Cumberland County, NC

Officials: 60+ animals seized in North Carolina after neglect

By Kathryn Hubbard
WBTW News13
 3 days ago

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — The Cumberland County Animal Services and the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a complaint of animal neglect and hoarding.

On Monday, animal services said that the hoarding and neglect took place in the 3200 block of Marigold Drive.

Staff removed 54 cats, nine dogs and one bearded dragon from the residence due to unsanitary conditions. Two deceased animals were also removed from the property.

Many of the cats are suffering from upper respiratory infections. Several of the dogs and cats have ringworm fungal infections. The animals are receiving treatment under the guidance of a shelter veterinarian.

  • (Photo from Cumberland County Animal Services)
    (Photo from Cumberland County Animal Services)
    (Photo from Cumberland County Animal Services)

“It is always heartbreaking to deal with animal hoarding, because usually the individuals involved start out with good intentions,” Animal Services Director Elaine Smith said. “Their lack of ability to see issues in animals under their care can result in very serious cases of neglect.”

Charitable animal rescue organizations are taking in some of the animals along with the Cumberland County Animal Shelter. The shelter needs help from the public to find homes for the cats and kittens.

The shelter is also accepting pet supply donations. They are especially seeking cat litter as well as canned and dried cat and kitten food. The shelter is also accepting monetary donations made to the county’s Animal Medical Fund.

The animal shelter is open from 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday to Wednesday. The shelter is waiving the cat-adoption fee this week. The adoption fee for dogs is $100.

For more information about Cumberland County Animal Services, click here .

