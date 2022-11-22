ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prince George's County, MD

foxbaltimore.com

Support the PMJ Foundation and give back to neighbors in need

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — For over 20 years, a local organization has serviced thousands of families supplying essential needs during its annual give back campaign. The PMJ Foundation is hosting their holiday drive and wants to encourage you to give back to those in need. Founder Preston Mitchum, Jr. shares...
BALTIMORE, MD
mocoshow.com

Montgomery County Commits Affordable Housing Opportunity Fund Loan to Support Leeland Tenants Association in Purchasing Their Apartment Building

Per Montgomery County: Montgomery County today announced financial support for efforts by the Leeland Tenants Association in Takoma Park to purchase their building, helping facilitate homeownership for the longtime tenants. The County committed $281,250 over three years using funds from the recently created Affordable Housing Opportunity Fund (AHOF). Leeland Apartments...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
DC News Now

None injured in fire that destroyed Frederick home

FREDERICK, Md. (DC News Now) — A major fire destroyed a home in Frederick on Tuesday evening. Officials said that they first received the call to the 9200 block of Bethel Road around 5:05 p.m. When they arrived, the fire was already heavy. It took about 30 minutes to knock out most of the fire. […]
FREDERICK, MD
Bay Net

The Hopeful Project In Lexington Park

LEXINGTON PARK, Md. – In early spring 2022, St. Mary’s CDC was approached by a small group of local art-lovers with an idea: how to bring hope to Lexington Park. This idea of “hope” began with Charlie Hewitt, a renowned artist from St. Mary’s County who now lives in Portland, Maine, and his nationwide “Hopeful Project”. Charlie’s artwork–which may remind one of the large marquee signs you would see at a movie theater from years past–is painted colorfully and lit with LED bulbs, ultimately spelling out his project’s namesake: HOPEFUL.
LEXINGTON PARK, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Crump, Carson, Armstrong join forces on 'Crisis in the Classroom'

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — It was early July when famed civil rights attorney Ben Crump announced he was joining the lawsuit against Baltimore City Public Schools claiming taxpayer dollars are being misused and taxpayers are being forced to front the bill for a broken education system. “I said I could...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Police: Help locate missing 53-year-old, Kevin Deon Strickland

BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. (WBFF) — The Baltimore County Police Department needs your help finding missing 53-year-old, Kevin Deon Strickland. Police said Strickland, who is from the Wilkens area, was last seen on Wednesday, Nov. 23 around 12 p.m. Strickland was wearing a black coat, light green pants and black...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
Wbaltv.com

Marylanders give away food for Thanksgiving to families in need

Some very kind and generous Marylanders are ensuring every family has food on the table for Thanksgiving. Brown bags lined tables Saturday in the parking lot of Morning Star Baptist Church in Woodlawn. Volunteers, including Baltimore County Police Chief Melissa Hyatt, loaded 1,000 Thanksgiving turkeys into cars. "In this season...
MARYLAND STATE
WTOP

Maryland booze news: A hard tea and a new distillery

Frederick, Maryland-based Flying Dog Brewery has launched a new business beyond beer called Gonzo Drinks, and its first product is a hard tea. Killer Hard Tea is available at retailers in Maryland now, and will be in D.C. stores., as well as New York, Pennsylvania, Ohio and West Virginia, in January.
MARYLAND STATE
mymcmedia.org

NBC4’s Gentzler Signing Off for Final Time on Wednesday

Longtime local TV news anchor Doreen Gentzler will anchor her final show Wednesday at 6 pm. On Oct. 28, Gentzler announced she would be stepping away after 33 years at NBC4. Since 1989, NBC4 news anchor Doreen Gentzler has been one of the most trusted and popular news sources in the DMV.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
foxbaltimore.com

School systems have become prime targets for hackers. Here's why.

BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. (WBFF) — School systems have become prime targets for hackers, according to experts who say they are particularly vulnerable to ransomware attacks. It’s been two years since Baltimore County Public Schools was hit with ransomware that shut down much of the school system. The timing could not have been worse. On November 24, 2020, as every Baltimore County Public Schools student was learning virtually, the attack crippled the district.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD

