The Indiana doctor who provided abortion services to a 10-year-old Ohio rape victim is suing the state's attorney general over his investigation
An Indiana doctor being investigated by the state attorney general after she provided abortion services to a 10-year-old Ohio girl has sued the official, alleging his office used illegitimate consumer complaints to seek patient records and pursue the probe.
BREAKING: Georgia Judge Overturns State Six-Week Abortion Ban Calling It Unconstitutional
A Georgia judge overturned the state’s six-week abortion ban Tuesday saying it violated the US constitution and US Supreme Court precedent. The Guardian reports the ruling, made by Judge Robert McBurney overturned the abortion ban which had been in effect since July. The ruling came in a lawsuit that sought to strike down the ban on multiple grounds, including that it violates the Peach State’s constitutional right to privacy and liberty by forcing women in the state to have a child.
Indiana doctor who performed abortion on 10-year-old sues AG after 'meritless complaints'
Dr. Caitlin Bernard, the Indiana doctor who performed an abortion on a 10-year-old rape victim, is suing Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita after he used "meritless" complaints to subpoena medical records.
In Ky. Supreme Court abortion argument, justices seemed unimpressed by AG arguments
Linda Blackford: The best part was when Solicitor General Matt Kuhn said abortion wasn’t part of 1891 Ky Constitution and Justice Hughes said “women did not have the right to vote.”
‘Little individual dictators’: Texas AG calls out prosecutors who ignore abortion laws
Elected prosecutors operating outside the rule of law threaten the country's safety as a constitutional republic, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton says.
Abortion: Will access be restored after victory at the polls? Supreme Court to hear first case on Tuesday
Amber Duke, interim executive director for the ACLU of Kentucky, was pleased this week when Kentucky voters defeated a proposed change to the state Constitution that would have declared there was no right to abortion. “This is a victory for bodily autonomy and the right of all Kentuckians to make...
Georgia asks court to immediately reinstate abortion ban
ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia officials asked a court on Friday to immediately block a judge's ruling striking down the state's abortion ban. The ruling allowed the procedure to again be performed beyond about six weeks of pregnancy. Fulton County Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney's decision earlier this week was...
Fifth Circuit Shields AG Ken Paxton from Testifying About Threats to Prosecute Those Who Pay for Abortions Outside Texas
A conservative federal appellate court handed Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton (R) a big win Monday when it shielded him from testifying in an abortion-related case by overturning a lower court order that had been highly critical of Paxton’s behavior. In early October, a federal judge ordered Paxton to...
VA stands by abortion policy after legal threats from state leaders
Veterans Affairs leaders aren’t planning any changes in their abortion access rules in the wake of warnings from 15 Republican attorneys general that they plan to fight those policies in court. Last week, the coalition of state officials sent a letter to VA Secretary Denis McDonough blasting the administration’s...
Abortion Laws by State: Where Has Abortion Been Banned?
For more information about your reproductive health rights and related federal resources, you can visit the US government's Reproductive Rights site. On Election Day, abortion was on the ballot in five states: California, Michigan and Vermont all passed referendums enshrining reproductive rights in their state constitutions, while efforts to restrict abortion access in Montana and Kentucky failed to resonate with voters.
Anti-abortion group that helped overturn Roe v Wade sues FDA to revoke approval of abortion drug
A right-wing group that has supported anti-abortion litigation across the US, including the landmark Supreme Court case that overturned Roe v Wade, is suing the Food and Drug Administration to reverse its approval of a commonly used abortion drug.Mifepristone is used in medication abortion, a procedure that accounts for a majority of abortions in the US. It is also commonly used to treat miscarriages. Mifepristone and misoprostol are the only drugs recommended by the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists to treat an early pregnancy loss.Alliance Defending Freedom filed a lawsuit in Amarillo, Texas on 18 November against the...
Supreme Court hears arguments in wrongful-firing case against Reynolds
Lawyers for the state told the Iowa Supreme Court on Wednesday that it should reverse a lower court’s refusal to dismiss an alleged whistleblower’s wrongful-termination lawsuit against the governor. The lawsuit involves Polly Carver-Kimm, the former spokeswoman for the Iowa Department of Public Health. Carver-Kimm was fired in 2020, and subsequently filed a lawsuit against […] The post Supreme Court hears arguments in wrongful-firing case against Reynolds appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Indiana abortion laws: IN doctor defends actions in treatment of 10-year-old
Dr. Caitlin Bernard testified during the second day of a court hearing on an attempt to block Indiana's Republican attorney general from seeking patient medical records.
North Dakota: Judge used faulty reasoning in blocking state abortion ban
The North Dakota attorney general's office said Monday that a judge did not use a “rational mental process” when he determined there was a “substantial probability” that a constitutional challenge to the state's abortion ban would succeed.
College students mobilize for abortion rights post-Roe
Since the reversal of Roe v. Wade, college students across several states have seen a difference in what reproductive care their university plans to offer. NBC News’ Chloe Atkins reports on how one nationwide student-driven movement is helping to improve students' access to abortion and healthcare on campuses. Nov. 18, 2022.
Amendment Two failed. How will that affect Kentucky's abortion ban?
FRANKFORT, Ky. — Exactly one week after Kentucky voters turned down Amendment Two, the state's Supreme Court will hear a case whose survival depended on the amendment's defeat. Kentucky's last two abortion clinics, EMW Women's Clinic and Planned Parenthood, sued over the statewide abortion ban triggered in June by...
Kansas court blocks state ban on prescribing abortion pills via telemedicine
A Kansas judge has blocked the state's ban on prescribing abortion pills via telemedicine, a move that could expand access to abortion.
Georgia’s six-week abortion ban is reinstated one week after judge struck down law
A one-page order from Georgia’s Supreme Court has reinstated the state’s ban on abortion at roughly six weeks of pregnancy, overturning a lower-court ruling that struck down the ban just one week ago.The ruling on 23 November puts the lower-court ruling on hold while the state’s high court considers the full appeal. Seven of the nine justices on the court agreed to the decision.On 15 November, Fulton County Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney struck down the law, arguing that the ban was invalid when it was enacted in 2019, when the US Supreme Court’s decades-long precedent in Roe v...
Kansas judge allows telemedicine for abortion pills
A Kansas judge on Wednesday blocked a state law that banned doctors from prescribing abortion pills via telemedicine. Shawnee County District Court Judge Teresa Watson granted a Wichita reproductive clinic’s request for a temporary injunction, after the Kansas Court of Appeals overturned her previous ruling. Watson initially denied the...
