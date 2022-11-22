FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — On the heels of the mass shooting in Colorado Springs, the LGBTQ community here in Fresno is on alert. Splash manager Trent Cross says the club shooting really hit home, so much his family started reaching out to see if he was ok. “My mom texted me and she was like be […]

FRESNO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO