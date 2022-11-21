Read full article on original website
Linda S. Musselwhite, 75, Jasper
Linda S. Musselwhite, 75, of Jasper, rejoined her heavenly family and gained her wings on Thanksgiving Day, November 24, 2022. Linda was born in Crothersville, Ind., on August 30, 1947, to George “Bill” and Lucille M. (King) Miller. She married Daniel Price Musselwhite on August 14, 1971. Dan...
Larry R. Hopf, 79, Jasper
Larry R. Hopf, 79, of Jasper, Indiana, passed away at 3:37 a.m. on Tuesday, November 22, 2022, in Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center in Jasper, Indiana. Larry was born in Huntingburg on October 21, 1943, to Robert and Bernadine (Wehr) Hopf. He married Patricia Jahn on May 4, 1963,...
Milton D. Pledger, 73, Santa Claus
Milton D. Pledger, 73, passed away on November 22, 2022. He was born December 29, 1948, in Dallas, Texas, the son of the late Douglas and Hazle (Yocham) Pledger. Milton was united in marriage on June 28, 1968, in Mesquite, Texas, to Judy Sorrells. He had worked as a maintenance...
Water rate increase expected for Huntingburg customers
During Tuesday’s regular meeting, the Huntingburg Common Council introduced an ordinance to increase the rates for water customers. Financial advisor Buzz Krohn explained that two factors have impacted the need for the rate increase. First, the Patoka Regional Water and Sewer District has increased rates for all of its...
