Noah Kahan’s Critically Acclaimed New Album Stick Season Debuts Top 15 on Billboard 200 Chart

Vermont singer and songwriter Noah Kahan’s new album Stick Season is his most successful and widely praised release to date—debuting at #14 on the Billboard 200 Chart, #4 on Billboard’s Top Alternative Albums Chart, #5 on Billboard’s Top Rock Albums Chart, and #5 on Billboard’s Top Rock & Alternative Albums Chart. Not to mention, the record debuted at #6 on Spotify’s Weekly Top Albums USA Chart, with its breakout self-titled single “Stick Season” currently at #2 on the AAA Radio Chart this week.
VERMONT STATE
