Elk harvest up, deer harvest down in northwest Montana
For hunters still trying to fill a deer or elk tag, this is it as Montana’s general season wraps up Sunday, Nov. 27. According to Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks spokesman Dillon Tabish, more than 7,300 hunters have appeared at game check stations in northwest Montana. The overall number of hunters with harvested elk is up compared to a year ago while the number of hunters with deer is down. In Region 1, 54 elk have been reported by hunters in 2022 compared to 37 in 2021. The check station on U.S. 2 west of Kalispell has had 28 elk reported....
Joy A. Scott
Joy A. Scott, 77, of Libby, Montana, passed away Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, at the Libby Care Center of natural causes. She was born Jan. 13, 1945, in Eureka, Montana, to John William and Clara (Beaurdy) LaRoque. She graduated from Columbia Falls High School. Joy married Lloyd A. Scott in Columbia Falls on Jan. 17, 1964. Joy was a hard worker and that was evident from a young age. In her youth, she began helping her mother care for two sisters who were born with severe health issues and were unable to care for themselves. Following the loss of her mother,...
FWP northwest Montana citizen advisory committee to meet Nov. 28
The Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks Region 1 Citizen Advisory Committee will meet at 6 p.m. Monday, Nov. 28 at the FWP office in Kalispell. The 18-member committee typically meets five or six times a year in Kalispell to discuss a variety of fish, wildlife, natural resource, and outdoor recreation issues in northwest Montana. At the Nov. 28 meeting, citizen advisors will receive a presentation on the agency’s priorities for the upcoming Legislative session and discuss with local lawmakers who are invited to the meeting. The citizen committee is a general advisory committee that provides input and feedback to FWP on diverse issues, from wildlife and fisheries management to access, state parks, outdoor recreation and law enforcement. The committee is designed to have a membership that represents a variety of northwest Montana communities and natural resource interests. FWP has these committees in every region of the state, and all meetings are open to the public. Learn more at https://fwp.mt.gov/aboutfwp/commission-councils-committees.
Legals for November, 25 2022
Notice of Public Meeting City of Libby Growth Policy Updates Libby City Council Monday, December 5, 2022 at 6:00 PM City Council Chambers – City Hall NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the City of Libby City Council will hold a public meeting on Monday, December 5, 2022 at 6:00 p.m. in the City Council Chambers at City Hall at 952 East Spruce Street in Libby. The purpose of the public meeting is to receive public comments on proposed City of Libby Growth Policy updates prior to the City Council passing a resolution of intention to adopt the draft document. The Libby City Planning Board...
Sharon L. Richards
Sharon L. Richards, loving mother and grandmother passed away on Oct. 14, 2022, after battling Parkinson’s in South Florida where she has resided for the last 10 years. Sharon was born Oct. 31, 1942, in Baraboo, Wisconsin. She married Darrel Jensen in 1962 and moved to Libby in 1962 where her mother Ada Richards and her siblings lived. Sharon worked for the county Sheriff’s department off and on from 1980-1994, then for the Justice of the Peace until 2011. She had many friends in Libby and Troy that adored her all the years she spent there. She loved fishing, hiking, camping and most of all her family!! Sharon is survived by her loving children and grandchildren, including Tammy Jensen-Field (husband Tylor), daughter Shannon Jensen, David Jensen (wife Shelley), sons Matt, Marc, Mitch, Morgan and Adam. Also, Chris Jensen (wife Maite’) kids Nathan and Carly, Carla Russo (husband Robert Russo passed away in 2016), sons Austin and Christopher and several great-grandchildren. A Celebration of Life will be held in Libby in June, 2023.
Libby, Troy Cub Scouts collect food for local pantries
In the spirit of giving, two local Cub Scout Packs worked to collect a substantial amount of food recently. The Cub Scouts of Pack 4925 in Libby and Troy collected nearly a ton of food for local food pantries on Nov. 12, 2022. The Libby Cub Scouts gathered 1,217 pounds of food for Libby Food Pantry. Troy Scouts gathered food for Troy Baptist Food Pantry, but they didn’t have a scale to get a weight. Both packs are thankful to the residents of Libby and Troy for their donations. A few Den Chiefs from Troop 1971 also assisted in the drive. Area scouts have been busy...
Robert Dale Basham
Robert Dale Basham, 87, passed away on Nov. 7, 2022, in Libby. He was born Feb. 11, 1935, in Troy to William and Alice (Vandyke) Basham. He was raised around Milnor Lake and attended the Troy school. Robert married Joan Countryman on Dec. 8, 1952, and they had four children. Robert and Joan were long time members of the Troy Grange. They enjoyed square dancing and spending time with fellow grange members. Robert made his living as a Master Diesel Mechanic, working all across the northwest until moving to Alaska. After his retirement, Robert and Joan split their time between Oregon...
Libby veteran shares story of faith and inspiration
Jonathan Shelton was ready to call it a life. Today, Shelton is in charge of the youth ministry at the Libby Christian Church and he has a life for which he and his family are very thankful for. “My son and I love hunting and my daughter loves to fish, so Libby is a great place to be,” he said, But less than a decade ago, the effects of serving his country in war in the Middle East had left him mixing opioid painkillers and whiskey. “It had become a way to end my life,” Shelton recently told The Western News. “I needed the...
Turkey Dash supports Libby area charitable groups
A temperature of 10 degrees at race time didn’t deter several dozen runners and walkers from participating in the Eighth Annual Turkey Dash last Saturday at J. Neils Park. The event raised money for two area non-profits - the Libby Food Pantry and the Kootenai Valley Partners chapter of Habitat for Humanity. Runners covered a 5k course while walkers covered 2.5 kilometers. Habitat for Humanity Board President Eric Dickinson said his group will be building a new home in 2023 once the weather allows construction to begin. Dickinson said the group builds a house every other year and on the years in between, group...
Kootenai Valley Christian School Honor Roll
Kootenai Valley Christian School First Quarter Honor Roll First Grade A Honor Roll Isaiah Hilyer Wyatt Nelson First Grade A/B Honor Roll Owen Desch Kaylee Hammrich Haiden Kateley Kyanna Kateley Madison Nelson Paytyn Shelton Sully Stephens Second Grade A Honor Roll John Detrick Birch Figgins Parker Jones Nathan Monroe Liam Quinanilla Gracelyn Todrzak Second Grade A/B Honor Roll Levi Webb Third Grade A Honor Roll Samuel Huck Isaiah Huck Quillan King Third Grade A/B Honor Roll Kimber Williams Fourth Grade A Honor Roll Kayleigh Desch Gabby Detrick Ethan Hammrick William Niemi Nikeda Smith Fourth Grade A/B Honor Roll Vin Elliot Hannah Hedge Melissa Miller Anders Montgomery Fifth Grade A Honor Roll Zoey Fosgate Hannah Warner Fifth Grade A/B Honor Roll Bonita Behee Sixth Grade A Honor Roll Ryan Rank Caelan Gray Sixth Grade A/B Honor Roll Alex Durbin Connor Fosgate Soly Smith Seventh Grade A Honor Roll JJ Fosgate Seventh Grade A/B Honor Roll Morgan Sanderson Cadence Rebo Koehler Holmes Silas Fosgate Eighth Grade A/B Honor Roll Nevaeh Vickrey Ninth Grade A Honor Roll Zoe Warner Ninth Grade A/B Honor Roll Mariah Carlin Henry Rank Alexia Goucher Tenth Grade A Honor Roll Mandi Schmitt Dylan Warner Tenth Grade A/B Honor Roll Warren Paulsen Jenni Fosgate Halle Hoff Eleventh Grade A/B Honor Roll Makenzie Niemi Hannah Wolfe Twelfth Grade A Honor Roll Jonathan O’Connell Twelfth Grade A/B Honor Roll Kameron Ledbetter Matthew Niemi
More affordable housing coming to Libby
While some areas in Montana continue to grapple with the issue of having enough affordable housing, Libby has seen some light at the end of the tunnel. According to a press release, Cabinet Affordable Housing was awarded federal tax credits for low-income housing at a Montana Board of Housing meeting on Oct. 17. A $6.5 million tax credit project was awarded to Community Action Partnership of Northwest Montana in October for housing in Libby. It was part of nearly $32 million in tax credits that will also benefit housing projects in Butte, Great Falls, Crow Agency and Missoula. According to the state Department...
Bobby Joe Basham
On Nov. 7, 2022, Bobby Joe Basham, 69, joined his parents and sisters in heaven, leaving behind his brother Bruce Basham, daughter Barbara (Jeff) Cook, son William (Severine) Basham, five grandsons, three granddaughters, one great-granddaughter, and three nephews. Bobby was born Aug. 9, 1953, in Libby to Robert Dale and Joan (Countryman) Basham and grew up on the family's property around Milnor Lake. He graduated from Troy High School in 1971. Bobby was married shortly before joining the U.S. Navy in 1972, where he served overseas as an aircraft mechanic. Choosing his family first, he decided to leave the service and...
Libby's winter wonderland
About three to four inches of snow fell in the valley areas of southern Lincoln County on Tuesday, Nov. 22. It kept shoppers on their toes as they prepared for Thanksgiving as well as those who were busy plowing and shoveling on Wednesday morning. According to the National Weather Service, there is a chance of rain and snow Friday while Saturday is expected to be cloudy with snow moving in at night and into Sunday. Forecasters say high temperatures will be in the upper 30s and lows in the 20s in the valleys.
County's election process questioned at commission meeting
Questioning how elections are conducted has grown dramatically in the last few years and even Lincoln County is not immune from it. At the Nov. 9 county Commission meeting, District 3 Commissioner Josh Letcher said he wanted more races added to the post election audit in an effort to build confidence in the process. Letcher cited four examples of human error in county elections between 2016 and 2022. The purpose of the audit, which is conducted by a hand count, is to ensure the tabulation was correct. The audit, which will occur at 9 a.m. Friday, Nov. 18, at the county Election Center at...
Murder victim's mother wants killer to remain behind bars
A convicted child killer whose crime shocked Libby nearly 40 years ago is seeking parole. Robert George Hornback, 58, is a name that long-time Libby residents would prefer to forget. He was convicted of brutally killing 8-year-old Ryan VanLuchene on Aug. 31, 1987. But the felon will appear before the Montana Board of Pardons and Parole on Wednesday, Nov. 30, in Deer Lodge in a bid for his freedom. VanLuchene’s mother, 75-year-old Jane Weber, is working to make sure the killer of her son remains in custody. “I know he’d do it again,” Weber said in a recent phone interview with The Western News. The...
County commissioner wants vote audit expanded
A Lincoln County Commissioner wants to see more races added to the post-election audit in an effort to build confidence in the process. District 3 Commissioner Josh Letcher presented his idea at the Nov. 9 meeting. He also presented a letter dated Nov. 9 which detailed his recollection of what he termed “major human errors” from elections in 2016, 2020 and 2022. District 1 Commissioner Jerry Bennett said the audit would be on the agenda for the Wednesday, Nov. 16 meeting. The audit is scheduled for Friday, Nov. 18. County Clerk and Recorder Robin Benson thought that Election Administrator Paula Buff should be...
City hopes to improve efficiency with electronic late fee notices
The Libby City Council voted on Nov. 3 to amend its water system rules and regulations in the hope of improving cost-efficiency. The resolution allows the city to be able to send electronic delinquency notices instead of door hangers, if possible, to make it more cost-efficient. According to the city, on average, 160 delinquency door hangers are hung by the Water Meter Crew every month. With technological advances and capabilities in computer systems, this will help save on time and material expenses. Mayor Peggy Williams said it is in the best interest of the city and ratepayers that rules and regulations...
Concerns over local ambulance service
When my wife was in the emergency room a few weeks ago we were told she may have to be transported to the Kalispell hospital. Then we were informed she would have to wait for an ambulance to come from Bonners Ferry, Idaho, or Sandpoint, Idaho, or come from Kalispell to pick her up and transport her back to the Kalispell hospital. We were told the Libby Volunteer Ambulance can no longer transport patients to Kalispell. If the ambulance and the emergency room personnel are having issues, please work them out for the people of Libby. Maybe the hospital could put an article in The Western News so the people of Libby could be informed of this issue. William Johnson, Libby
Bike thief sentenced for theft
A Lincoln County man who pleaded guilty earlier this fall in district court to stealing an expensive mountain bike received a suspended sentence on Monday, Nov. 7. District Judge Matt Cuffe accepted the plea of 37-year-old Brenton Keith Erickson on Sept. 26 and then gave him a 5-year suspended sentence. Erickson received credit for time he has been lodged in the Lincoln County Detention Center. Erickson, who appeared in person in jail garb, originally faced felony theft and attempted escape charges as well as a count of misdemeanor obstructing an officer. The escape and obstruction charges were dismissed as part of a...
Jacqueline Ann Wolfe
On Wednesday, Nov. 2, Jacqueline Ann Wolfe, at 80 years of age, joined her daughter and parents in heaven, leaving behind her husband of 61 years, three sons and 17 adoring grandchildren. She was born July 9, 1942, in Waterloo, Iowa. Jacque devoted her life to her faith, friends and family and will always be remembered by everyone who met her for her spit fire attitude, hard work, humor and the enormous amount of love that she gave to so many. Although born in Waterloo, Iowa, she and her husband have lived and made beautiful memories in numerous places over the years and in the end found their home in Libby Montana, where she gardened, taught at the local Christian school and devoted her days to her family. She will be extremely missed. Services for Jacque were held on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, at the Eagle Valley Church, 640 Meadowlark Lane in Libby, Montana. Interment will follow at the City of Libby Cemetery. Arrangements are under the care of Schnackenberg Funeral Home of Libby. Online condolences and memories may be shared by visiting www.schnackenbergfh.com.
