3 Great Seafood Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
She Sent Her Little Girls To Live Safely With Her Sister. Their Aunt Forced Them To Commit Murder Instead.The Vivid Faces of the VanishedFresno, CA
Witness can't identify silent hovering object over Fresno skiesRoger MarshFresno, CA
We hit Tahoe Joe’s Monday night and it was a hitMark-John CliffordFresno, CA
3 Great Steakhouses in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Jalen Moreno-Cropper declines to use COVID year, will not return to Bulldogs in 2023
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – On Friday night, the Fresno State football team will honor its seniors before kickoff against Wyoming. That group includes wide receiver Jalen Moreno-Cropper, who could actually return for one more season if he would like to use his COVID year. He has chosen to decline that option. “Being able to have […]
Hanford Sentinel
Kingsburg’s Carly Raven makes a Golden choice
All the hard work that Carly Raven, Kingsburg High School senior, has put into the game of softball paid off on Nov. 9. The Vikings senior made it official and signed a letter of Intent to play softball for the University of California-Berkeley (Cal) Golden Bears of the PAC-12 conference.
Hanford Sentinel
Bullpups runs in state playoffs ends
The Hanford High Bullpups volleyball team had a magical run to the CIF State Division v Northern Regional Finals. The Bullpups, who were the No. 11 seed, upset the No. 6 seed and No. 2 seed en route to the finals. The Bullpups fought hard but their season came to...
Fresno ATH Rashad Perry has breakout sophomore year, adds Cal interest
Fresno (Calif.) Edison became a CIF Central Section playoff qualifier with Rashad Perry delivering some dynamics on both sides of the football. Before the season wrapped up for the Tigers, the 2025 prospect Perry gained more steam on the recruiting trail. The Northern California region showed him love, with San...
Fresno State football clinches West Division, prepares emotionally for senior night
Friday night is senior night at Fresno State. The Bulldogs are expected to honor at least 12 players who have exhausted their eligibility
KMPH.com
Bulldogs expect emotional finale on Friday night
The Fresno State football team is already west division champions of the Mountain West Conference. The Bulldogs will put a six game win streak on the line Friday night against Wyoming at 7 p.m. The Cowboys are 7-4 and 5-2 in the Mountain West. They are coming off a nail-biting loss to Mountain Champions, Boise State.
Washington moves on to Fresno State after shocker
Washington aims to bounce back from a demoralizing setback when it faces Fresno State on Wednesday night in the Wooden
College Football News
Wyoming vs Fresno State Prediction Game Preview
Wyoming vs Fresno State prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 13, Friday, November 25. Record: Wyoming (7-4), Fresno State (7-4) – Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+. Why Wyoming Will Win. Fresno State is set. It’s already going to the Mountain West Championship no matter what...
yourcentralvalley.com
Sorority accepting applications for the 2023 Debutante Ball
Fresno Calif. (KGPE) – Marri Turner from Iota Phi Lambda sorority spoke with Eyewitness News about the 2023 Debutante Scholarship program now accepting applications. Turner explained what they are looking for from prospective candidates and revealed that applications are being accepted through Dec. 15. Applications for Debutantes or the Escorts which accompany them need to be sophomores, juniors, and seniors in high school.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Ex-CSU chancellor rips Fresno State Academic Senate for saying he’s unfit to teach at Cal Poly
Former California State University chancellor and Fresno State president Joseph I. Castro admonished the university’s Academic Senate for its adoption in April of a no-confidence resolution in his ability to teach in the largest four-year public university system in the country, and called out what he called a lack of consistency and principle.
fresnostatenews.com
Civil engineering student receives national recognition
Alysha Curtis was the only woman to earn an engineering degree in her graduating class at the College of the Sequoias – where she earned 11 associate degrees including engineering, theatre and communication studies. She transferred to Fresno State in 2021 to pursue a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering...
Hanford history from 1880s preserved in new book by local woman
Arianne Wing's History in Hanford's China Alley dates back to the 1880's. Her great-grandfather was among the early Chinese immigrants to come to the Central Valley.
KMJ
Pazin Concedes Assembly Race to Soria
One of the closest races in California has finally been decided nearly two weeks after the mid-term election. Assembly District 27 will go to democrat Esmerelda Soria. The termed-out Fresno City Councilmember squeaked by former Merced County Sheriff Mark Pazin by approximately 2,000 votes. In a concession release issued Monday,...
Fresno LGBTQ bar on alert amid Colorado mass shooting
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — On the heels of the mass shooting in Colorado Springs, the LGBTQ community here in Fresno is on alert. Splash manager Trent Cross says the club shooting really hit home, so much his family started reaching out to see if he was ok. “My mom texted me and she was like be […]
KMPH.com
10-year-old girl runs to honor Kings County K-9 Bluz who died in the line of duty
KINGS COUNTY, Calif. (FOX26) — Running 4 Heroes made a stop in Kings County to honor K-9 Bluz and the Kings County Sherriff's Office. K-9 Bluz passed away in the line of duty during a training exercise six months ago. On Wednesday, 10-year-old Theresa Ann of Las Vegas ran...
yourcentralvalley.com
Pro Image Sports is having a Black Friday sale
Pro Image Sports has everything you need for the sports fan you your Christmas shopping list this year and they’re having a big Black Friday sale this year!. Pro Image Sports is conveniently located at Riverpark directly across from the movie theatre. Pro Image Sports. 215 Paseo Del Centro,...
GV Wire
Clovis Woman Dies After Car Runs Stop Sign, Collides With Truck
A 57-year-old woman passenger killed when a Toyota Corolla ran a stop sign and collided with a Ford F-250 has been identified by the county coroner as Manjit Kaur Grewal of Clovis. The fatal collision occurred late Monday afternoon near North and Temperance avenues southeast of the Fresno city limits.
KMJ
Fire Sparks At Denny’s In The Downtown Fresno Area
FRESNO, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — A fire sparked at a Denny’s in the Downtown Fresno area Tuesday night. The Fresno Fire Department was called to the Denny’s on Divisadero and Abby around 8 p.m. Staff and customers were able to get out safely. No one was hurt. About...
