10 years. Sharon was born Oct. 31, 1942, in Baraboo, Wisconsin. She married Darrel Jensen in 1962 and moved to Libby in 1962 where her mother Ada Richards and her siblings lived. Sharon worked for the county Sheriff’s department off and on from 1980-1994, then for the Justice of the Peace until 2011. She had many friends in Libby and Troy that adored her all the years she spent there. She loved fishing, hiking, camping and most of all her family!! Sharon is survived by her loving children and grandchildren, including Tammy Jensen-Field (husband Tylor), daughter Shannon Jensen, David Jensen (wife Shelley), sons Matt, Marc, Mitch, Morgan and Adam. Also, Chris Jensen (wife Maite’) kids Nathan and Carly, Carla Russo (husband Robert Russo passed away in 2016), sons Austin and Christopher and several great-grandchildren. A Celebration of Life will be held in Libby in June, 2023.
Area man sentenced for drug conviction
A Columbia Falls man facing drug charges in Lincoln County after a traffic stop in June near Fortine pleaded guilty and was sentenced on Monday, Nov. 7. Jasper Marten Howell, 45, pleaded guilty in district court to misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. A charge of felony possession of dangerous drugs was dismissed as a result of a plea agreement. Howell appeared on video from the Recovery Centers of Montana in Columbia Falls for his arraignment earlier this summer. But Howell was in court when Flathead County District Judge Amy Eddy gave him a 6-month suspended sentence. He received credit for spending 14...
Bike thief sentenced for theft
A Lincoln County man who pleaded guilty earlier this fall in district court to stealing an expensive mountain bike received a suspended sentence on Monday, Nov. 7. District Judge Matt Cuffe accepted the plea of 37-year-old Brenton Keith Erickson on Sept. 26 and then gave him a 5-year suspended sentence. Erickson received credit for time he has been lodged in the Lincoln County Detention Center. Erickson, who appeared in person in jail garb, originally faced felony theft and attempted escape charges as well as a count of misdemeanor obstructing an officer. The escape and obstruction charges were dismissed as part of a...
Libby veteran shares story of faith and inspiration
Jonathan Shelton was ready to call it a life. Today, Shelton is in charge of the youth ministry at the Libby Christian Church and he has a life for which he and his family are very thankful for. “My son and I love hunting and my daughter loves to fish, so Libby is a great place to be,” he said, But less than a decade ago, the effects of serving his country in war in the Middle East had left him mixing opioid painkillers and whiskey. “It had become a way to end my life,” Shelton recently told The Western News. “I needed the...
Libby, Troy Cub Scouts collect food for local pantries
In the spirit of giving, two local Cub Scout Packs worked to collect a substantial amount of food recently. The Cub Scouts of Pack 4925 in Libby and Troy collected nearly a ton of food for local food pantries on Nov. 12, 2022. The Libby Cub Scouts gathered 1,217 pounds of food for Libby Food Pantry. Troy Scouts gathered food for Troy Baptist Food Pantry, but they didn’t have a scale to get a weight. Both packs are thankful to the residents of Libby and Troy for their donations. A few Den Chiefs from Troop 1971 also assisted in the drive. Area scouts have been busy...
FWP northwest Montana citizen advisory committee to meet Nov. 28
The Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks Region 1 Citizen Advisory Committee will meet at 6 p.m. Monday, Nov. 28 at the FWP office in Kalispell. The 18-member committee typically meets five or six times a year in Kalispell to discuss a variety of fish, wildlife, natural resource, and outdoor recreation issues in northwest Montana. At the Nov. 28 meeting, citizen advisors will receive a presentation on the agency’s priorities for the upcoming Legislative session and discuss with local lawmakers who are invited to the meeting. The citizen committee is a general advisory committee that provides input and feedback to FWP on diverse issues, from wildlife and fisheries management to access, state parks, outdoor recreation and law enforcement. The committee is designed to have a membership that represents a variety of northwest Montana communities and natural resource interests. FWP has these committees in every region of the state, and all meetings are open to the public. Learn more at https://fwp.mt.gov/aboutfwp/commission-councils-committees.
Flathead Beacon
Tamale Season Arrives in the Flathead
Thomas Taber is familiar with the memes (captioned jokes shared widely on social media) when it comes to tamale season. And in his eyes, they’re basically true. “Tamales start in November, and really don’t end until the middle of January,” Taber said. “You know, it’s tamales for breakfast, tamales for lunch.”
Robert Dale Basham
Robert Dale Basham, 87, passed away on Nov. 7, 2022, in Libby. He was born Feb. 11, 1935, in Troy to William and Alice (Vandyke) Basham. He was raised around Milnor Lake and attended the Troy school. Robert married Joan Countryman on Dec. 8, 1952, and they had four children. Robert and Joan were long time members of the Troy Grange. They enjoyed square dancing and spending time with fellow grange members. Robert made his living as a Master Diesel Mechanic, working all across the northwest until moving to Alaska. After his retirement, Robert and Joan split their time between Oregon...
Free dinners were served all across Western Montana for Thanksgiving
Coming to Syke's Dinner free Thanksgiving dinner meal has become a tradition for many people in Kalispell.
Daniel Gawain Waters
Daniel Gawain Waters, 78, of Libby passed away Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022, of natural causes. He was born Dec. 8, 1943, in Tacoma, Washington, to Gerald R. and Marguerite (Ward) Waters. He was raised in the Tacoma, Washington, area and worked in various saw mills throughout Washington and as a longshoreman in Seattle. He thoroughly enjoyed televised football. Daniel was preceded in death by his wife, Yvonne Waters; his parents; daughter, Korina S. Vermilya; and some siblings. Survivors include his son, Nathaniel D. Waters of Kettle Falls, Washington; granddaughter TrueDarlin Vermilya of Glasgow, Scotland; brother Kenneth Waters of Troy; former spouse, Sharon Vermilya of Kettle Falls, Washington; and other nieces and nephews. No public services are planned. Arrangements are under the care of Schnackenberg Funeral Home of Libby, Montana. Online condolences and memories may be shared by visiting www.schnackenbergfh.com.
The Western News
Lincoln County, MT
694
Followers
890
Post
52K+
Views
ABOUT
The Western News, a twice weekly newspaper located in Libby, was one of the first Montana newspapers to go online - the first among smaller publications. The first online issue appeared in early Spring 1995 with our Spring and Summer Visitors Guide. The Western News reaches roughly 3,000 households with every edition and is the largest paid-circulation newspaper in our region. We cover southern Lincoln County, including Libby and Troy.https://thewesternnews.com/
Comments / 0