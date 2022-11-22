Read full article on original website
10 World Cup stars Barcelona should buy
Barcelona are going to be searching for new stars in January and the summer and they will be keeping a very close eye on the World Cup.
Harry Maguire makes admission over World Cup call-up
Harry Maguire speaks about making England's World Cup squad despite suffering from poor form & injuries with Man Utd.
Cristiano Ronaldo makes World Cup history with goal against Ghana
Cristiano Ronaldo has broken another World Cup record.
How to watch the World Cup in the UK today - Thursday 24 November
How to watch all four World Cup games on Thursday, with Brazil, Uruguay and South Korea among the teams in action.
Gareth Southgate explains why England could only draw with USA
England manager Gareth Southgate has admitted that his side lacked 'zip' against the USA on Friday.
2022 World Cup defender power rankings: Matchday 1
90min ranks the top ten defenders from matchday 1 of the 2022 World Cup.
Brazil vs Switzerland - World Cup: Team news, lineups & prediction
Preview of Brazil's World Cup clash with Switzerland including team news, lineups and prediction.
World Cup team of the round: Group stage round 1
90min's team of the round from the World Cup group stage round 1.
What Herve Renard said to Saudi Arabia in half-time team talk vs Argentina
Video footage has emerged of Herve Renard's fiery half-time speech as Saudi Arabia beat Argentina
World Cup day 5 roundup: Brazil see off Serbia; Portugal & Switzerland win; Uruguay held
Rounding up day 5 of action from the World Cup.
Croatia vs Canada - World Cup: Team news, lineups & prediction
Preview of Croatia's World Cup group game against Canada, including team news, lineups and prediction.
Canada 'broke personal-best records' in Belgium defeat - John Herdman
CanMNT head coach John Herdman has praised the sheer levels of effort put in by his players in their narrow 1-0 defeat to Belgium on Wednesday.
Saudi Arabia sports minister keen on Man Utd & Liverpool investment
Saudi Arabia's sports minister has expressed a desire to invest in both Man Utd & Liverpool.
Spain predicted lineup vs Germany - World Cup
Spain's predicted starting XI for their World Cup group game against Germany.
Vancouver Whitecaps defender Ranko Veselinovic reveals Man Utd 'legend' is his idol
Vancouver Whitecaps center-back Ranko Veselinovic has revealed the influence that compatriot and 'idol' Nemanja Vidic had on him growing up. The 23-year-old is capped once for Serbia at senior level but is showing plenty of promise in Major League Soccer, becoming the rock at the heart of the Vancouver Whitecaps' defense.
How does VAR at the 2022 World Cup work?
A look at how VAR at the 2022 World Cup works and some of the unfamiliar technology we'll see.
Twitter reacts to England's World Cup stalemate with USA
How social media reacted to England 0-0 USA at the World Cup.
Portugal 3-2 Ghana: Player ratings as Ronaldo sets record in crazy game
Player ratings from the 2022 World Cup clash between Portugal and Ghana.
How to watch Japan vs Costa Rica on TV & live stream
How to watch Japan vs Costa Rica in Group E of the 2022 World Cup on TV and live streaming services.
