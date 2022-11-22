Read full article on original website
Analyst Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive
Within the last quarter, O'Reilly Automotive ORLY has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 7 analysts have an average price target of $830.29 versus the current price of O'Reilly Automotive at $850.47, implying downside. Below is a summary of how these 7 analysts...
Kimball Electronics Board Member Trades Company's Stock
Deursen Holly Van, Board Member at Kimball Electronics KE, reported a large insider buy on November 22, according to a new SEC filing. What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Tuesday showed that Van purchased 5,365 shares of Kimball Electronics. The total transaction amounted to $125,004.
10 Analysts Have This to Say About CVS Health
Within the last quarter, CVS Health CVS has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 10 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for CVS Health. The company has an average price target of $118.5 with a high of $125.00 and a low of $106.00.
Activision Blizzard shares are trading lower following a Politico report suggesting the FTC is likely to file a lawsuit to block Microsoft's bid for the company.
Never miss a trade again with the fastest news alerts in the world!. This headline only article is a sample of real-time intelligence Benzinga Pro traders use to win in the markets everyday. Want the fastest, most accurate stock market intelligence? Want EXCLUSIVE stories originated by Benzinga reporters? Join 10,000+...
Home Depot: Dividend Insights
Tuesday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from Home Depot HD. The company announced on Thursday that it would pay shareholders a quarterly dividend of $1.9 per share. On Wednesday, Home Depot will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open $1.9 lower than it would have opened on any other day.
How Much $100 In Bitcoin Today Could Be Worth In 2030 If Cathie Wood's Price Prediction Comes True
Ark Invest CEO Cathie Wood is one of the most well-known names in the world of stocks and investing. She is also a big believer in the future value of cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin BTC/USD. Here’s a look at how much a small investment in the leading cryptocurrency could return if...
World's 3rd Richest Man Gautam Adani Looks To Raise $5B As Banks Push For Deleverage
The world's third richest man is lobbying sovereign wealth funds to raise around $5 billion in equity to reduce leverage. What Happened: Indian billionaire Gautam Adani's conglomerate has reached out to investors, including Mubadala Investment Co. and Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, Bloomberg reported, citing anonymous sources familiar with the matter.
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session
Peak Bio PKBO stock moved upwards by 34.1% to $6.37 during Friday's regular session. Peak Bio's stock is trading at a volume of 493.5K shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 36.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $127.7 million.
European Wax Center's Return On Capital Employed Insights
According to Benzinga Pro, during Q3, European Wax Center EWCZ earned $5.29 million, a 160.32% increase from the preceding quarter. European Wax Center also posted a total of $55.04 million in sales, a 3.16% increase since Q2. European Wax Center earned $2.03 million, and sales totaled $53.36 million in Q2.
Ocwen Financial Earnings Perspective: Return On Invested Capital
According to Benzinga Pro, during Q3, Ocwen Financial OCN earned $36.94 million, a 256.76% increase from the preceding quarter. Ocwen Financial also posted a total of $249.72 million in sales, a 12.41% increase since Q2. In Q2, Ocwen Financial earned $10.35 million, and total sales reached $222.16 million. What Is...
Laredo Petroleum's Return On Capital Employed Insights
According to Benzinga Pro, during Q3, Laredo Petroleum LPI earned $337.52 million, a 28.56% increase from the preceding quarter. Laredo Petroleum's sales decreased to $464.11 million, a 17.15% change since Q2. In Q2, Laredo Petroleum earned $262.55 million, whereas sales reached $560.16 million. Why Is ROCE Significant?. Return on Capital...
Analyst Ratings for Lufax Holding
Lufax Holding LU has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 4 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Lufax Holding has an average price target of $2.13 with a high of $3.52 and a low of $1.40.
HireRight Holdings Earnings Perspective: Return On Capital Employed
According to Benzinga Pro, during Q3, HireRight Holdings HRT earned $93.29 million, a 281.61% increase from the preceding quarter. HireRight Holdings's sales decreased to $210.30 million, a 5.39% change since Q2. In Q2, HireRight Holdings earned $24.45 million, whereas sales reached $222.29 million. What Is ROCE?. Earnings data without context...
Group 1 Automotive: Dividend Insights
Tuesday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from Group 1 Automotive GPI. The company announced on Wednesday that it would pay shareholders a quarterly dividend of 39 cents per share. On Wednesday, Group 1 Automotive will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open 39 cents lower than it would have opened on any other day.
Earnings Preview For Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals
Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals ARWR is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2022-11-28. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.16. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not...
Looking Into Freeport-McMoRan's Recent Short Interest
Freeport-McMoRan's FCX short percent of float has fallen 18.97% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 26.78 million shares sold short, which is 1.88% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 1.6 days to cover their short positions on average.
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session
Perfect PERF shares moved upwards by 35.7% to $7.15 during Wednesday's regular session. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 3.1 million shares, making up 999.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $845.6 million. Iris...
Looking Into Maxar Technologies's Return On Invested Capital
According to Benzinga Pro, during Q3, Maxar Technologies MAXR earned $85.00 million, a 72.22% increase from the preceding quarter. Maxar Technologies's sales decreased to $436.00 million, a 0.46% change since Q2. In Q2, Maxar Technologies earned $306.00 million, and total sales reached $438.00 million. Why Is ROIC Significant?. Earnings data...
The Companies Forced to Give 90% of Their Profits to Investors Each Year
In 2017, business magnate Warren Buffett did something that’s somewhat unusual for him. He poured hundreds of millions of dollars into a real estate investment. Buffett has been dismissive of real estate investing in the past. He’s called it a “lousy investment” in part because real estate can be expensive to maintain. Real estate also often requires “sweat equity” or the physical effort needed to upgrade properties or simply keep them from falling into disrepair.
Investors Show Optimism For Retail REITs On Black Friday
Retail stocks had mixed results during market hours Friday as early reports suggested the shopping holiday was off to a slower-than-normal start. Real estate investment trusts (REITs) with retail tenants, on the other hand, mostly traded higher Friday. Alpine Income Property Trust Inc PINE gained 1.39% for the day, closing...
