England star misses training once more ahead of United States clash
England were again without James Maddison as they trained ahead of the World Cup clash with the United States.
Gareth Southgate explains why England could only draw with USA
England manager Gareth Southgate has admitted that his side lacked 'zip' against the USA on Friday.
USMNT star Tyler Adams on his 'special' relationship with English football
USMNT midfielder Tyler Adams has opened up on his 'special' affinity with English football ahead of Friday's clash with the Three Lions.
Transfer rumours: Man Utd readying Kane bid; Liverpool abandon Keita talks
Friday's transfer rumours, with updates on Harry Kane, Naby Keita, Cristiano Ronaldo & more.
Harry Kane reacts to England's 0-0 draw with USA
Harry Kane was surprisingly upbeat following England's 0-0 draw with the United States in Group B of the World Cup on Friday.
Harry Maguire bemoans England's attacking struggles in USA draw
Harry Maguire was frustrated with England's lack of ruthlessness against the USA at the World Cup.
Alphonso Davies reacts to penalty miss in CanMNT loss to Belgium
Alphonso Davies has taken to social media to offer his thoughts on the Canadian Men's National Team's 1-0 loss to Belgium in their Group F opener.
Gareth Southgate's risk-averse approach is bleeding into England performances
Gareth Southgate's reluctance to make changes cost England against the United States at the World Cup.
David Beckham potentially involved in takeover bids as Glazers look for full Man Utd sale
David Beckham could be involved in a bid to take over at Man Utd.
When was the last time the USA beat England?
The USA's last international victory over England in men's football ahead of their World Cup clash.
England vs USA: Gareth Southgate's lineup leaked
Gareth Southgate's England lineup to face the USA has leaked online.
Graham Potter & Todd Boehly's feelings on signing Cristiano Ronaldo for Chelsea
Graham Potter & Todd Boehly's stance on Chelsea signing Cristiano Ronaldo.
USMNT team news: Gregg Berhalter confirms Gio Reyna ready for England clash
Gregg Berhalter has confirmed key playmaker Giovanni Reyna will be available for the USMNT's clash with England on Friday.
Why didn't Phil Foden play for England against USA?
Gareth Southgate has explained why he didn't bring on Phil Foden in England's 0-0 draw with the USA.
Harry Wilson praises 'fantastic' Neco Williams after performance against USMNT
Harry Wilson hails the performance of Wales teammate Neco Williams after he learned of the passing of his grandfather hours before kick-off.
Wayne Hennessey scissor kick earns first red card of 2022 World Cup
Wayne Hennessey was shown the first red card of the 2022 World Cup against Iran.
Transfer rumours: Ronaldo's two suitors; Bayern lead Thuram race
The latest transfer rumours, including news on Cristiano Ronaldo, Jude Bellingham, Declan Rice, Marcus Thuram and more.
Manchester United fans sentenced for 2021 Old Trafford protests
39 fans involved in protests at Old Trafford in May 2021 have been sentenced for their involvement.
Twitter reacts to England's World Cup stalemate with USA
How social media reacted to England 0-0 USA at the World Cup.
