ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Hanford Sentinel

Kingsburg’s Carly Raven makes a Golden choice

All the hard work that Carly Raven, Kingsburg High School senior, has put into the game of softball paid off on Nov. 9. The Vikings senior made it official and signed a letter of Intent to play softball for the University of California-Berkeley (Cal) Golden Bears of the PAC-12 conference.
KINGSBURG, CA
Hanford Sentinel

Bullpups runs in state playoffs ends

The Hanford High Bullpups volleyball team had a magical run to the CIF State Division v Northern Regional Finals. The Bullpups, who were the No. 11 seed, upset the No. 6 seed and No. 2 seed en route to the finals. The Bullpups fought hard but their season came to...
HANFORD, CA
KMPH.com

Bulldogs expect emotional finale on Friday night

The Fresno State football team is already west division champions of the Mountain West Conference. The Bulldogs will put a six game win streak on the line Friday night against Wyoming at 7 p.m. The Cowboys are 7-4 and 5-2 in the Mountain West. They are coming off a nail-biting loss to Mountain Champions, Boise State.
FRESNO, CA
College Football News

Wyoming vs Fresno State Prediction Game Preview

Wyoming vs Fresno State prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 13, Friday, November 25. Record: Wyoming (7-4), Fresno State (7-4) – Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+. Why Wyoming Will Win. Fresno State is set. It’s already going to the Mountain West Championship no matter what...
FRESNO, CA
yourcentralvalley.com

Sorority accepting applications for the 2023 Debutante Ball

Fresno Calif. (KGPE) – Marri Turner from Iota Phi Lambda sorority spoke with Eyewitness News about the 2023 Debutante Scholarship program now accepting applications. Turner explained what they are looking for from prospective candidates and revealed that applications are being accepted through Dec. 15. Applications for Debutantes or the Escorts which accompany them need to be sophomores, juniors, and seniors in high school.
FRESNO, CA
fresnostatenews.com

Civil engineering student receives national recognition

Alysha Curtis was the only woman to earn an engineering degree in her graduating class at the College of the Sequoias – where she earned 11 associate degrees including engineering, theatre and communication studies. She transferred to Fresno State in 2021 to pursue a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering...
KMJ

Pazin Concedes Assembly Race to Soria

One of the closest races in California has finally been decided nearly two weeks after the mid-term election. Assembly District 27 will go to democrat Esmerelda Soria. The termed-out Fresno City Councilmember squeaked by former Merced County Sheriff Mark Pazin by approximately 2,000 votes. In a concession release issued Monday,...
FRESNO, CA
yourcentralvalley.com

Pro Image Sports is having a Black Friday sale

Pro Image Sports has everything you need for the sports fan you your Christmas shopping list this year and they’re having a big Black Friday sale this year!. Pro Image Sports is conveniently located at Riverpark directly across from the movie theatre. Pro Image Sports. 215 Paseo Del Centro,...
FRESNO, CA
GV Wire

Clovis Woman Dies After Car Runs Stop Sign, Collides With Truck

A 57-year-old woman passenger killed when a Toyota Corolla ran a stop sign and collided with a Ford F-250 has been identified by the county coroner as Manjit Kaur Grewal of Clovis. The fatal collision occurred late Monday afternoon near North and Temperance avenues southeast of the Fresno city limits.
CLOVIS, CA
KMJ

Fire Sparks At Denny’s In The Downtown Fresno Area

FRESNO, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — A fire sparked at a Denny’s in the Downtown Fresno area Tuesday night. The Fresno Fire Department was called to the Denny’s on Divisadero and Abby around 8 p.m. Staff and customers were able to get out safely. No one was hurt. About...
FRESNO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy