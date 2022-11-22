ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What is Rockford’s favorite Thanksgiving side dish?

By Jim Hagerty
 3 days ago

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — When it comes to favorites the most popular Thanksgiving dishes in Illinois, mashed potatoes are king, according to a report from Campbells.

In fact, mashed potatoes and gravy own the top spot on the state’s list of favorite all-around holiday sides.

But what about here in the Stateline? Do local s fall in line with the rest of the state? Let’s see.

Locals do seem to like mashed potatoes enough to serve them on Thanksgiving. The dish is part of the classic spread: turkey, mashed potatoes , stuffing, vegetables, and cranberry sauce.

Here’s what Stateline residents paying for Thanksgiving turkeys

Mashed potatoes are always in the mix and are certainly popular, but some dark horses have emerged, stopping the spud from reigning supreme locally.

Here are the Top 10 Thanksgiving side dishes in Rockford, according to a makeshift Facebook poll conducted by Eyewitness News.

10. Cauliflower

9. Cheesy potatoes

8. Squash

7. Corn and corn casserole

6. Mac and Cheese

5. Mashed potatoes

4. Cranberry sauce

3. Sweet potatoes

2. Stuffing

1. Green bean casserole

There we have it. Green bean casserole, a Michigan favorite, appears to be the Rockford-area’s favorite Thanksgiving side dish.

Locals say they arrived at their personal favorites because of taste and tradition. Rockford resident Sally Mark is one who prefers green bean casserole and only serves it once a year.

“It’s something we only have at Thanksgiving,” shs said. “It’s good, and it takes me back to my childhood and Mom serving it.”

Dan Petrie, of Rockford, says he is in the yam camp and prefers a casserole recipe handed down from his grandmother.

“It’s covered in cinnamon and fresh apples and topped with pecans,” Petrie said. “It’s the perfect mix of sweetness. It tastes like dessert.”

What did we miss? What is your favorite Thanksgiving side? Let us know.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyStateline.com.

