WKTV
Multiple crews called to barn fire in Fly Creek
FLY CREEK, N.Y. – Multiple fire departments were called to the scene after a barn caught fire in Fly Creek Friday morning. Firefighters arrived at the barn on County Route 26 shortly after 9 a.m. When the first fire crews arrived they immediately asked other departments for help with...
Home destroyed by flames in Susquehanna County
LENOX, Pa. — A house was gutted, and a firefighter was hurt fighting a blaze in Susquehanna County. The fire started around 8 p.m. Tuesday off Route 374 in Lenox Township, outside Nicholson. One firefighter was hurt falling on ice at the scene. No one in the home was...
wnbf.com
Two Alarm Fire Damages Conklin Home/ Apalachin Fire Investigated
Two families in the Southern Tier are going into the holiday season with fire-damaged homes. No injuries are reported after a two-alarm fire damaged a home in Conklin early in the morning November 23. Firefighters from over a half dozen departments, including over the border from Hallstead, Pennsylvania, were called...
Fan malfunction cause of fire at Mountain Shadow Apartments
Another blaze occurred yesterday at approximately 9:35 a.m. in which the Johnson City Fire Department was called and responded to a building fire at Mountain Shadow Apartments in the Village.
Medical Supplies Spill on Route 17 near Hancock
No major injuries are reported after a tractor trailer loaded with unspecified medical supplies rolled over on State Route 17 westbound near the Hancock/Deposit area in the early morning hours of November 22. The crash happened shortly before 3:30 a.m. Tuesday at mile marker 280 near Exit 84, which is...
House in Conklin catches fire
Drunk Driver Who Killed Albany Author Had ‘Significant’ Amount of Alcohol In System, DA Says
The man accused of striking a New York author with his car and then leaving her to die in the roadway had a “significant” amount of alcohol in his system at the time, prosecutors allege. Albany County resident Nsikak Okure, age 34, of Guilderland, was arraigned on an...
East Middle students save woman in motor accident
On October 24th, Izaiah DeJesus Malachi Bell and Logan Ostrander were walking to school and were just a few blocks from East Middle when they witnessed a collision between two vehicles.
Chenango St. underpass reopens
After 15 long months, the disastrous Chenango Street underpass in Binghamton has finally reopened.
101.5 WPDH
Driver Crashes Car Into Hudson Valley School Entrance
Police say an erratic driver plowed into a local Hudson Valley school over the weekend. The Ulster County Sheriff's Office says officers witnessed a Hudson Valley man ramming into the entrance of a local school and online reports claim that wasn't the only target he hit in the school district over the weekend.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Delaware County Sheriff's Office Blotter
The Delaware County Sheriff's Office announces arrests for various incidents in the county. A Delhi man is charged with DWI after leaving the scene of a crash. The sheriff's office says deputies responded to the scene of a crash on State Highway 10 in Delhi around 11:15 p.m. Friday, November 18th.
These Low Gas Prices are the Lowest Around, and 5th Lowest in NYS
The Utica-Rome Mohawk Valley average gas price this Thanksgiving weekend is $3.84 for regular unleaded, according to AAA. However, there's one local gas station that's been busting the trend since their grand re-opening on October 28th. Stewarts on East Clark Street in Ilion has had significantly lower gas prices all...
Chenango County man arrested following police pursuit
On November 17th, a South Otselic man was arrested following a vehicle pursuit that began in the Town of Norwich.
Kout Akol found guilty, faces up to 25 years in prison
A jury found 26-year-old Kout Akol of Binghamton guilty of Manslaughter, Criminal Possession of a weapon, tampering with physical evidence, and endangering the welfare of a child.
Two suspects wanted following home invasion: police
Four suspects have been arrested following a home invasion in Greenville. Police continue to search for two suspects who they consider armed and dangerous.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Binghamton Man Found Guilty of First Degree Manslaughter
Albany man facing felony drug charges after crash
After Albany County Sheriff's deputies tried to pull him over on Sunday, Jimmy N. Lindor, 33, allegedly crashed into a bus stop at the corner of Washington Avenue and North Hawk Street.
The Most Dangerous Local Roads – Here’s What You Said
We love to complain about certain roadways. Potholes seem to be the biggest topic. Especially when the spring thaw arrives. Others complain about the growing number of roundabouts popping up in the Triple Cities. And of course, that subject has its pros and cons as we've noticed on social media lately.
Woman charged with bringing drugs into Otsego County Jail
Today, the Otsego County Sheriff's Office arrested Billie Vokrusze, 48 of Utica, and charged her with Promoting Prison Contraband and Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance.
Drunk man exposes himself, fights with officers: police
Police say the intoxicated man exposed himself, urinated on the street and fought with officers.
The Whale 99.1 FM
Binghamton, NY
