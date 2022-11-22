ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

cnycentral.com

Syracuse neighbors hoping to find last minute food items on Thanksgiving

Syracuse neighbors hoping to find last minute food items on Thanksgiving. Syracuse, N.Y. — The Thanksgiving holiday always brings a rush, as many people are left gathering items for dinner at the last minute. “My mom is super last minute with everything,” said Dedeh Fasama. “So she actually sent...
SYRACUSE, NY
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in Syracuse, NY

As one of the cities in New York state, you may think Syracuse would have busy streets and crowded places. However, Syracuse is much more than what meets the eye. As the seat of Onondaga County, this city is home to many destinations showcasing rich culture, local arts, deep history, and natural attractions.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Community rallies behind Clay family after fatal house fire; more top stories (Good Morning CNY for Nov. 25)

Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 45; Low: 34. A rainy Friday; see the 5-day forecast. HOUSE OF THE WEEK: With an ‘oasis’ in the backyard, home owners think their Onondaga ranch is ‘something to be cherished.’ Take a look for yourself. (Courtesy of Gianna Giocondo)
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Former Syracuse TV anchor pens new book about ‘World’s Worst Diabetes Mom’

Former Syracuse television anchor Stacey Simms has published a new book about struggles with parenting and health. Simms released “Still the World’s Worst Diabetes Mom” in November in honor of Diabetes Awareness Month, as a sequel to her award-winning 2019 book “The World’s Worst Diabetes Mom.” Both are based on her experiences raising her son, who was diagnosed with type 1 diabetes (T1D) in 2006, just before he turned 2 years old.
SYRACUSE, NY
localsyr.com

Syracuse locals left without water on Thanksgiving

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – The City of Syracuse Department of Water reported a water main break at the intersection of North State St. and Catawba St. The Department reports that the break comes from a 20″ water-main pipe. As the group works to repair the pipe, traffic will...
SYRACUSE, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Time to cut the tree: Christmas tree orchards in CNY

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — It’s the holiday season and New York State Christmas Tree Farms are kicking into gear preparing openings and getting ready to sell hundreds of Christmas trees. It’s no surprise that New York State ranks fourth in the U.S. in acres dedicated to growing Christmas Trees, according to NYS Agriculture, as lots […]
SYRACUSE, NY
Oswego County Today

The Blizzard of ‘93: the Snowstorm of the Century?

I’m again turning to this monthly history column to write about significant winter weather events that didn’t make it into my new book, Historic Snowstorms of Central New York. I learned about so many memorable storms and since I hate to waste a good story, I’m sharing them here. This month the focus is on the Blizzard of 1993, which happened recently enough for most readers to recall. Many consider it the biggest storm of their lifetime.
SYRACUSE, NY
syracuse.com

Who makes Syracuse’s best Italian bread? More top stories (Good Morning CNY for Nov. 23)

Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 46; Low: 28. Partly sunny, chilly but pleasant; 5-day forecast. GILLIBRAND, SYRACUSE OFFICIALS RALLY AGAINST I-81 COURT DECISION: U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, D-NY, joined South Side residents to express support in Syracuse for the community grid plan to replace I-81. A lawsuit in state Supreme Court halted work on the I-81 project this month when a group called Renew 81 for All won a temporary restraining order while it presses its case against the plan in state Supreme Court. Gillibrand criticized the lawsuit for delaying a “monumental project,’’ pointing out that the state transportation department studied the issue for a decade before choosing the community grid option. “All options have been considered and heard and debated at length,’’ she said. (Katrina Tulloch photo)
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

CNY Inspirations: Honoring tradition

This feature is coordinated by The Post-Standard/Syracuse.com and InterFaith Works of CNY. Follow this theme and author posted Sunday, Tuesday and Thursday. When I envision our family Thanksgiving, it is all about tradition. Family, food and FOOTBALL is how we celebrate Thanksgiving. In our family, we have Dallas Cowboy fanatics. Time to get together revolves around kickoff. A month prior we all decide who will make what for the various courses and baked goods. Turkey plus (we need extra for leftovers), two kinds of stuffing, cranberries, mashed and sweet potatoes, side dishes and lots of pies and cheesecake.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Syracuse alum behind Cabbage Patch Kids dolls to be featured on History Channel

A Syracuse University alumnus who came up with the name “Cabbage Patch Kids” will be featured in an upcoming episode of a History Channel series about iconic toys. Cabbage Patch Kids were originally created in 1976 by Xavier Roberts as handmade, soft sculpture dolls known as “The Little People,” adapted from an idea by Martha Nelson Thomas. The collectible figures were available for “adoption” with birth certificates for “parents” to sign and a unique name, so no two dolls were the same. They were first sold in arts and crafts events, but as demand grew Roberts bought a deserted medical clinic in Georgia that became the “Babyland General Hospital” where the dolls were “born.”
SYRACUSE, NY
localsyr.com

No restaurants fail health inspection: November 6-12

ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Health Department released its inspection reports for restaurants checked during the week of November 6 through November 12. All restaurants that were inspected during this time passed their inspection!. Below is a list of all locations that were operating acceptably:. A.W....
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY
