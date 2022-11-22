Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Human smuggling: it’s happening at our northern, as well as our southern borderLauren JessopSyracuse, NY
Destination Turning Stone Resort Casino - A Fun Destination in Central NY for Fun and EntertainmentDan PfeiferVerona, NY
The peculiar Spirits at the VERY haunted Chase Manor of Auburn, New York.Ridley's WreckageAuburn, NY
Related
How a toxic spill on Thanksgiving Day 1943 nearly caused the New York State Fair to change locations
In the early morning hours of November 25, 1943, Thanksgiving Day, a thunderclap disrupted the quiet holiday sunrise as the retaining wall of Allied Chemical’s Solvay Process Division’s sludge bed No. 7 burst. The failure created a 500-foot break that unleashed a tidal wave of what the Syracuse...
Longtime furniture retailer sets date to reopen in new Syracuse-area location
DeWitt, N.Y. – A well-known name in the furniture business, Ethan Allen, is returning to Central New York and opening its new location in DeWitt on Nov. 30. Ethan Allen will open its new showroom in the Marshall’s Plaza outparcel building alongside LensCrafters and Crumbl Cookies.
cnycentral.com
Syracuse neighbors hoping to find last minute food items on Thanksgiving
Syracuse neighbors hoping to find last minute food items on Thanksgiving. Syracuse, N.Y. — The Thanksgiving holiday always brings a rush, as many people are left gathering items for dinner at the last minute. “My mom is super last minute with everything,” said Dedeh Fasama. “So she actually sent...
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Syracuse, NY
As one of the cities in New York state, you may think Syracuse would have busy streets and crowded places. However, Syracuse is much more than what meets the eye. As the seat of Onondaga County, this city is home to many destinations showcasing rich culture, local arts, deep history, and natural attractions.
Here’s How To Help Out Dogs This Holiday Season In Upstate New York
The Rock of Central New York, 96.9 WOUR needs your support this holiday season helping out dogs all over Central and Upstate New York. Let's be honest, we know you like your dog’s more than most people. In support of your love, WOUR has teamed up with Steet Ponte Nissan for Dudes for Dogs.
Vacant spot on Syracuse’s Westcott Street becomes a destination for lobster lovers
Syracuse, N.Y. — It was a bake shop and then a deli before shutting down this summer. Now the retail location at the corner of Westcott and Dell streets is home to all things lobster. Lobster Babe opened last weekend in the building at 466 Westcott. The seafood restaurant...
Community rallies behind Clay family after fatal house fire; more top stories (Good Morning CNY for Nov. 25)
Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 45; Low: 34. A rainy Friday; see the 5-day forecast. HOUSE OF THE WEEK: With an ‘oasis’ in the backyard, home owners think their Onondaga ranch is ‘something to be cherished.’ Take a look for yourself. (Courtesy of Gianna Giocondo)
No turkey but plenty of tilapia: One Syracuse food pantry does things a little differently for New Americans
Lien Phan awkwardly muscled open the door of the CNY Blessing Box food pantry into the parking lot. She was laden with heavy shopping bags filled with vegetables to cook for her two grandkids. It was the day before Thanksgiving, but for most of the people passing through the small...
Former Syracuse TV anchor pens new book about ‘World’s Worst Diabetes Mom’
Former Syracuse television anchor Stacey Simms has published a new book about struggles with parenting and health. Simms released “Still the World’s Worst Diabetes Mom” in November in honor of Diabetes Awareness Month, as a sequel to her award-winning 2019 book “The World’s Worst Diabetes Mom.” Both are based on her experiences raising her son, who was diagnosed with type 1 diabetes (T1D) in 2006, just before he turned 2 years old.
localsyr.com
Syracuse locals left without water on Thanksgiving
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – The City of Syracuse Department of Water reported a water main break at the intersection of North State St. and Catawba St. The Department reports that the break comes from a 20″ water-main pipe. As the group works to repair the pipe, traffic will...
Comfort food with a ‘Twist’ comes to Baldwinsville: The Wood, Lil Twisted to collaborate
BALDWINSVILLE — Tuesdays are the typical time for tacos, but the Lil Twisted Food Truck is shifting taco night to Wednesdays this winter. The food truck is moving its menu indoors at The Wood. “This collaboration is the next phase in establishing The Wood as a year-round gathering place...
Al Roker shows Oswego love as he leaves hospital, misses Thanksgiving parade: Buzz
Al Roker shows Oswego love as he leaves hospital, misses Thanksgiving parade. SUNY Oswego alumnus Al Roker showed his alma mater some love on Thursday as he left the hospital after being treated for a blood clot in his leg and lungs. Roker posted a video of himself walking down a hospital hallway while wearing a green, yellow and grey Oswego State polo shirt.
Time to cut the tree: Christmas tree orchards in CNY
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — It’s the holiday season and New York State Christmas Tree Farms are kicking into gear preparing openings and getting ready to sell hundreds of Christmas trees. It’s no surprise that New York State ranks fourth in the U.S. in acres dedicated to growing Christmas Trees, according to NYS Agriculture, as lots […]
The Blizzard of ‘93: the Snowstorm of the Century?
I’m again turning to this monthly history column to write about significant winter weather events that didn’t make it into my new book, Historic Snowstorms of Central New York. I learned about so many memorable storms and since I hate to waste a good story, I’m sharing them here. This month the focus is on the Blizzard of 1993, which happened recently enough for most readers to recall. Many consider it the biggest storm of their lifetime.
syracuse.com
Who makes Syracuse’s best Italian bread? More top stories (Good Morning CNY for Nov. 23)
Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 46; Low: 28. Partly sunny, chilly but pleasant; 5-day forecast. GILLIBRAND, SYRACUSE OFFICIALS RALLY AGAINST I-81 COURT DECISION: U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, D-NY, joined South Side residents to express support in Syracuse for the community grid plan to replace I-81. A lawsuit in state Supreme Court halted work on the I-81 project this month when a group called Renew 81 for All won a temporary restraining order while it presses its case against the plan in state Supreme Court. Gillibrand criticized the lawsuit for delaying a “monumental project,’’ pointing out that the state transportation department studied the issue for a decade before choosing the community grid option. “All options have been considered and heard and debated at length,’’ she said. (Katrina Tulloch photo)
CNY Inspirations: Honoring tradition
This feature is coordinated by The Post-Standard/Syracuse.com and InterFaith Works of CNY. Follow this theme and author posted Sunday, Tuesday and Thursday. When I envision our family Thanksgiving, it is all about tradition. Family, food and FOOTBALL is how we celebrate Thanksgiving. In our family, we have Dallas Cowboy fanatics. Time to get together revolves around kickoff. A month prior we all decide who will make what for the various courses and baked goods. Turkey plus (we need extra for leftovers), two kinds of stuffing, cranberries, mashed and sweet potatoes, side dishes and lots of pies and cheesecake.
Syracuse alum behind Cabbage Patch Kids dolls to be featured on History Channel
A Syracuse University alumnus who came up with the name “Cabbage Patch Kids” will be featured in an upcoming episode of a History Channel series about iconic toys. Cabbage Patch Kids were originally created in 1976 by Xavier Roberts as handmade, soft sculpture dolls known as “The Little People,” adapted from an idea by Martha Nelson Thomas. The collectible figures were available for “adoption” with birth certificates for “parents” to sign and a unique name, so no two dolls were the same. They were first sold in arts and crafts events, but as demand grew Roberts bought a deserted medical clinic in Georgia that became the “Babyland General Hospital” where the dolls were “born.”
Changes to obsolete Syracuse laws could spur Westcott project, shape city’s future
Syracuse, N.Y. -- Six years ago, three Westcott residents had an idea for what the future might look like in their neighborhood. After graduating Nottingham High School in the 90s, Brendan Rose spent time living in Seattle, Damian Vallelonga in Brooklyn and Zach Bloomer in Denver. When life brought them...
38 new businesses in Central NY including beauty services, a restaurant
Just in time for the holidays, a new eatery and several beauty-based businesses have opened in the Central New York area. They are among the 38 new businesses that filed certificates in Onondaga, Cayuga and Madison County Clerk’s offices from Nov. 13 through Nov. 18. One corporation dissolved in...
localsyr.com
No restaurants fail health inspection: November 6-12
ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Health Department released its inspection reports for restaurants checked during the week of November 6 through November 12. All restaurants that were inspected during this time passed their inspection!. Below is a list of all locations that were operating acceptably:. A.W....
Syracuse.com
Syracuse, NY
68K+
Followers
54K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT
Syracuse.com, the region's leading website, and The Post-Standard are flagship brands of Advance Media New York. Follow us on Twitter at @syracusedotcomhttps://www.syracuse.com
Comments / 9