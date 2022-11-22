Read full article on original website
4 injured in shooting at Prince George’s County shopping center
PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Police were investigating a quadruple shooting in a Prince George’s County shopping center on Wednesday evening. Police arrived on the scene around 6:30 p.m. after they said that a vehicle entered the Hillcrest Heights Shopping Center and opened fire on four people, including three male teens and […]
foxbaltimore.com
Support the PMJ Foundation and give back to neighbors in need
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — For over 20 years, a local organization has serviced thousands of families supplying essential needs during its annual give back campaign. The PMJ Foundation is hosting their holiday drive and wants to encourage you to give back to those in need. Founder Preston Mitchum, Jr. shares...
NBC Washington
Maryland Woman Who Lost Condo in Explosion: Thanksgiving Has ‘Whole New Meaning'
Many residents who lost their homes in an explosion in Gaithersburg, Maryland, last week are trying to figure out their next steps amid a season that is supposed to be filled with joy and gratitude. A fiery blast destroyed a building and injured 10 people at the Potomac Oaks condominium...
mocoshow.com
Montgomery County Commits Affordable Housing Opportunity Fund Loan to Support Leeland Tenants Association in Purchasing Their Apartment Building
Per Montgomery County: Montgomery County today announced financial support for efforts by the Leeland Tenants Association in Takoma Park to purchase their building, helping facilitate homeownership for the longtime tenants. The County committed $281,250 over three years using funds from the recently created Affordable Housing Opportunity Fund (AHOF). Leeland Apartments...
None injured in fire that destroyed Frederick home
FREDERICK, Md. (DC News Now) — A major fire destroyed a home in Frederick on Tuesday evening. Officials said that they first received the call to the 9200 block of Bethel Road around 5:05 p.m. When they arrived, the fire was already heavy. It took about 30 minutes to knock out most of the fire. […]
Bay Net
The Hopeful Project In Lexington Park
LEXINGTON PARK, Md. – In early spring 2022, St. Mary’s CDC was approached by a small group of local art-lovers with an idea: how to bring hope to Lexington Park. This idea of “hope” began with Charlie Hewitt, a renowned artist from St. Mary’s County who now lives in Portland, Maine, and his nationwide “Hopeful Project”. Charlie’s artwork–which may remind one of the large marquee signs you would see at a movie theater from years past–is painted colorfully and lit with LED bulbs, ultimately spelling out his project’s namesake: HOPEFUL.
foxbaltimore.com
Crump, Carson, Armstrong join forces on 'Crisis in the Classroom'
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — It was early July when famed civil rights attorney Ben Crump announced he was joining the lawsuit against Baltimore City Public Schools claiming taxpayer dollars are being misused and taxpayers are being forced to front the bill for a broken education system. “I said I could...
foxbaltimore.com
Washington Commanders to distribute Thanksgiving food baskets to Md. residents
WASHINGTON (7News) — The Washington Commanders Charitable Foundation is hosting its 20th Harvest Feast on Tuesday. From 10:15 a.m. to 1:15 p.m., officials will distribute Thanksgiving food baskets, including turkeys and beverages, to 2,500 Prince George’s County residents. The annual Harvest Feast event is a collaborative effort that...
foxbaltimore.com
Police: Help locate missing 53-year-old, Kevin Deon Strickland
BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. (WBFF) — The Baltimore County Police Department needs your help finding missing 53-year-old, Kevin Deon Strickland. Police said Strickland, who is from the Wilkens area, was last seen on Wednesday, Nov. 23 around 12 p.m. Strickland was wearing a black coat, light green pants and black...
foxbaltimore.com
A "Tragic Milestone," 300 Homicides
Baltimore has now reached 300 homicides for the eighth year in a row. Now confirming the death of a man who was shot back in April.
Realtor says strangers have moved into a clients' home with a bogus lease
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — It’s almost the exact same story: A bank that owns a home in Upper Marlboro found people living in the home that’s for sale. The realtor who represents them told WUSA9 this has happened two other times to her in just the last few weeks.
WTOP
Nats’ Turkeypalooza promises biggest Thanksgiving food distribution ever
Washington Nationals Philanthropies and BetMGM announced last week that this year’s Turkeypalooza would be their biggest yet, with at least 800 turkeys to be given away in the Washington metro area. In its fifth year, organizers say the annual event will serve more families than ever before through food...
Wbaltv.com
Marylanders give away food for Thanksgiving to families in need
Some very kind and generous Marylanders are ensuring every family has food on the table for Thanksgiving. Brown bags lined tables Saturday in the parking lot of Morning Star Baptist Church in Woodlawn. Volunteers, including Baltimore County Police Chief Melissa Hyatt, loaded 1,000 Thanksgiving turkeys into cars. "In this season...
foxbaltimore.com
'Tragic milestone:' Hogan renews call for tougher sentences as city hits 300 homicides
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WBFF) — Gov. Larry Hogan renewed his calls to pass legislation Tuesday that would institute tougher sentences for repeat violent offenders as Baltimore recorded its 300th homicide this week. "It's a kind of a tragic milestone, but it doesn't come as any surprise, we've gone over 300,...
WTOP
Maryland booze news: A hard tea and a new distillery
Frederick, Maryland-based Flying Dog Brewery has launched a new business beyond beer called Gonzo Drinks, and its first product is a hard tea. Killer Hard Tea is available at retailers in Maryland now, and will be in D.C. stores., as well as New York, Pennsylvania, Ohio and West Virginia, in January.
foxbaltimore.com
Reynolds family pushes to reinstate demoted prosecutor on squeegee murder case
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Between holiday memories that bring back moments of joy and laughter, the Reynolds family feels the waves of grief as it washes over them ahead of Thanksgiving and is calling on the city’s top prosecutor to reinstate the veteran attorney who was handling their criminal case.
mymcmedia.org
NBC4’s Gentzler Signing Off for Final Time on Wednesday
Longtime local TV news anchor Doreen Gentzler will anchor her final show Wednesday at 6 pm. On Oct. 28, Gentzler announced she would be stepping away after 33 years at NBC4. Since 1989, NBC4 news anchor Doreen Gentzler has been one of the most trusted and popular news sources in the DMV.
foxbaltimore.com
State offers to help staff Mayor's Christmas Parade after event is put in doubt
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Gov. Larry Hogan's office has offered to help staff the Mayor's Christmas Parade after the city indicated it couldn't provide enough security for the annual event. "The state stands ready to assist," Michael Ricci, a spokesman for Hogan, said Wednesday. City officials told the Hampden parade's...
foxbaltimore.com
School systems have become prime targets for hackers. Here's why.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. (WBFF) — School systems have become prime targets for hackers, according to experts who say they are particularly vulnerable to ransomware attacks. It’s been two years since Baltimore County Public Schools was hit with ransomware that shut down much of the school system. The timing could not have been worse. On November 24, 2020, as every Baltimore County Public Schools student was learning virtually, the attack crippled the district.
foxbaltimore.com
City of Baltimore to file lawsuit after $32M spent annually to clean tobacco waste
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The City of Baltimore and Mayor Brandon Scott announced the joint filing of a lawsuit Monday to hold cigarette manufacturers accountable for cleanup costs associated with tobacco product litter. Every year, millions of cigarette filters are littered throughout Baltimore. They pollute the soil and water and...
