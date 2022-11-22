According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today's Intraday session. Huize Holding HUIZ shares rose 13.37% to $0.98 during Friday's regular session. As of 12:40 EST, Huize Holding's stock is trading at a volume of 67.2K, which is 227.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $51.8 million.

