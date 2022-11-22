Read full article on original website
SB Nation
Reported Liverpool Target Mason Mount Makes £300K Wage Demand
Mason Mount is one of Chelsea’s top players but not one of their top earners, with the 23-year-old England international stuck on a contract he signed before establishing himself as one of the first names on the teamsheet for the London Blues. With his contract expiring at the end...
BBC
Australia: Python bites and drags five-year-old into pool
A five-year-old Australian boy has survived being bitten, constricted and dragged into a swimming pool by a python about three times his size. Beau Blake was enjoying a swim at home when the 3m long (10ft) reptile struck, his father told a local radio station. The pair - still entangled...
BBC
Cristiano Ronaldo banned for two matches over phone incident with fan
Former Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo has been banned for two domestic matches for knocking a phone out of an Everton fan's hand. The 37-year-old appeared to hit the phone as he went down to the tunnel after defeat at Goodison Park in April. Ronaldo, who left United by mutual...
Qatar reviewing London investments after TfL bans its adverts – report
Ban linked to World Cup hosts’ human rights record taken as message ‘Qatari business not welcome in London’, source tells FT
Tamara Rojo wades into bitter row over London arts funding
English National Ballet’s artistic director decries Arts Council England move to divert money from capital
BBC
Tip-off leads authorities to huge fly-tipping site in Liverpool
A tip-off from the public has stopped tonnes of waste being fly-tipped in an empty warehouse, a council has said. Liverpool City Council said it was told a site in the north of the city was being set up as an illegal dump. A joint operation with police and the...
BBC
Train strikes: Drivers to walk out in pay row
Rail passengers face more disruption this weekend with train drivers at 11 companies set to walk out on Saturday as part of a long-running pay row. The strike by the Aslef union is set to affect people travelling to Christmas markets and major sporting events. Passengers are being advised to...
BBC
Stalking super-complaint launched against police
Campaigners have launched a super-complaint against the police over their approach to stalking. The National Stalking Consortium has claimed officers are failing to identify offenders, properly investigate crimes or protect victims. Only 5% of stalking cases in England and Wales result in a charge, it added. Clive Ruggles, whose daughter...
BBC
Barnsley paedophile's Kos trip completely unacceptable - MP
The justice secretary has agreed to look into the decision to let a "predatory" paedophile jet off on holiday before being sentenced. MP Dan Jarvis wrote to Dominic Raab to voice "very serious concerns" after a judge gave Matthew Thompson permission to travel to Greece while on bail. Thompson, 48,...
BBC
Gold coin proves 'fake' Roman emperor was real
An ancient gold coin proves that a third century Roman emperor written out of history as a fictional character really did exist, scientists say. The coin bearing the name of Sponsian and his portrait was found more than 300 years ago in Transylvania, once a far-flung outpost of the Roman empire.
SB Nation
Isaac Price is right for Everton - How the youngsters did in Australia
It’s quite rare for someone to score three goals and yet still be overshadowed performance-wise but that is what happened on Wednesday in Australia as a re-invigorated display from Anthony Gordon with some great finishing was eclipsed by another young Blue making only his second first team start, midfielder Isaac Price. Everton went on to thump their opponents Western Sydney Wanderers 5-1.
BBC
PMQs: Sunak v Starmer - in full
Labour leader Keir Starmer began PMQs with a statement about gay rights in Qatar, saying "shame on Fifa" that Wales and England teams at the World Cup could not express their solidarity with the LGBTQ+ community. Then attention turned to the economy. Starmer asked why the UK was the first...
Migration to UK rises to record 504,000 with Ukraine and Hong Kong schemes
Jump in number of international students a factor in figure that is at least 400,000 higher than home secretary is aiming for
US News and World Report
UK PM Sunak Committed to Bringing Net Migration Down - Spokesman
LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is committed to bringing net migration to the United Kingdom down from record levels, his spokesman said on Thursday, adding that the government would look at all options to ensure the system was working. "The prime minister is fully committed to bringing...
BBC
Rhys Carre: Turnbull questions Cardiff prop's Wales omission
Prop Rhys Carre's absence from Wales' autumn squad has been questioned by his Cardiff team-mate Josh Turnbull. Carre and Turnbull are currently in South Africa on United Rugby Championship duty. Wales coach Wayne Pivac questioned Carre's fitness when explaining his autumn omission. Wales aim to recover from defeat by Georgia...
BBC
New 20mph limit proposed for 114 Highland sites
Speed limits at more than 100 locations across the Highlands could be reduced from 30mph to 20mph. The move would equate to a total of 367 miles (590km) of road. Sites assessed included areas in places such as Thurso, Portree, Dingwall and Inverness. Transport Scotland has asked...
BBC
Troubles legacy: 'Families can not draw a line under it'
Mary Kiely was 11 when her mother and a priest came into her bedroom in the middle of the night to tell her that her brother had been killed. Gerard Kiely was an 18-year-old student at Queen's University. He was shot dead with his friend Kevin Ballentine as they left...
BBC
Exmouth hotel to be used for asylum seekers, council says
The government will house a number of asylum seekers at a hotel in Exmouth, a local council has said. East Devon District Council said it had been told by the Home Office an "unspecified" number of asylum seekers would arrive at the hotel in the coming days. The authority said...
hypebeast.com
IDA Is The New UK Label With Family Ties At Its Core
Spending his time working as a creative consultant for the likes of Nike and Chelsea FC while DJ’ing around the world, Jordan Vickors is a man who has his finger firmly on the pulse of contemporary culture. While still working as a creative consultant with his tribe over at...
BBC
Colchester: Queen signed letters patent three days before death
Queen Elizabeth signed the paperwork for the letters patent, declaring Colchester a city, just three days before she died. Colchester was named one of eight towns to be made cities to mark the Queen's Platinum Jubilee this year. His Majesty's Lord Lieutenant of Essex, Jennifer Tolhurst, presented the parchment letters...
